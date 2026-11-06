Brazil Service Sector Shrinks, Index at 44.5

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BRAZIL · SERVICES

Key Facts Reading Brazil’s services PMI, a monthly business survey, fell to 44.5 in October from 49.2 in September.

What it means A reading below 50 means shrinking activity, and this is the sharpest drop in output since April 2021.

Orders New orders fell for a second month, at the fastest pace in more than five years.

Jobs and prices Service firms cut jobs again, and fee increases were the weakest since mid-2025.

Outlook The survey economist says the data point to a contraction in fourth-quarter GDP.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Brazil services PMI fell to 44.5 in October from 49.2 in September, S&P Global reported on Thursday 5 November. It is the sharpest drop in services output since April 2021, and new orders fell at the fastest pace in more than five years.

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Services, from banks and shops to transport and software, make up the largest part of Brazil’s economy. A slump there matters to US investors, exporters and companies that sell to Brazilian customers.

What the Survey Found

The Services Business Activity Index measures whether companies did more or less business than the month before. A reading of 50 means no change, and 44.5 signals a clear contraction.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

September’s reading was 49.2, so the index lost 4.7 points in one month. The survey ran from 12 to 27 October and covers a panel of Brazilian service providers.

Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, called October “a particularly tough month for Brazilian service providers”. Her team’s survey also feeds the composite index, which fell to 44.4 in October.

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Orders, Jobs and Prices

Services new orders fell for a second month in a row, and the drop was the fastest in more than five years. Output was the weakest since April 2021.

Employment fell for a second month, though only marginally and by less than in September. Panellists linked the cuts to efficiency gains from artificial intelligence and to a shortage of new work.

Costs eased but stayed steep by historical standards, and about 36% of providers reported higher overall expenses. Fewer than 12% of firms raised their fees, and several said weak demand limited their pricing power.

Why Firms Say Business Slowed

Service providers pointed to high prices, uncertainty around the elections and strikes at the postal service. Clients held back on spending, according to De Lima.

Transport, information and communication was the only category where output rose, although its new orders stood still. Confidence about the year ahead slipped from September and sits below its long-run average, though firms still expect growth.

Some companies hope conditions improve after the elections, while others expect a hard year because of competition, public policy and rising debt. De Lima said it remains to be seen whether the post-election period delivers the boost some businesses expected.

Factories Are Struggling Too

Brazil’s manufacturing PMI rose to 46.1 in October from 44.8 in September, but it stayed far below 50. Factory output fell for a sixth straight month, and factory new orders fell for a nineteenth straight month.

With manufacturing also struggling, De Lima said the data so far point to a contraction in GDP in the fourth quarter. She added that the central bank may find room to lower interest rates should the trend continue.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

A PMI, or Purchasing Managers’ Index, is a monthly survey that asks company managers whether activity, orders, jobs and prices rose or fell. Readings above 50 signal growth, and readings below 50 signal contraction.

S&P Global is the US data firm that runs the survey in Brazil and many other countries. S&P Global Market Intelligence is its division that publishes the results and the economist’s comments.

GDP, or gross domestic product, is the total value of goods and services a country produces. The central bank is Banco Central do Brasil, which sets the benchmark interest rate.

What It Means for You

For US investors, a weak services reading points to softer demand and thinner profits for Brazilian banks, retailers and transport firms. It could also support the case for lower Brazilian interest rates, which would change returns on bonds and the real.

For US companies that sell in Brazil, shrinking orders and cautious clients can delay purchases and contracts. Our earlier report on the September services PMI shows how quickly the mood turned.

What Is Not Known

Whether services recover after the elections will show in S&P Global’s November survey, published in early December. S&P Global can answer that question when it releases the figures.

Whether the economy shrinks in the fourth quarter will be settled by IBGE, Brazil’s statistics office, in its GDP report for the quarter. That report comes after the year ends.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Brazil services PMI?

It is a monthly survey of Brazilian service companies run by S&P Global. A reading above 50 means growth and a reading below 50 means contraction.

What was the October 2026 reading?

The index fell to 44.5 from 49.2 in September. It is the sharpest drop in services output since April 2021.

Why did services activity fall?

Firms cited high prices, uncertainty around the elections and strikes at the postal service. Clients held back on spending, and new orders fell at the fastest pace in more than five years.

Does the survey signal a recession?

The survey economist says the data point to a GDP contraction in the fourth quarter. The official GDP figure from IBGE will confirm it after the year ends.

Sources: S&P Global, Brazil Services PMI press release, 5 November 2026; S&P Global, Brazil Manufacturing PMI press release, 3 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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