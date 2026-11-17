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BRAZIL · BANKING

The Brazilian government is not studying a bailout of Banco do Brasil, its state-controlled lender, according to unnamed people briefed on its thinking in an account dated Monday 16 November 2026. It comes from one news report and no official has said it on the record.

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For US readers, the signal matters because a state-controlled bank in trouble can become a call on public money, and Brazilian assets held through US funds carry that risk. Our earlier reports covered the profit fall itself and the defence of its chief executive.

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Key Facts The bank Banco do Brasil, a bank the Brazilian federal government controls, posted a sharp third-quarter profit fall.

The signal Unnamed people briefed on government thinking say no bailout is under study.

The meeting Finance Minister Dario Durigan received the bank’s chief executive, Tarciana Medeiros, on Monday 16 November.

The numbers Adjusted profit was R$1.27 billion (about US$230 million), down 66.5% from a year earlier.

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Unnamed sources say the federal government sees no need to rescue Banco do Brasil after its profit fell sharply, though no official has said so publicly.

What Happened

Dario Durigan, Brazil’s finance minister, received Tarciana Medeiros, the bank’s chief executive, on Monday 16 November. What was said in the meeting has not been made public.

The bank reported its third-quarter results on Wednesday 11 November 2026. Adjusted net profit, which strips out one-off items, was R$1.27 billion (about US$230 million at R$5.56 per US dollar, the central bank’s close of that day), down 66.5% from a year earlier.

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The bank also cut its 2026 guidance, its own forecast for the year, to an adjusted profit of R$9 billion to R$11 billion (about US$1.6 billion to US$2.0 billion). It had earlier expected R$18 billion to R$22 billion (about US$3.2 billion to US$4.0 billion).

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Why Officials See No Need to Step In

The people briefed say the government’s economic team sees a gradual recovery that needs no state help. Their account is not backed by any named official.

Officials expect farm-loan renegotiations to start lowering the bank’s loss provisions, the money set aside for loans that may not be repaid. Those deals ran under Provisional Measure 1,376 of 2026, an emergency decree that lets farmers restructure debts.

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The Bank’s Own Plan

On a call with investors on Thursday 12 November, Geovanne Tobias, the bank’s vice president for financial management and investor relations, said the bank has a “flight plan” to rebuild its capital. He said more than 15 actions are coming, covering regulation and corporate matters.

The bank expects its capital to grow on its own as profit recovers through 2027, Tobias said. The bank’s investor-relations site shows that it published its third-quarter results and a commented video on 11 November.

Farm Debt and the Politics

The Chamber of Deputies approved the farm-debt bill on Tuesday 10 November, and the Senate finished the vote on Wednesday 11 November, the last day of the decree. The text now awaits the signature of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Other Brazilian business reports say the government is preparing to replace Medeiros, and one says her exit is regarded as practically certain. No change has been announced.

What It Means for You

If you hold Brazilian assets through US funds, the message is that the federal government is said to expect no new money for the bank, so the bank must repair its own balance sheet. That makes the bank’s fourth-quarter report the next test of the recovery story.

Nothing in the accounts points to any change for the bank’s customers. Farmers, suppliers and lenders should watch the signature of the farm-debt bill, because it sets how much indebted producers can restructure.

What Is Not Known

It is not known who said what inside the government, because the account comes from people who did not give their names. The finance ministry has made no statement, and the bank has not said it asked for help.

It is also unknown whether President Lula will sign the farm-debt bill unchanged, how much capital the bank holds today, or whether Medeiros stays in her post. The government has made no on-record statement on any of these points.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Banco do Brasil and Why Does It Matter?

Banco do Brasil is a Brazilian bank controlled by the federal government. A weak result there is a political question for President Lula as well as a market one.

Is the Brazilian Government Planning a Bailout?

Unnamed people briefed on the government’s thinking say no rescue measures are under study. Only one news report carries this, and no official has said it on the record.

Why Did the Bank’s Profit Fall?

The bank says rising defaults hurt most, mainly among farm borrowers. Its adjusted profit fell 66.5% to R$1.27 billion (about US$230 million) in the third quarter.

What Happens Next to Farm Debt Relief?

Congress finished approving a bill that carries the farm-debt renegotiation rules on 11 November. It now awaits the signature of President Lula.

Sources: Banco do Brasil Investor Relations, third-quarter 2026 results centre, 11 November 2026; Banco do Brasil, investor call of 12 November 2026; people briefed on the Brazilian government’s thinking, who did not give their names, 16 November 2026; National Congress of Brazil, votes on Provisional Measure 1,376/2026, 10 and 11 November 2026; Central Bank of Brazil, dollar close of 11 November 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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