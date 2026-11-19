Earnings: Brazil

PagBank, a Brazilian digital bank that also sells card machines and payment services to small shops, grew its third-quarter profit while its payments business shrank. Non-GAAP net income, a profit figure that leaves out some one-off items, rose 6.9% to R$611 million (about US$106 million), the company said on Monday, 16 November 2026.

Dollar figures here use R$5.78 per US dollar, the market close on 16 November. For US investors, whose shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange as PAGS, the quarter shows a company shifting from payments towards banking and lending.

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Growth came from loans and deposits, while overdue loans rose.

Key Facts Profit. Non-GAAP net income rose 6.9% to R$611 million (about US$106 million).

Revenue. Total revenue was flat at R$5.09 billion (about US$880 million), down 0.4%.

Mix. Banking revenue grew 20.0%, while payments revenue fell 5.1%.

Risk. Loans 90 or more days overdue reached 3.8% of the portfolio, up from 2.6%.

Payout. The company expects a further payout of about R$400 million (US$69 million) in December.

PagBank is earning more from banking and lending, but payments revenue fell, overdue loans rose and fewer customers are active.

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Profit Up, Revenue Flat

Net income under international accounting rules (IFRS) was R$584 million (about US$101 million), up 5.3% from R$554 million a year earlier. The non-GAAP figure, which excludes staff incentive costs and one-off amortisation, was R$611 million (about US$106 million) against R$571 million (about US$99 million).

Diluted earnings per share on the non-GAAP basis rose 13.2% to R$2.19 (about 38 US cents), faster than profit. Share buybacks helped: over the last 12 months the company bought back about 19 million of its own shares for R$1 billion (about US$173 million).

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Total revenue and income was R$5.09 billion, down 0.4%, so the profit gain came from lower costs and a richer mix. Total costs and expenses fell 1.5% on the non-GAAP basis, and financial costs, mainly interest paid on deposits, dropped 7.2%.

The company said Brazil’s average Selic rate, the central bank’s policy rate, was 94 basis points (0.94 percentage points) lower than a year earlier.

In plain English Non-GAAP means adjusted for items the company considers one-off.

Banking Grows While Payments Shrink

Banking revenue, which includes interest on loans and fees on accounts and cards, rose 20.0% to R$891 million (about US$154 million). It now makes up 26% of revenue before fees passed on to card networks, up 4.3 percentage points in a year.

Gross profit from banking grew 17.9% to R$632 million (about US$109 million). Payments revenue fell 5.1% to R$2.53 billion (about US$438 million).

The company blamed product mix and lower volumes of prepayment to merchants, a service that pays shops early for card sales.

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The payment volume handled for merchants was R$131.4 billion (about US$22.7 billion), up 1.2%. Cash-in, money flowing into PagBank accounts, rose 11.1% to R$92.2 billion, and deposits grew 8.4% to R$42.8 billion (about US$7.4 billion).

Customer numbers were weaker. Total registered clients were little changed at 33.6 million, but active clients fell 4.4% to 17.0 million.

The company said it reviewed inactive accounts with small balances and removed some from the active base after charging its standard fee.

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Loans Grow Fast, and So Do Late Payments

The credit portfolio grew 25.2% to R$5.2 billion (about US$0.9 billion). Working capital loans, which finance a merchant’s day-to-day costs, rose 170.8% to R$820 million (about US$142 million).

Unsecured loans, which have no collateral behind them, reached 29.6% of the portfolio, up from 16.0%. Loans overdue by 90 days or more reached 3.8% of the portfolio, against 3.4% in the second quarter and 2.6% a year ago.

The company pointed to the higher share of unsecured products, and its credit loss expenses grew to R$94 million (about US$16 million) from R$36 million. Its managerial Basel ratio, the company’s own gauge of capital strength against risk, stood at 25.2%, which is 3.4 percentage points lower than a year earlier. Our

report on the second quarter has the earlier picture.

Payouts to Shareholders

PagBank paid a dividend of US$0.28 per share in the quarter, and it will pay US$0.26 per share on 30 December 2026. Dividends in 2026 total about R$935 million (about US$162 million).

The company said it expects a further distribution of about R$400 million (about US$69 million) in December and at least R$2 billion (about US$346 million) through 2028, depending on market and financial conditions. On 1 September, its board approved a new buyback programme of up to US$150 million. Our

earlier look at its dividend policy covers how the payout has changed.

What It Means for You

Holders of PAGS shares get a steady payout, but the story is changing. The growth now comes from lending, which carries more risk than card processing, and overdue loans are the number to watch next quarter.

Brazilian small businesses that use PagBank’s card machines are the other side of the trade. Payments revenue is shrinking while the bank pushes working capital loans and accounts.

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What We Could Not Confirm

We did not compare the result with analyst forecasts, because published estimates differ between data providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much profit did PagBank make in Q3 2026?

Net income under international accounting rules was R$584 million (about US$101 million), up 5.3%. Adjusted for one-off items, it was R$611 million (about US$106 million), up 6.9%.

Did PagBank’s revenue grow in the third quarter?

No. Total revenue and income was R$5.09 billion (about US$880 million), down 0.4%. Banking revenue rose 20.0%, but payments revenue fell 5.1%.

Are more PagBank loans going unpaid?

Loans overdue by 90 days or more reached 3.8% of the portfolio, up from 2.6% a year ago. The company points to a higher share of unsecured loans.

What dividend will PagBank pay?

It will pay US$0.26 per share on 30 December 2026. It also expects a further distribution of about R$400 million (about US$69 million) in December.