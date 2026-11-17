BRAZIL ECONOMY · TOURISM

Published Tuesday, November 17, 2026 · Source: Brazil’s Ministry of Tourism

Brazil has already hosted its full-year quota of foreign tourists, with two months of 2026 still to run. The Ministry of Tourism, the federal department that sets travel policy, said on Monday, November 16, that 7,594,425 foreign visitors arrived from January to October.

That beats the annual goal of 7.5 million in the National Tourism Plan 2024 to 2027, the government’s four-year tourism strategy. For readers in the United States, the third-largest source of visitors, the ministry says 625,625 Americans came between January and October.

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Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo are the main gateways, and our guides cover what to do in Rio in November and São Paulo in November. The figures below show who is arriving, how, and why it matters.

Key Facts Who Brazil received 7,594,425 foreign visitors from January to October 2026.

What The total beats the annual target of 7.5 million, reached two months early.

US US travellers sent 625,625 visitors, the third-largest group after Argentina and Chile.

Money Foreign visitors spent a record US$8.38 billion from January to September, up 10%.

Next The full-year total and the November data date are not confirmed.

Brazil reached its 2026 foreign-visitor goal in ten months, and travellers from the United States are its third-largest source.

Where the 7.5 Million Goal Came From

The National Tourism Plan 2024 to 2027, known as the PNT, set the target of 7.5 million international visitors a year. The ministry compares this year’s count with the 4,782,775 foreign visitors it cites for 2023, a rise of 58.8%.

Minister of Tourism Gustavo Feliciano said on Monday: “We have definitively won a prominent place in global tourism.” That is the government’s own verdict, resting on the ministry’s own count.

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Bruno Reis, president of Embratur, the national tourism promotion agency, said 71% of foreign visitors arrived by air. He read that share as a sign of greater air connectivity.

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Who Is Coming and Where They Land

The ministry said Argentina sent 2,494,421 visitors, followed by Chile with 647,295 and the United States with 625,625. Uruguay (474,430) and Paraguay (414,032) complete the top five.

By our arithmetic, US visitors are about 8% of the total (625,625 divided by 7,594,425 is 8.2%). Argentina alone accounts for about a third of all arrivals.

China showed the fastest growth among the listed markets, at 151,466 visitors, up 80.8% from 83,788. Colombia grew 23.9% to 192,645, Mexico 20.7% to 120,942, Portugal 19.4% to 235,115 and Spain 14.6% to 144,371.

São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro remain the two main gateways, each with more than 2 million visitors through its international airports up to October, the ministry said. Rio Grande do Norte, a north-eastern state, was the fastest-growing entry state at 128.8%, from 25,967 to 59,411, while Pernambuco rose 62.6% to 131,348.

Why It Matters

Foreign visitors bring in foreign currency, and the ministry says they injected a record of more than US$8.38 billion (about R$45.6 billion, its own conversion) from January to September. That is up 10% from US$7.61 billion (R$41.4 billion) in the same period of 2025.

The spending figure covers January to September, while the arrivals count runs to October, so the two cover different spans. The mechanism is simple: more arrivals, mostly by air, mean more foreign currency spent inside Brazil.

What It Means for You

US travellers are the third-largest group, so this headline is partly about them. The ministry’s release says nothing about prices, so we make no claim about hotel or flight costs.

Readers planning a trip may find our explainer on how Brazil’s storm alerts work for visitors. This report gives no travel advice.

What Is Not Known

The ministry did not say in the release what the full-year 2026 total will be. It also did not say when it will publish November and December data, so that date is not confirmed.

The release does not state whether the 2023 comparison covers the same ten months or the full year. That matters for how much weight the 58.8% rise can carry.

A Brazilian public report of November 2025 put January to October 2025 arrivals near 7.68 million, which would make this year’s count about 1% lower. We have not confirmed that figure at the ministry.

More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Brazil meet its 2026 tourist target?

Yes, the Ministry of Tourism said 7,594,425 foreign visitors arrived from January to October, above the 7.5 million target. The goal was reached two months early.

How many US visitors came to Brazil?

The United States sent 625,625 visitors from January to October, the third-largest source after Argentina and Chile. That is about 8% of the total.

How did most foreign visitors arrive?

The ministry says 71% of foreign visitors arrived by air. São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro remain the main gateways, with more than 2 million visitors through their international airports up to October.

How much did foreign tourists spend?

The ministry says foreign visitors spent a record of more than US$8.38 billion from January to September 2026. That is up 10% from US$7.61 billion a year earlier.

Sources: Brazil’s Ministry of Tourism, announcement of 16 November 2026 on foreign arrivals January to October 2026 (gov.br/turismo); National Tourism Plan 2024 to 2027 (gov.br/turismo).