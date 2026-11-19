Brazil sold more farm goods abroad in October, and a temporary US quota helped beef, coffee and pulp reach American buyers.

Soybean plants in a field at Novo Barreiro, Rio Grande do Sul, photographed in the evening of 18 December 2018 (cropped). File photo; it does not show the 2026/27 crop. Photo: Lucas Friederich, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Brazil Agribusiness

Brazil’s agribusiness exports reached about US$16 billion in October 2026, up 4.1% from a year earlier, according to the country’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAPA) in its November 2026 trade-balance release, a monthly report on what the sector sold abroad. The figure equals 42.3% of everything Brazil sold abroad that month, and it leaves an agribusiness trade surplus of about US$14.1 billion.

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American shoppers feel part of this directly, because the ministry says sales to the United States jumped 35.7% to US$952.1 million. That is about 6% of the month’s farm exports, and the ministry lists the US after China and the European Union (EU).

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Key Facts What. Brazil’s farm exports hit about US$16 billion in October, up 4.1% year on year.

Where. China was the top buyer; the European Union and the United States followed.

Why. Beef, coffee and wood pulp lifted US sales; Washington temporarily enlarged its quota for lean beef trimmings.

As of. 19 November 2026, 18:00 GMT

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Brazil sold more farm goods abroad in October, and a temporary US quota helped beef, coffee and pulp reach American buyers.

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Soybeans led the month’s shipments at US$3.1 billion, ahead of green (unroasted) coffee at US$1.6 billion, corn at US$1.3 billion, fresh beef at US$1.2 billion and wood pulp at US$1 billion. Soybean meal, a protein feed for livestock, rose 40.3% and fresh chicken 13.5%, the ministry says.

A container ship loads at a terminal in the Port of Santos, Brazil’s largest port. (File photo)

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China stayed the top buyer at US$3.9 billion, the ministry’s October data show. The EU, the second-largest market in the month, bought US$2.6 billion, up 15%, mostly corn, soybean meal and soybeans.

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US purchases were led by beef, green coffee and pulp. The ministry gives two reasons for the beef jump: a temporary enlargement of the US tariff quota for lean beef trimmings, small leftover cuts of beef from September to November, and a low comparison base.

A tariff quota lets a fixed volume of imports enter at a lower duty, so a larger quota opens more room for Brazilian sellers. The base is low, the ministry says, because an extra surcharge on Brazilian beef applied in October 2025.

The monthly total also has a strong base. The ministry’s data for October 2025 showed US$15.49 billion, a record for an October and 8.5% above October 2024, according to its release of November 2025.

What the ministry has not said is how much of the 4.1% growth came from higher prices and how much from larger volumes. Without that split, the figure cannot show whether farmers shipped more or simply earned more per tonne.

Crude soybean oil, an input for cooking oil and biodiesel, set a record at US$264.6 million. Sorghum sales reached US$337.7 million on 1.2 million tonnes.

Sorghum, a cereal used mainly as animal feed, recently gained access to China, one of the new doors Brazil keeps opening. The country opened its 700th new foreign market on 13 October 2026, and 728 markets in 102 countries had been opened since 2023 at the time of the release.

Over the first ten months of 2026, exports reached US$149.4 billion, up 5.2%, or US$7.4 billion more than in the same period of 2025. The ministry puts the agribusiness trade surplus for those months at about US$132.3 billion.

Soy remained the largest product group, or complex, at US$56.4 billion, followed by meats at US$28.6 billion and forest products at US$14.2 billion. Coffee brought in US$11.8 billion and the sugar and energy complex US$9.3 billion.

The next crop is already in the ground. Conab, Brazil’s national crop supply agency, estimated on 13 November 2026 a 2026/27 grain harvest of 366.1 million tonnes, with soybeans at about 181.6 million tonnes on about 49.3 million hectares.

The ministry’s next monthly release, which will cover November, is due in December, although the date is not confirmed. For a US reader, the two items to watch are the ones already in shops: coffee and beef.

The ministry’s data show beef, coffee and pulp leading US purchases, but they give no US prices, and the quota that helped beef runs only until November. More on the sector is in Brazil news.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Brazil’s beef sales to the United States rise?

The ministry points to a temporary larger US quota for lean beef trimmings and a weak comparison month. It did not say which factor mattered more.

Does the report show prices or volumes?

Not separately. The ministry has not split the growth between the two, so it says little about what US shoppers will pay.

What comes next for Brazil’s farm trade?

The ministry’s next monthly release is due in December, with the date unconfirmed. Conab’s crop forecast points to another large harvest.

Sources: Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock agribusiness trade-balance releases of November 2026 and November 2025; Conab grain survey of 13 November 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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