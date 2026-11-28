The year-end calendar falls on Thursdays and Fridays. Most closures therefore come in two pairs: 24 and 25 December, then 31 December and 1 January.

Guide: Brazil

Brazil has two national holidays around the year-end: Friday 25 December 2026 for Christmas and Friday 1 January 2027 for New Year’s Day. Bank branches close to the public on both days, and also on Thursday 31 December, which is not a holiday.

B3, Brazil’s stock exchange in São Paulo, holds no trading session on 24, 25 and 31 December, and its 2027 calendar lists 1 January as closed too. Pix, the central bank’s instant-payment system, keeps running around the clock, holidays included.

Key Facts Banks. Branches close on 25 December, 31 December and 1 January; the last in-person day is 30 December.

Exchange. B3, São Paulo’s stock exchange, has no trading on 24, 25 and 31 December, nor 1 January.

Federal offices. Closed 25 December and 1 January; optional day after 13:00 on 24 and 31 December.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, an online prediction market, gives 92% to no rate change on 9 December (28 November, 3:47 a.m. ET).

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

The year-end calendar falls on Thursdays and Fridays. Most closures therefore come in two pairs: 24 and 25 December, then 31 December and 1 January.

Date by Date: What Closes and What Stays Open

Each card below gives the legal status of the day and what it means for banks, federal offices and the stock exchange. Anything we could not tie to an official document is marked “not yet confirmed”, and the Brazil holidays 2026 guide and the Brazil public holidays 2027 guide cover the rest of the calendar.

Tuesday 8 December: Immaculate Conception (local holiday only) Status: Not a national holiday. Belo Horizonte and Manaus observe it, among other cities. Federal offices: Open, except where a municipal law declares a religious holiday, which the federal portaria (ordinance) says local federal offices observe. B3: Trades as normal; no December closure on its list falls on 8 December. Not yet confirmed: Branch hours, shops, supermarkets, public transport and tourist sites in the cities that observe it.

Thursday 24 December: Christmas Eve (not a holiday) Status: Optional day (ponto facultativo) for federal staff after 13:00, set in the federal portaria. B3: No trading session. The over-the-counter system closes at 13:00, and the currency clearing house settles nothing. Banks: Not on the national bank-holiday list; B3’s circular describes “internal bank hours” (expediente interno). Public branch hours are not yet confirmed. Not yet confirmed: Shops, supermarkets, public transport and tourist sites, which set their own holiday timetables.

Sunset over the sea at Camboinhas, Niterói, in Rio de Janeiro state.

Banks, Pix and Payments

Febraban, the Brazilian banks’ trade association, counts 13 national bank holidays in 2026, and 25 December is the last of them. On Thursday 31 December only transactions between financial institutions and clearing services continue, so Wednesday 30 December is the last day for in-person banking.

Febraban also says consumer bills and bank slips (boletos) that fall due on a holiday or on the last business day of the year can be paid without a surcharge on the next business day. Pix, which the central bank runs, is the one service that keeps working throughout the shutdowns, Febraban says.

B3 and the Year-End Market Calendar

B3’s circular 041/2026-VNC, dated 30 June 2026, lists 24 December as a day with “internal bank hours” (expediente interno) but no trading session, 25 December as Christmas with no trading, and 31 December again with internal hours only. On 24 and 31 December the over-the-counter system closes at 13:00, allocation in the Câmara B3 clearing house ends at 13:30, and B3’s electronic Trademate platform shuts at 11:00.

The currency clearing house registers foreign-exchange trades until 11:30 on 24 December, but nothing is cleared or settled there that day. For readers in the United States, Brazilian shares can trade as ADRs (US-listed certificates) in New York on 24 December, an early close, and on 31 December while São Paulo is dark.

The last B3 session of 2026 is Wednesday 30 December. B3 published its 2027 holiday calendar in mid-November 2026, and reports on it list 1 January as a no-trading day, so the first session of 2027 would fall on Monday 4 January.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

The Rate Decision Before the Break

The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, known as Copom, meets on 8 and 9 December, and the decision is due on Wednesday 9 December. The committee sets the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, and our earlier look at rate bets tracks how bets on it have moved.

Planning Around the Closures

The practical rule is simple: finish branch banking by Wednesday 30 December and expect no São Paulo market on 24 and 31 December. Visitors should not assume that a shop or attraction follows the bank calendar, because opening on holidays depends on local rules and the sector.

What Is Not Yet Confirmed

We have not found official timetables for city buses, metros, supermarkets or tourist sites on 24, 25 and 31 December and 1 January. We have also not found a 2027 bank-holiday list from Febraban or a 2027 federal portaria on optional days.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is closed in Brazil on 25 December 2026?

Federal offices, bank branches and the B3 stock exchange are closed for Christmas. Pix payments continue, and other businesses follow local rules.

Are Brazilian banks open on 31 December 2026?

Not to the public. It is not a holiday, but branches stop serving customers, so 30 December is the last day for in-person banking.

Does the B3 stock exchange trade on 24 December 2026?

No. B3 has no trading session on Christmas Eve, so no shares change hands on the exchange that day.

Is 8 December a public holiday in Brazil?

Not nationally. Some cities, including Belo Horizonte and Manaus, observe it.

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives right away, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Sign up another address or choice

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times Straight answers about living in Brazil, from our reporting. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas in Brazil › RT Ask Rio Times Straight answers about living in Brazil, from our reporting. × Cost of living Is it safe? Visas Neighborhoods Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Friday 25 December: Christmas Day (national holiday) Status: National holiday, listed in the federal portaria for 2026. Closed: Federal offices, bank branches and B3 (no trading, clearing or settlement). Open: Pix payments and bank apps run as usual. Essential federal services continue. Not yet confirmed: Supermarkets, shops, public transport and tourist sites; local rules and union agreements decide.

Thursday 31 December: New Year’s Eve (bank-only closing day) Status: Not a holiday. Bank branches do not serve the public. Federal offices: Optional day after 13:00. B3: No trading session; over-the-counter system closes at 13:00. Not yet confirmed: Shops, supermarkets, public transport and tourist sites.

Friday 1 January 2027: New Year’s Day (national holiday) Status: National holiday under federal law, called Confraternização Universal (Universal Fraternity Day). Closed: Federal offices, bank branches, and B3 according to its 2027 calendar. Open: Pix payments. Not yet confirmed: Shops, supermarkets, public transport and tourist sites.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, the market on the Brazilian central bank’s December rate decision shows No Change at 92.0%. A 25-basis-point cut (0.25 percentage points) is at 4.2%, a rise of the same size at about 2%, and a larger move either way at 0.7% each; volume is US$185,910 as of 28 November 2026, 3:47 a.m. ET (08:47 UTC), and these are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.