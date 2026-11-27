Brazil's currency rallied on the choice of a banker as finance minister, but the stock market could not hold its gains. The harder test is the budget.

File photo, 2023. The Ministry of Finance building in Brasília. Photo: Pedro França / Agência Senado, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Markets: Brazil

Brazil’s real gained 3.6% against the US dollar on Friday 27 November, to R$5.54 per dollar by the central bank’s official rate, as investors welcomed banker Luiz Carlos Trabuco, chairman of Bradesco, one of Brazil’s biggest private banks, as the next finance minister. The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, jumped almost 4% in the morning, then gave back most of the gain and traded close to Thursday’s level in the afternoon.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What. The dollar fell 3.5% to R$5.54 as Brazil’s Ibovespa stock index gave back its morning jump.

Why. Investors welcome Luiz Carlos Trabuco, chairman of Bradesco, a large private bank, as finance minister from 2027.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 27 November 2026, 18:30 GMT.

Brazil’s currency rallied on the choice of a banker as finance minister, but the stock market could not hold its gains. The harder test is the budget.

The central bank’s official daily rate, the PTAX, put the dollar at R$5.8825 on Wednesday 25 November and R$5.7446 on Thursday 26 November. That day the Planalto, the president’s office, said Trabuco had accepted President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s invitation to run the Finance Ministry “from 2027”, and the Ibovespa jumped 6.07% to 176,799.84 points (see our story on the appointment and report on Thursday’s session).

Finance Minister Dario Durigan, who has led the ministry since March 2026 when Fernando Haddad left to run for office in São Paulo, wrote on X on Thursday that “a country does well when run with seriousness and ethics”. He said he was convinced this would hold for “the future minister Trabuco” and that the incoming minister can count on the whole team.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board, the lender’s governing body, concluded its 2026 review of Brazil on 23 July by urging a “more ambitious fiscal effort” to put public debt on a firmly downward path, which is the task Trabuco inherits. Its tables put general government gross debt at 97.8% of national output (GDP) in 2026, then 100.0% in 2027 and 105.3% in 2031.

On the government’s own definition the same debt is 86.6% of GDP in 2026 and 88.7% in 2027, the IMF said in that review. It also urged “a binding medium-term debt anchor” and “comprehensive spending limits”, and said a stronger fiscal stance “would support disinflation and pave the way for lower interest rates”.

The IMF has made no statement on Trabuco, and its review was published four months before his appointment. Its projection of 5.6% inflation by the end of 2026 shows why a cheaper import bill matters to the government.

Oil Exporters Pay for a Stronger Real

B3, Brazil’s stock exchange, stopped trading at 15:00 Brasília time (18:00 GMT) on Friday, three hours earlier than usual. The index touched 183,625.66 points in the morning, about 3.9% above Thursday’s close, before it slid back to roughly its starting level.

Fábio Murad, managing partner at the consultancy Wiser Avaliações, said on Friday: “We also have a shortened session in the United States because of Black Friday, which tends to reduce liquidity and amplify swings.” Thinner trading is one reason the early jump did not hold.

Petrobras, the state-controlled oil company, fell about 3% to 4% on its two share classes, and the iron-ore miner Vale lost about 2%, according to afternoon market data. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell about 2% to about US$95 a barrel in the afternoon, and exporters lose when the dollars they earn buy fewer reais.

Itaú Unibanco, Brazil’s largest private bank, edged up, while Bradesco’s preferred shares, from Trabuco’s own bank, slipped less than 1%. Bradesco’s shares in New York did not trade on Thursday because of Thanksgiving, so US investors could react to the news only on Friday.

The dollar’s fall stands out because the DXY, an index of the dollar against major currencies, was up about 0.35% on Friday afternoon, according to market data. By the official rate the dollar buys about 5.8% fewer reais than on Wednesday, so Brazilian assets are worth more to a US investor in dollar terms.

File photo: historic buildings in downtown São Paulo, where the B3 stock exchange has its headquarters.

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The Economic Team Is Still Taking Shape

José Faria Júnior, director of the consultancy Wagner Investimentos, said on Friday: “In the short term this changes absolutely everything, because Trabuco has something Lula does not have, credibility with the financial market.” The Planalto note gives no fiscal plan, only that Trabuco will run the ministry “from 2027”.

Lula’s left has its own doubts about the fiscal plan, and the conflict-of-interest rules facing the banker are a separate question. Both stay in the background of the Brazil story.

Planning and Budget Minister Bruno Moretti, who designed and steered the fiscal adjustment package that Congress approved and Lula signed, is expected to stay in 2027, according to political columns in Brasília. This is reported, not confirmed by the Planalto, and the reasons given are that Lula was pleased with the package and wants a trusted name in Planning to follow the banker’s handling of policy.

Whether Durigan stays in the next government is undecided and not confirmed. Until the Planalto names the rest of the team, the shape of the economic team stays open.

The central bank’s rate committee, Copom, announces its decision on Wednesday 9 December, according to the central bank’s published calendar, with the Selic benchmark rate at 13.75%. Trabuco takes office when Lula’s new term begins in January 2027, so one rate decision comes before he takes over.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 176,900.83

+0.06% L 175,899 day range H 183,626 +11.91% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 47% advancing 7 ▲ advancing 8 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.53 -2.20% EUR / BRL 6.05 -5.25% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 90.24 -4.62% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Utilities +2.82% ENEV3 Financials +2.04% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Industrials +0.11% WEGE3, RENT3 Mining -0.09% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Consumer Staples -1.22% ABEV3 Consumer Disc. -1.30% AZZA3 Energy -2.36% PETR4, PRIO3 Materials -3.13% SUZB3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

176,900.83

+0.06%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

70,353.18

-1.43%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,739.96

+1.89%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 176,900.83 +0.06% +11.91% 176,799.84 183,626 175,899 — USD/BRL 5.53 -2.20% +3.69% 5.65 5.65 5.48 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 41.86 -3.08% +29.32% 43.19 44.87 41.42 47,437,900 VALE3 56.98 -2.98% -14.08% 58.73 59.55 56.89 26,759,700 ITUB4 42.90 +0.80% +9.00% 42.56 44.80 42.51 32,358,900 BBDC4 15.89 +0.38% -18.43% 15.83 16.90 15.66 122,039,600 BBAS3 16.76 +1.33% -24.37% 16.54 18.60 16.67 100,518,400 B3SA3 17.07 +5.63% +16.77% 16.16 18.37 16.79 77,553,100 ABEV3 16.23 -1.22% +18.44% 16.43 16.73 16.17 40,384,400 WEGE3 50.47 -1.73% +14.96% 51.36 51.75 49.31 9,253,000 PRIO3 61.43 -1.63% +62.90% 62.45 63.19 60.88 5,171,400 SUZB3 53.15 -3.13% +10.17% 54.87 53.93 51.94 10,951,700 RENT3 34.43 +1.95% -22.98% 33.77 39.60 33.89 27,143,800 AZZA3 16.72 -1.30% -41.25% 16.94 19.00 16.22 5,095,700 CSNA3 3.85 +2.94% -54.72% 3.74 4.12 3.76 20,607,800 GGBR4 26.44 -0.23% +38.36% 26.50 26.94 26.03 14,996,000 ENEV3 29.53 +2.82% +47.50% 28.72 30.24 29.00 13,585,600 Largest moves today B3SA3

17.07

+5.63% SUZB3

53.15

-3.13% PETR4

41.86

-3.08% VALE3

56.98

-2.98% CSNA3

3.85

+2.94% ENEV3

29.53

+2.82% USD/BRL

5.53

-2.20% RENT3

34.43

+1.95% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.06%, with breadth negative — 7 of 15 names higher. Utilities led, while Materials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 27 Nov 2026 Poor Brazilians Spend 57% on Home and Food Read →

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Brazil's real rise on Friday?

Investors reacted to the choice of Trabuco, a banker seen as credible with financial markets, as finance minister. A stronger real also helps keep import prices and inflation down.

Why did the stock index give back its gain?

Oil and mining shares fell as the dollar weakened, and a shortened US session left thinner trading. Some investors may also have taken profits after Thursday's rally.

When does Trabuco take office?

The Planalto said he will run the Finance Ministry from 2027, when Lula's new term begins. The exact date has not been announced.

Sources Planalto note on Trabuco, 26 November 2026 · Finance Minister Dario Durigan, post on X, 26 November 2026 · IMF press release No. 26/257, Brazil Article IV, 23 July 2026 · Central bank (Banco Central do Brasil) PTAX dollar rates, Selic series and Copom calendar · Market data provider, B3 and currency readings, 27 November 2026

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

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