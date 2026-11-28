Haiti’s airport chief says passenger flights to the capital should restart in December. Past promises came to nothing, and a US ban on low flying over the capital remains in force.

File photo, 3 January 2025. Guatemalan and Salvadoran troops of the earlier Multinational Security Support Mission arrive at Port-au-Prince airport. (Photo: US Embassy Haiti, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

HAITI · AVIATION

Haiti’s airport authority says passenger flights could return to Port-au-Prince in December, after a long suspension of commercial service caused by gang violence. José Bernard Mathias Schettini, director general of the National Airport Authority, said so at a press conference on Friday 27 November 2026, the EFE news agency reported.

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He named no airline and no date, and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) still bars US airlines from flying low over the capital unless it grants permission. Schettini said the first flights could be run by airlines with US licences, which is why the FAA’s position matters.

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Key Facts Who. Haiti’s National Airport Authority, headed by José Bernard Mathias Schettini.

What. Passenger flights are expected to restart in December, with no airline named.

Where. The main airport serving Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince.

Limit. US airlines and pilots remain barred from low flying near the capital.

As of. Saturday, 28 November 2026, 6:00 a.m. GMT

Haiti’s airport chief says passenger flights to the capital should restart in December. Past promises came to nothing, and a US ban on low flying over the capital remains in force.

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Port-au-Prince and its bay seen from a hillside in September 2008, a file photo. Photo: U.S. Navy / Wikimedia Commons (public domain)

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The halt has deep roots. Schettini told reporters on 27 November that commercial operations at the airport were interrupted twice in 2024, from 4 March to 19 May and again in November.

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The second interruption began after gunfire from the ground hit three US commercial planes in Port-au-Prince airspace, he said. Today Toussaint Louverture International Airport receives humanitarian and military flights and flights to Brazil, according to the same report.

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A separate American ban remains in force. The FAA’s notice to airmen (NOTAM, a formal flight warning) KICZ A0046/26 bars US airlines, FAA-certified pilots and operators of US-registered aircraft from flying up to 9,999 feet in a large area of southern and central Haiti that includes the capital, citing “safety-of-flight risks associated with ongoing instability”, but it does not cover foreign airlines flying foreign-registered aircraft, and the FAA can authorise individual flights.

Le Nouvelliste, a Haitian daily, reported on 2 September 2026 that the FAA extended the restrictions by six months from 1 September, through 2 March 2027. The FAA’s background notice says gangs, some designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations by the US State Department, have attacked at least 11 aircraft in and around Port-au-Prince since February 2024.

The north of the country looks different. American Airlines restarted daily Miami to Cap-Haïtien flights on Sunday 1 November 2026, AeroCorner, an aviation news site, reported, and the FAA background notice says gangs have only a limited presence around that airport.

The airline had halted Haiti service in late 2024, and Port-au-Prince is not on its route. Cap-Haïtien lies outside the area the FAA notice covers, AeroCorner said.

“We are convinced the airport will resume normal activity shortly,” Schettini said, in remarks translated here from Spanish, adding: “When I say shortly, I don’t mean six months, but much sooner.” He insisted the airport “has no technical problem” and that “for the moment we have no security problem, contrary to what some say”.

He was careful with his words. “I did not say it will reopen, because it is already open,” he said, but “by December we will start to have flights to Port-au-Prince”, though he named no airline and no date, adding: “I don’t want to get ahead of myself.”

Schettini said the first operations could be run by airlines with US licences, and that US Transportation Security Administration (TSA, the American aviation security agency) interventions had been carried out at Cap-Haïtien in the north, Port-au-Prince and Les Cayes in the south-west. He also said the FAA had expressed some reservations about some flights at the Port-au-Prince airport.

The strongest counter-view is the FAA’s own, since its ban is still in force and its notice cites continued instability. The record of earlier promises also argues for caution, because Haiti’s Prime Minister, Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, has several times announced a return of commercial flights at Toussaint Louverture that did not happen, EFE reported.

In our analysis, the effect for US readers runs through licences. The FAA notice covers US airlines and US-registered aircraft but exempts foreign carriers, and Schettini said only that the FAA had reservations while the notice on the FAA’s website is unchanged.

Families and aid workers who now depend on humanitarian and military flights would be the first to feel any change. Cap-Haïtien, the northern port city where American flies, shows that a US airline can serve Haiti outside the FAA’s area.

The two dated checkpoints are the FAA notice, which expires on 2 March 2027 unless it is renewed again, and the December start that Schettini promised without a day. No statement from the airport authority itself was found, so the plan rests on one press conference.

More: Haiti news

Frequently Asked Questions

Can people fly commercially to Port-au-Prince now?

Not yet on regular passenger airlines. The airport authority says that should change in December, but it has named no airline.

Why does the US ban matter for the plan?

Haiti’s airport chief said airlines with US licences could run the first flights. The FAA bars US airlines from flying low near the capital unless it grants permission, so the plan depends on the FAA’s position.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error