The central bank credits a market-driven naira rate and wider use of licensed transfer firms. The milestone is its own claim, so the path from US$600 million a month matters.

File photo. Victoria Island and the lagoon in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital. Photo: Ayorinde Ogundele, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Nigeria Economy

Nigeria’s central bank says money sent home by Nigerians living abroad has reached US$1 billion a month. Olayemi Cardoso, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), said so in Lagos on Friday 27 November 2026, at a dinner of the country’s bankers’ professional body.

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He also set a new goal of US$1.5 billion a month by the end of June 2027. For readers in the United States, these dollars matter because they supply Nigeria’s currency market, which shapes the naira (Nigeria’s currency), import prices and the country’s reserves.

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Key Facts Who. Olayemi Cardoso, governor of Nigeria’s central bank

What. Monthly diaspora remittances have reached US$1 billion; the new target is US$1.5 billion a month

Where and when. Dinner of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Lagos, Friday 27 November 2026

Next. Target of US$1.5 billion a month by end of June 2027; next monthly remittance statement undated

As of. 28 November 2026, 06:30 GMT

The central bank credits a market-driven naira rate and wider use of licensed transfer firms. The milestone is its own claim, so the path from US$600 million a month matters.

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The goal is not new. In a CBN statement on Sunday 30 August 2026, Cardoso recalled that when the bank set its ambition of US$1 billion a month in formal remittance inflows, “some people thought we were dreaming.”

On Thursday 19 February 2026, Cardoso told the G-24 technical group meetings in Abuja, a forum of developing-country finance officials, that “remittance inflows now average about $600 million per month, and we are confident of reaching a $1 billion monthly milestone in the near term”. That February figure is the baseline for the later readings of US$947 million and US$1 billion.

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The CBN said on 30 August 2026 that remittances through licensed international money transfer operators (IMTOs, firms licensed to move money across borders) were US$947 million in July 2026. That was the highest monthly figure ever recorded through formal channels, and January to July inflows reached US$3.8 billion, up 50.2% from the same period of 2025.

A Lagos bus rapid transit bus at the Mile 12 terminal, photographed on 4 July 2019. (File photo: Davidben zignature / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0)

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Set against the US$600 million average Cardoso cited in February, US$1 billion is about 67% more. July’s US$947 million was already about 58% above that average.

A simple division adds a caution. US$3.8 billion over seven months is about US$543 million a month, below the US$600 million average Cardoso cited in February.

The CBN has not said whether the February average and the 2026 totals count the same flows. Until it does, readers should treat the US$1 billion milestone as the bank’s own claim.

The central bank’s monthly figure counts money sent through licensed IMTOs only. Transfers outside licensed firms are not part of that count, which is why the CBN speaks of formal channels.

The CBN credits the rise to a change of regime. Its statement of 30 August 2026 pointed to the move from multiple exchange rates to a more market-determined rate, changes to the rules for licensed transfer firms and the non-resident BVN.

The non-resident BVN (bank verification number, a bank customer identity number) lets people abroad open naira accounts remotely. A CBN circular of Tuesday 24 March 2026 told all IMTOs to keep naira settlement accounts with authorised dealer banks (commercial banks licensed to trade foreign exchange), to improve transparency and tracking of remittances.

The CBN said on 30 August 2026 that stronger formal inflows can improve foreign-exchange liquidity (how easily dollars can be traded) and transparency. It has not said how large the effect on the naira is.

The bank itself urges caution about reading one month as a trend. In its statement of 30 August 2026 it said that monthly figures could fluctuate.

The CBN has not said in which month inflows first reached US$1 billion, and it has not published the November figure by month. The speech also does not say how much of the US$1.5 billion goal depends on money moving from informal channels, outside licensed firms, into formal ones.

The next step is the new target, which Cardoso set at US$1.5 billion a month by the end of June 2027. The CBN has not announced when its next monthly remittance statement will come.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where does the money come from?

Nigerians abroad send it home, mostly through licensed money-transfer firms, according to the CBN.

Why does it matter outside Nigeria?

The dollars supply Nigeria’s foreign-exchange market, which affects the naira, import prices and reserves.

Is the US$1.5 billion goal certain?

No. It is a central bank target, and the CBN itself says monthly figures can fluctuate.

Sources Central Bank of Nigeria, statement on July 2026 remittances, 30 August 2026

remarks by CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria dinner, Lagos, 27 November 2026

Cardoso at the G-24 technical group meetings, Abuja, 19 February 2026

CBN circular to IMTOs, 24 March 2026

Related coverage: Nigeria’s November interest rate decision; Risks to Nigeria’s single-digit inflation target.

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