The court that could have sent South Africa’s health law back to Parliament let it stand, but the fight over National Health Insurance now moves to other courtrooms.

Photo: Stefan Schäfer, Lich / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Health Policy: South Africa

South Africa’s Constitutional Court on Friday 27 November 2026 dismissed two challenges to the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act, the law that bars private medical schemes from covering services the NHI will offer. The judges found that Parliament’s public consultation on the law was lawful, clearing one hurdle for an Act that is signed but not yet in force.

The Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF), which represents medical schemes and administrators, lost unanimously. The Western Cape provincial government lost by six judges to five.

Key Facts Who. The Constitutional Court rejected the BHF, a medical schemes body, and the Western Cape government.

What. Both said Parliament’s public consultation on the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act was inadequate.

Vote. The BHF case was unanimous; the Western Cape case was decided six judges to five.

Next. Legal challenges that were paused can now resume.

As of. 28 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.

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The court that could have sent South Africa’s health law back to Parliament let it stand, but the fight over National Health Insurance now moves to other courtrooms.

Parliament passed the NHI Act in December 2023 and the president signed it in May 2024. The Act has not yet been brought into effect, and it also reduces the role of provincial health departments.

The BHF argued that Parliament held no meaningful public participation process and engaged only superficially, withholding critical information on cost, financing and services. The Western Cape argued that the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), the chamber that represents the provinces, ignored input from its health department.

The Flame of Democracy on Constitution Hill in Johannesburg, the site of South Africa’s Constitutional Court, photographed in September 2014. Photo: Mihi tr / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Justice Steven Majiedt of the Constitutional Court announced the judgment, and the court held that “The constitution requires enough information to make participation meaningful, not perfect information.” Costing is “not yet possible”, it found, and the basket of services is to be set step by step.

Leaving out cost details was, the court held, “a deliberate legislative choice that the legislature was entitled to make”. In short, the court said Parliament must give people enough information to take part, not every detail.

Parliament’s own statement of 27 November says the court found it had met its constitutional duty to facilitate public involvement. It cites public hearings in all nine provinces attended by 11,564 people, with 961 oral submissions, and virtual engagements with 108 stakeholders over 29 days.

Speaker of the National Assembly Thoko Didiza and NCOP Chairperson Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane welcomed the judgment. They said the ruling confirms that public participation is judged across the whole legislative process, against a standard of reasonableness.

Five of the 11 judges dissented in the Western Cape case, and Majiedt wrote their judgment. He found the NCOP process flawed because amendments were never deliberated or voted on, the chamber spent about eight minutes on the bill, and Gauteng province’s public participation report was not part of the proceedings.

Justice Jodi Kollapen of the Constitutional Court wrote for the majority, which held that the NCOP process must be judged together with the earlier rounds of consultation. The majority said Gauteng’s concerns were considered even though its report was missing.

Katlego Mothudi, the BHF’s managing director, said: “Substantial legal and practical questions remain before the NHI can become fully operational.” He added that the BHF would consult its legal team.

Alan Winde, Premier of the Western Cape, said the province was disappointed with the outcome but respected the court’s authority. He added: “Our responsibility remains to stand up for the residents of the Western Cape.”

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Foster Mohale, spokesperson for the national health department, said the department welcomed the rulings. He said it “will, at a later stage, announce the next step regarding the implementation of the NHI Act.”

Paused legal challenges may now resume, including the BHF’s application in the Gauteng High Court, a lower court, to set aside President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to sign the NHI Bill. Other challenges to the law were put on hold while this case was heard.

For private health insurers and hospital groups operating in South Africa, the Act still bars medical schemes from covering services the NHI will offer, as our guide to healthcare in South Africa explains for foreigners. The ruling removes one legal obstacle, but the BHF itself says substantial questions remain.

The text of the judgment was not yet available to us on the court’s website, so this account rests on Parliament’s statement and on what the parties said after the ruling. It is also not yet known whether the paused challenges will be set down for hearing.

The health department has not said when it will announce its next step. We will follow it in our South Africa coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the ruling mean the NHI starts now?

No. The Act has not been brought into effect, and the health department says it will announce its next step later.

Which challenges did the court reject?

It rejected the BHF’s and the Western Cape’s claims that Parliament consulted the public badly. Other challenges that were paused may now resume.

What does it mean for private health insurers?

The law still bars medical schemes from covering services the NHI will offer. The ruling removes one legal obstacle, but the BHF says substantial questions remain.

Sources Parliament of South Africa, Parliament Statement on the NHI Bill Concourt, Friday 27 November 2026

Constitutional Court of South Africa, judgment announced Friday 27 November 2026 (text not yet published online at the time of writing)

statements by the Board of Healthcare Funders, the Western Cape government and the national health department, 27 November 2026

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