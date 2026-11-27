Police say a serving officer led a Rio militia that allied with drug factions, but no charges or defence statement have been made public.

File photo (2013): Rio de Janeiro riot police in crowd-control training. Photo: Clarice Castro/Governo RJ.

Rio Security

Rio de Janeiro state’s civil police arrested Leonardo Magalhães Gomes da Silva, known as “Capitão Léo”, on the morning of Friday 27 November 2026. Police say this serving officer of the military police, Rio’s uniformed state police force, helps lead a militia, an armed group that controls neighbourhoods and charges residents for protection.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

He was found in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, a beachfront district in Rio’s west zone, by the Delegacia de Homicídios da Capital, the city homicide squad of the Polícia Civil. The Corregedoria-Geral da Polícia Militar, the uniformed force’s internal affairs body, supported the operation.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Leonardo Magalhães Gomes da Silva, “Capitão Léo”, a serving military police officer.

Where. Recreio dos Bandeirantes, a beachfront district in Rio’s west zone.

What. Police say he leads a militia in Pombo Sem Asa and is investigated for several homicides.

Next. Formal charges, victims’ names and any defence statement have not been published.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Police say a serving officer led a Rio militia that allied with drug factions, but no charges or defence statement have been made public.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Recreio dos Bandeirantes (Brazil) Email address Follow

Police say Capitão Léo is one of the leaders of the militia in Pombo Sem Asa, a community in Vargem Grande in Rio’s south-west zone. He is investigated for taking part in several homicides tied to wars over territorial control between the militia and drug traffickers.

The homicide squad says he built alliances with the Terceiro Comando Puro, a Rio drug faction, and more recently with the Comando Vermelho, Brazil’s biggest Rio-based drug faction. Investigators say the aim was to hand over control of territories and illegal income sources.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “A banker gets Brazil's purse strings. Stocks jump 6%” Get the brief

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Police say the Comando Vermelho is expanding into other parts of the west zone, especially Campo Grande and Guaratiba. Criminal actions have already been recorded there.

File photo: the Olympic Park in Barra da Tijuca, the west-zone district next to Recreio dos Bandeirantes. Photo: Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 3.0 BR.

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

A map published on 4 December 2025 estimated that about 4 million people in the Rio region live under control or influence of organised crime. It was made by Geni, a research group at the Universidade Federal Fluminense, and Fogo Cruzado, a violence-monitoring NGO.

The map found the Comando Vermelho had grown by taking rival territories. It also found militias in retreat since 2020 but still holding the largest total territory.

Investigators describe the methods as capture, torture and execution of rival group members. They also allege extortion and intimidation of residents, shopkeepers and service providers, and attacks with high-power weapons and grenades launched by drones.

Police have not published formal charges, the number or names of victims, or the dates of the killings. They have also not given the date of the arrest warrant or said whether he will be suspended or expelled from the force.

No response from Capitão Léo or a lawyer has been published, and he is presumed innocent until a court rules. Everything described here is an allegation by the Polícia Civil.

The case follows an earlier operation against a militia. On 24 June 2026 the Polícia Civil targeted Rodrigo Marques Carbone, arrested in Rio das Ostras, and Luick Ferreira Cabral Pequeno, who had been arrested in April 2026 in Niterói.

Police said both coordinated the collection of fees and drove wars over territory for a militia in Rio das Pedras, a west-zone community, allied with the Terceiro Comando Puro. That inquiry began in September 2025, and investigators said they were still working to identify other members.

Luis Antônio da Silva Braga, known as “Zinho”, surrendered to Brazil’s federal police on 24 December 2023. Police called him the head of Rio’s biggest militia, and he had been wanted since 2018.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a militia in Rio de Janeiro?

It is an armed group, often with current or former police and soldiers among its members, that controls neighbourhoods and charges residents for protection and services.

Is Capitão Léo guilty of these crimes?

No court has ruled, and he is presumed innocent. The accusations are allegations from the Polícia Civil.

Why does the link to the Comando Vermelho matter?

Police say the alliance was meant to hand territory and illegal income to a faction that is expanding in Rio’s west zone. It shows how militias and drug factions, once rivals, can work together.

Sources Polícia Civil do Estado do Rio de Janeiro (27 November 2026 and 24 June 2026 operations); Geni/UFF and Fogo Cruzado Historical Map of Armed Groups of Rio de Janeiro (4 December 2025)

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Living in or visiting Rio de Janeiro? See this month's events and our Rio de Janeiro city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff date. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.