Brazilian Singer Jorge Vercillo Plays Rio on 28 November
The singer-songwriter's tour for his 30 years in music ends in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio's west zone, with one more night.
EVENTS · RIO DE JANEIRO
Brazilian singer-songwriter Jorge Vercillo plays an extra date in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday 28 November 2026, the last show of JV30 Parte II (“Part Two”), the tour that celebrates 30 years of his career. The concert starts at 9:30 p.m. in Rio (7:30 p.m. US Eastern) at Qualistage, a concert hall inside the Via Parque Shopping mall in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio’s west zone.
Tickets start at R$80 (about US$14 at 5.88 reais per dollar, the Brazilian central bank’s official daily PTAX rate of 25 November 2026), according to Qualistage’s sale page. The tour subtitle, “Mais um final feliz”, means “one more happy ending”.
Key Facts
- —When Saturday 28 November 2026, 9:30 p.m. Rio time, 7:30 p.m. US Eastern
- —Where Qualistage concert hall, Via Parque Shopping, Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro
- —Tickets From R$80 (about US$14), sold through Ticketmaster Brasil, a ticket seller
- —Status Extra date and tour finale; tickets left not confirmed
- —As of 26 November 2026, 01:00 GMT
The singer-songwriter’s tour for his 30 years in music ends in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio’s west zone, with one more night.
One Last Night for a 30-Year Career
Qualistage says Vercillo sold out his October show and opened this extra date for the final presentation of the tour. Riotur, the city tourism agency of Rio de Janeiro, also lists the show at 21:30 and calls it the closing of the tour.
Qualistage describes his repertoire as running from bossa nova (a soft Brazilian jazz style) to ijexá (an Afro-Brazilian rhythm), samba, R&B, reggae and jazz. The classics it names are “Que Nem Maré”, “Fênix”, “Homem-Aranha”, “Monalisa”, “Sensível Demais”, “Final Feliz”, “Encontro das Águas” and “Ela Une Todas as Coisas”.
Newer material comes from “Só Quem Ama” and “Todo Sempre”, which Qualistage ties to an album of that name. Qualistage credits him with more than 16 albums, more than 20 songs on telenovela (Brazilian TV soap opera) soundtracks, several Latin Grammy (Latin music awards) nominations and over 1 billion streams.
Qualistage prints Vercillo’s own words on the new stage of the tour: it “has a freshness”, as if he were “starting over with all of my 30 years of baggage, but with the lightness of someone who wants to try other possibilities.” The venue adds that the show uses a light and projection design that evokes atmospheres.
Tickets, Doors and Getting In
Qualistage stands at Avenida Ayrton Senna 3000 in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio’s west zone, according to the venue’s website. The hall holds 9,000 people standing or 3,500 seated, Qualistage says, but it does not say which layout this show uses.
Tickets are sold through Ticketmaster Brasil, the ticket seller the venue links to. The price list by sector, the number of tickets left and any sold-out status are not confirmed, because the Ticketmaster Brasil page was not readable for this article.
The sale page shows an age label of 18. The venue’s own FAQ says a minor must be accompanied by a legal guardian, and a responsibility form must be signed on the day, so check the rule when you buy.
The box office at the venue opens Monday to Saturday from 11:00 to 20:00, and on show days from 11:00 until 30 minutes after the show starts, Qualistage says. It accepts cash and all debit and credit cards.
Qualistage says wheelchair users and people with disabilities are guided by staff to a designated area. Its page does not list a door time, but the tour’s press office says doors open at 19:30 (5:30 p.m. ET).
The tour’s press office also says the visual direction is by Rafael Dragaud, who it says also works on the Tempo Rei tour of Brazilian singer Gilberto Gil. Running time, the set list beyond the songs above and whether a support act plays are not confirmed.
The next night at the same hall, Sunday 29 November, brings Gipsy Kings by Diego Baliardo, a flamenco-rumba group, with Brazilian singer Sidney Magal, as Qualistage lists it and as described on our Gipsy Kings page.
More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
When and where is the Jorge Vercillo show in Rio?
The show is on Saturday evening at Qualistage in Barra da Tijuca. Check the start and door times again on the day, because the door time comes only from the tour’s press office.
How much are tickets and where do I buy them?
Tickets are sold through Ticketmaster Brasil, the seller Qualistage links to. Prices by sector are not confirmed, so compare the full list before paying.
Can children go to the Jorge Vercillo show?
The sale page shows an age label of 18, while the venue FAQ requires a minor to come with a legal guardian and a responsibility form signed on the day. Confirm the rule with the seller before you buy for a family.
Sources: Qualistage event page https://qualistage.com.br/jorge-vercillo (read 26 November 2026); Qualistage venue and FAQ page https://qualistage.com.br/qualistage/ (read 26 November 2026); Riotur, Rio de Janeiro city tourism agency, https://riotur.rio/?p=61422 ; the tour’s press office (doors, visual direction, albums). Qualistage event page for Gipsy Kings and Sidney Magal https://qualistage.com.br/gipsy-kings-part-sidney-magal (read 26 November 2026). Exchange rate: Banco Central do Brasil, PTAX, 25 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
The Rio de Janeiro Guide
What The Rio Times publishes for foreigners in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
This month
Coming up in Rio de Janeiro
- Groundation Concert in Rio de Janeiro on 27 November 27 Nov
- Gipsy Kings by Diego Baliardo Play Rio on 29 November 29 Nov
- Kid Abelha Rio de Janeiro Brazil December 11, 2026: Extra Show Moves to Brava Arena Jockey, January Tickets Stay Valid 11 Dec
- Matanza Ritual Fest in Rio on 18 December 18 Dec
Living in Rio de Janeiro
- Rio de Janeiro Rents by Neighborhood in 2026
- Rio de Janeiro City Guide 2026, Brazil's Second City
- Rio Carnival 2027 Parade Schedule With Dates and Tickets
- Réveillon Copacabana 2027: New Year's Eve in Rio — Fireworks, Traditions and Guide
Nightlife
Understand Brazil
- Brazil’s Regions and States Explained
- Brazil Storm Alerts Explained for Visitors
- Brazil History Explained, From Origins to 2026
- Brazil Energy and Power Sector Explained
Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff date. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.