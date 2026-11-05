Botswana Raises Growth Forecast to 3.8%

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BOTSWANA · ECONOMY

Key Facts The country Botswana, in southern Africa, is among the world’s biggest diamond producers by value.

The forecast Government now expects the economy to grow 3.8% in 2026, up from 3.1%.

The reason Stronger diamond output in the first half of 2026 drove the upgrade.

The US link Botswana’s minerals minister says US natural diamond sales are up 5% to 6% this year.

Botswana has raised its 2026 growth forecast to 3.8% from 3.1%, because its diamond mines are producing more after a two-year slump. Minerals and Energy Minister Bogolo Kenewendo said this week that US demand for natural diamonds is turning up again.

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For US readers, the upgrade matters because the United States is the biggest market for natural diamonds, so American shoppers help decide how rich Botswana is. Our overview of who runs Botswana’s economy explains how closely the state and the diamond trade are tied.

What Happened

The Ministry of Finance has lifted its growth forecast for 2026 from 3.1% to 3.8%. The main reason is stronger diamond production in the first half of the year.

Kenewendo described a recovery in the mining sector after about two years of decline. She said sales of natural diamonds in the United States have grown about 5% to 6% this year, with double-digit growth in July.

She contrasted that with the two years before, when growth was about negative 3.3%. She called herself cautiously optimistic about the industry.

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Why Diamonds Drive the Economy

Diamonds are the backbone of Botswana’s exports and government income. Most of the stones come from Debswana, a joint venture between the government and De Beers, the world’s best-known diamond company.

When demand falls, mines cut output and the government has less money to spend. When demand recovers, the effect runs through jobs, tax receipts and the currency, which is why one sector can move the whole growth figure.

The Risks Still Facing Natural Diamonds

Competition from lab-grown stones, uncertainty in the global economy and US tariff pressure remain headwinds for natural diamonds. Kenewendo said producers, including Botswana and De Beers, are working on marketing to win back buyers.

She added that interest in natural diamonds is improving in India and the Far East as well. That would reduce Botswana’s reliance on one buyer if it holds.

The government has also set up a new state exploration company. It is to search for minerals beyond diamonds, including critical minerals, the metals used in batteries and electronics.

What Else the Central Bank Did

The Bank of Botswana, the country’s central bank, kept its main interest rate at 5.5% on Thursday 29 October 2026. We covered that decision in our report on why Botswana held its rate.

A steady rate and a faster-growing economy can sit together, but borrowers will feel the higher rate set earlier this year. Our earlier report on Debswana’s output plans shows how the mines expect to supply the market.

What It Means for You

If you buy natural diamonds or hold shares in companies tied to them, a firmer US market is good news for the supply chain. It does not guarantee higher prices, because lab-grown stones keep pressing on the low end.

Investors in Botswana’s debt get a stronger growth story, although the full breakdown of the forecast is not yet public. Travellers and safari visitors need not change plans, since the news concerns the mines and the budget rather than tourism.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how much of the 3.8% comes from mining and how much from other sectors. The government has not said whether the July jump in US sales has continued since.

The forecast also depends on tariffs and on the pace of lab-grown competition, which remain risks for natural stones. A full breakdown of the revised forecast is still to come.

More: Botswana news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

See also: Four Die in Crash at Botswana Copper Mine.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Botswana’s New Growth Forecast for 2026?

The government now expects the economy to grow 3.8% in 2026, up from 3.1%. The Ministry of Finance cites stronger diamond production in the first half.

Why Do Diamonds Matter So Much to Botswana?

Diamonds are the main source of the country’s exports and state income. When global demand recovers, mines produce more and the whole economy benefits.

Are US Diamond Sales Recovering?

The Minerals and Energy Minister said US natural diamond sales are up about 5% to 6% this year, with double-digit growth in July. She called herself only cautiously optimistic.

What Are the Main Risks for Botswana’s Diamond Industry?

Lab-grown diamonds, global economic uncertainty and US tariff pressure remain headwinds. Producers are using marketing campaigns to defend demand for natural stones.

Sources: Statements by Botswana’s Minerals and Energy Minister Bogolo Kenewendo, November 2026; Botswana Ministry of Finance, 2026 growth forecast; Bank of Botswana, interest rate decision, 29 October 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief