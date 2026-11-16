Colombia: Bogotá

Firefighters were called to a burning shopping centre in the heart of Bogotá in the early hours of Monday 16 November 2026, a public holiday in Colombia. Bogotá’s fire department said in a post on X, the social network, on 16 November that the Gran San fire damaged 22 shops, with no injured people.

The fire was reported in the early hours of the morning. Gran San stands at carrera 11 and calle 9 in the San Victorino commercial district.

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For US readers, this Bogotá mall fire matters to travellers who visit the centre of the city and to Colombian-Americans with family or shops there. It also comes a few weeks before the Christmas shopping season, which raises the stakes for its traders.

Key Facts What. Structural fire at the Gran San shopping centre in central Bogotá.

Damage. 22 shops affected; no injured people reported.

Where and when. San Victorino district, early on Monday 16 November 2026.

Next. Fire investigators seek the cause; Idiger, Bogotá’s risk agency, assesses the damage.

Status. As of 16 November 2026, 18:30 GMT

A fire at Bogotá’s Gran San shopping centre damaged 22 premises on a holiday Monday, with no injuries reported, while the cause and the full extent of the damage remain unknown.

The Big Picture

File photo. Plaza de Bolívar in Bogotá’s historic centre, with the Palacio de Justicia, the cathedral and Monserrate hill, 2011. Photo: Baiji, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Gran San stands in San Victorino, a commercial district of central Bogotá, in the Santa Fe borough. The fire department said on 16 November that 22 shops were affected.

The public record available to us is silent on the building’s history, ownership and tenants, so we do not describe them. What is clear from the statements of 16 November is that the stakes are immediate: damaged shops, a structure under inspection and a holiday trading season ahead.

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The total cost has not been quantified. Idiger, Bogotá’s district risk-management agency, is on site assessing the damage.

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What We Know

The fire department said in a post on X, the social network, on 16 November that it controlled the structural fire and that 22 shops were affected. It reported no injured people.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Monday 16 November, a public holiday. Gran San stands in the San Victorino district, in the Santa Fe borough.

The department’s specialised Fire Investigation team has been activated to establish the origin and cause. Idiger, Bogotá’s district risk-management and climate-change institute, is on site assessing the damage to the building and its surroundings.

What Is Not Known

No official cause has been given as of 16 November, and no finding from the Fire Investigation team has been published. Total damage has not been quantified.

It is not known when the centre will reopen, or whether it is closed. No firefighter count or evacuation figure has been published.

Two things will shape the story: the finding of the Fire Investigation team on the cause, and the outcome of Idiger’s structural assessment. Neither has a confirmed date.

What It Means for Travelers and US Readers

Travellers should not assume that every shop at Gran San is trading, because 22 premises were affected and the damage is still being assessed. Anyone planning a visit to San Victorino should check locally first.

Colombian-Americans with relatives or shops in the centre should contact them directly for news. The effect on Christmas trading is not yet known.

The facts available on 16 November point to no reported injuries and a long list of open questions. Further official statements on the cause and the structure will settle much of it.

More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is the Gran San shopping centre?

Gran San is in San Victorino, a commercial district of central Bogotá, at the corner of carrera 11 and calle 9 in the Santa Fe borough.

Was anyone hurt in the Bogotá mall fire?

Bogotá’s fire department said on 16 November that there were no injured people. It has not published how many firefighters responded.

What caused the Gran San fire?

No cause has been given. The fire department’s Fire Investigation team has been activated to establish the origin and cause, and no result was published as of 16 November.

Is Gran San open after the fire?

It is not known whether the centre is closed or when it will reopen. Idiger, Bogotá’s district risk-management institute, is on site assessing the damage.

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