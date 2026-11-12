Mexico Court Gives 51 Years for Femicide

The Government Palace in Monterrey, seat of the Nuevo León state government, in a file photo. It does not show the 3 November vote. Photo: B.jars / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

MEXICO · JUSTICE

A court in Nuevo León, a state in northern Mexico, has sentenced a man to 51 years in prison for the femicide of an influencer known as “La Barbie Regia”. The state prosecutor’s office announced the verdict on Wednesday 11 November 2026, after a five-day oral trial.

Prosecutors identify the convicted man only as Francisco ‘N’, a ride-hailing driver. In Mexican reporting the letter ‘N’ stands in for a surname that officials do not publish.

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The victim was Cindy Elizabeth Hernández, a content creator from Monterrey, the industrial capital of Nuevo León. She was killed in her apartment on 3 October 2024 and found the next day.

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Key Facts Who Francisco ‘N’, a ride-hailing driver, convicted of killing influencer Cindy Elizabeth Hernández, known as La Barbie Regia.

Sentence 51 years in prison, a fine of 4,000 cuotas and damages, including funeral costs.

When and where Killed 3 October 2024 in Monterrey; verdict announced 11 November 2026 after a five-day trial.

Why it matters A high-profile femicide case reached a conviction in about two years.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

What Happened

Prosecutors say the attack took place on 3 October 2024 in an apartment in the Leones neighbourhood of Monterrey. Cindy Elizabeth Hernández was found dead the following day.

The Fiscalía General de Justicia de Nuevo León, the state attorney general’s office, says she knew the accused and trusted him. It says he attacked her with a knife and caused multiple wounds, including a fatal wound to the neck.

According to the prosecutors, the forensic report found penetrating wounds from a sharp instrument as the cause of death. They add that he took her mobile phone so she could not call for help and fled in her vehicle.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Mexican media widely used the nickname La Barbie Regia for her, and the case drew attention across the country. The prosecutors’ specialised unit for femicides and crimes against women handled the case.

Parque Fundidora blast furnace, Monterrey. File photo.

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What the Court Decided

The judge found Francisco ‘N’ responsible. The court ordered 51 years in prison, to be served in a state social reintegration centre, as Nuevo León calls its prisons.

He also received a fine set at 4,000 cuotas, a fixed legal unit used to calculate penalties. He must pay damages under current law, including compensation for the death and the funeral expenses.

Prosecutors say the judge weighed documentary, material, witness and expert evidence. The trial lasted five days.

Why It Matters Beyond Mexico

Femicide, the killing of a woman for reasons linked to her gender, is classed as a separate crime in Mexican law. Here the court accepted that the killing met that definition and imposed a long sentence.

The conviction came about two years and one month after the killing. That is a short gap for a case that drew national attention.

We could not open the official national femicide statistics of the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, so we give no national figure here. Readers can consult the data that the Secretariat publishes.

What It Means for You

For US readers, the case shows how Monterrey, a major business city in northern Mexico, prosecutes violent crime against women in its state courts. It is not a travel warning, and one verdict says nothing about the risk to visitors.

What Is Not Known

The full written ruling is not available to us, so the judge’s name and detailed reasoning are unknown. We also could not open the prosecutors’ own release, because their website blocked our request.

It is not known whether the defence will appeal. Any further steps would depend on an appeal.

The motive put before the court is also unclear to us, and we do not repeat unverified claims from the days after the arrest. We will update this report if the prosecutors publish more detail.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How long is the sentence in the Barbie Regia case?

The court sentenced Francisco ‘N’ to 51 years in prison, according to the Nuevo León prosecutor’s office. He also faces a fine and must pay damages, including funeral costs.

Who was La Barbie Regia?

She was Cindy Elizabeth Hernández, a content creator from Monterrey, Mexico. She was found dead in her apartment on 4 October 2024 after being killed the day before.

What does the ‘N’ in Francisco ‘N’ mean?

‘N’ stands in for a surname that officials do not publish. Prosecutors identify the convicted man only as Francisco ‘N’.

Sources: Fiscalía General de Justicia de Nuevo León (announcement of the verdict, 11 November 2026; site not reachable by us); Poder Judicial de Nuevo León (state judiciary, not opened)

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error