Ghana Central Bank Says Gold Loss Is Paper

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▼ 0.17% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.05% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.03% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.56▲ 0.43% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.90% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▼ 0.17% USD/MXN 18.60 ▼ 0.05% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.03% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
since 2009
Sunday, November 8, 2026
Ghana Africa

Ghana Central Bank Says Gold Loss Is Paper

By · · 5 min read
Office towers and traffic at a junction in Accra, the capital of Ghana
Office towers and traffic at a junction in Accra, the capital of Ghana. photo. Office towers and traffic in Accra, Ghana, 2019. Photo: Synth85, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

GHANA · CENTRAL BANK

Ghana’s central bank told Parliament that a loss of GH¢17.5 billion (about US$1.5 billion at today’s rate) on its gold-buying programme is an accounting entry, not cash that left the country, according to press reports of the hearing. Paul Bleboo, the Bank of Ghana’s head of gold management, told a committee of Ghana’s Parliament that oversees economic policy on Friday 6 November 2026 that the rise of the cedi, Ghana’s currency, in 2025 created the gap.

For anyone holding Ghanaian debt or trading the cedi, the question is how much of that cost is real. The bank’s audited accounts show a separate, net figure for gold deals.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Africa story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

Key Facts

  • What At a parliamentary hearing the bank called a GH¢17.5 billion (about US$1.5 billion at today’s rate) gold shortfall an accounting loss.
  • Why The cedi rose 40.7% against the US dollar in 2025; the bank links the gold loss to that rise.
  • Audited The 2025 accounts show a separate GH¢9.05 billion (about US$780 million at today’s rate) net loss on gold deals.
  • Open The audited accounts carry no GH¢17.5 billion gold line, and the Governor’s written statement omits it.
  • Next The bank’s rate-setting panel meets 16 to 18 November; the rate stood at 14.0% in September.

What the Bank of Ghana Told Parliament

Mr Bleboo said gold is bought locally at the market exchange rate but recorded at the bank’s own, lower rate. He called the result “an accounting loss and not a real loss” that covers “a chunk of the total cost” of the 2025 programme.

As an illustration, he described gold bought when a dollar costs about GH¢15 and converted after the cedi has moved to about GH¢12. He presented this as a hypothetical, not as a named deal.

What the Audited Accounts Show

The bank’s audited 2025 accounts record a net loss on gold deals of GH¢9.05 billion (about US$780 million at today’s rate). Of that, GH¢8.85 billion came from Gold for Reserves, the programme that buys gold to turn it into foreign currency, and a net GH¢203 million from Gold for Oil, a scheme that sold gold to help pay for fuel imports and ended in March 2025.

In 2025 the bank bought 2,914,305 fine ounces (a standard gold weight) of doré gold, which is unrefined gold bars, and sold 2,895,426 ounces. The annual report says the gold is sold within the shortest possible time and is not held for price gains.

Note 13 of the annual report says the Gold for Reserves figure includes GH¢7.99 billion (about US$690 million) of realised fair-value gains moved over from other comprehensive income, a line for value changes that skip the profit statement. Other comprehensive income as a whole shows a GH¢19.32 billion (about US$1.66 billion) loss, and the bank’s loss for the year was GH¢15.63 billion (about US$1.34 billion).

Green trees and corrugated roofs in the foreground with a blue glass office tower and other buildings behind under a cloudy sky
Central Accra seen from above, with an office tower on the skyline.

How the Cedi’s Rise Enters the Story

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, told the same committee that the cedi gained 40.7% against the dollar in 2025, though his written statement does not link the rise to gold losses. On the bank’s account, when the cedi rises, a dollar from a gold sale is worth fewer cedis than the cedis the bank paid miners for the gold.

Mahamudu Bawumia, Ghana’s former vice-president, and other opposition leaders say the programme cost the bank about US$1.7 billion, citing the International Monetary Fund (IMF) 2025 assessment. We covered that claim and the call for an inquiry in our earlier report on the Ghana gold programme loss.

Who Pays From Here

Dr Asiama said moving the cost of domestic gold purchases to the Ghana Gold Board, known as GoldBod, the state gold buyer, should ease the burden on the bank’s balance sheet. The row over GoldBod’s leadership is covered in our report on the opposition’s call for its chief to go.

The cedi has since fallen 7.9% in the first half of 2026 and 9.5% by 18 September, the Governor said. See our report on Ghana’s 6% growth and its reserves and the cedi’s gains on gold sales.

What It Means for You

For holders of Ghanaian bonds or cedi exposure, the audited accounts, not the hearing, are the numbers to anchor on. The Monetary Policy Committee, the bank’s rate-setting panel, meets from 16 to 18 November, after holding the rate at 14.0% in May, July and September.

What Is Not Known

The GH¢17.5 billion figure comes from the hearing; it is not in the Governor’s written statement or the annual report, so how it relates to the GH¢9.05 billion net loss is open. Mr Bleboo described it as “a chunk” of the total cost, so the full cost of the programme is also open.

It is also unsettled how much of the exchange-rate cost the public ultimately bears, a point opposition leaders dispute. Further figures may come from the bank or from any parliamentary inquiry.

Sources: Bank of Ghana, Governor’s statement to Parliament’s Committee on Economy and Development, 6 November 2026; Bank of Ghana, 2025 Annual Report and Financial Statements; committee hearing of 6 November 2026. US$ conversions at GH¢11.65 per dollar, the market close of 6 November 2026, applied to all 2025 figures. More Ghana news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Ghana’s central bank lose money on gold?

Its audited 2025 accounts show a net loss of GH¢9.05 billion (about US$780 million) on gold deals. The bank told Parliament the larger GH¢17.5 billion (about US$1.5 billion at today’s rate) figure is a book loss caused by exchange rates, not cash that left Ghana.

What is a book loss?

A book loss is a drop in value that appears in the accounts without money physically leaving. Here it comes from recording the gold at the bank’s own lower rate rather than the higher market rate paid for it.

Does the opposition accept that explanation?

No. Opposition leaders, citing the International Monetary Fund’s 2025 assessment, say the programme cost the bank about US$1.7 billion.

The Big Picture

Africa: The New Scramble — why the world’s powers are competing for the continent

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

RT
Ask Rio Times
Latin American markets, currencies and companies.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Africa Intelligence

One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Zuma's party disputes Durban's vote”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Bank of Ghana cedi central banking Domestic Gold Purchase Programme Ghana Gold GoldBod Johnson Pandit Asiama Parliament Paul Bleboo

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.