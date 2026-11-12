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since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Argentina Business

Banco Macro Opens Branch in Salta Town

By · · 3 min read
A view of Salta, northern Argentina

Key Facts

Who. Banco Macro, an Argentine bank listed in Buenos Aires and New York, opened an automated branch in El Galpón, Salta province.

Where. Calle 9 de Julio No. 245, in a town in northern Argentina.

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Type. The bank calls it a “dependencia automatizada”, an automated branch.

As of 12 November 2026, 22:30 GMT

Banco Macro has opened a small automated branch in El Galpón, a town in Argentina’s northern Salta province. The bank announced it on 12 November 2026 and gave no figures.

What Happened

Banco Macro said on 12 November 2026 that it has opened an automated branch in El Galpón, in Metán department (a local administrative area), Salta province. The bank calls it a “dependencia automatizada”, meaning an automated branch.

The branch is at calle 9 de Julio No. 245. El Galpón is a town on the Juramento River, about 160 kilometres from the provincial capital Salta.

The bank says the opening continues its investment plan to extend coverage and financial inclusion in the interior of Salta province. Everything here comes from Banco Macro’s own announcement, and we have not verified it independently.

The bank says the interior and signage show its renewed visual identity. Macro is listed in Buenos Aires and on the New York Stock Exchange.

Yungas cloud forest in Salta province, Argentina
Yungas cloud forest in Salta province, northern Argentina. Photo: Bahnhofsralf, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

What It Means for You

This is a small, routine announcement, and we see no forced US angle. The people most affected are residents and small businesses in El Galpón, who may now handle basic banking closer to home.

Macro shareholders will see that the bank is still adding branches, but with no cost disclosed we cannot judge any financial effect. For a different Macro story, see our report Banco Macro launches US$300,000 private bank, and find more in our Argentina coverage.

What Is Not Known

The bank did not say how many staff work at the branch or how many machines it has installed. It also gave no investment amount and no opening hours.

It is unknown whether more branches are planned. Until the bank says more, the effect on banking access in the town stays unclear.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Banco Macro open in El Galpón?

An automated branch at calle 9 de Julio No. 245. The bank says it extends coverage and financial inclusion in the interior of Salta province.

Where is El Galpón?

It is a town on the Juramento River, in Metán department, Salta province. It lies about 160 kilometres from the provincial capital Salta.

Does this matter for investors?

It is a routine expansion with no disclosed cost or revenue effect. Shareholders in Buenos Aires or New York have no figures to assess.

Sources

Banco Macro announcement, 12 November 2026

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