Banco do Brasil Reports Amid Farm-Loan Worry

Fachada do edifício sede do Banco do Brasil em Brasília. Foto: Fernando Bizerra/Agência Senado

BRAZIL · COMPANY NEWS

Key Facts The event Banco do Brasil, Brazil’s state-controlled bank, is expected to report third-quarter results on Wednesday 11 November 2026.

Last quarter Adjusted net profit (without one-off items) was R$3.9 billion (about US$0.70 billion), up 3.3% on a year earlier.

The forecasts Two analyst forecasts range from R$1.9 billion (about US$0.34 billion) to R$3.7 billion (about US$0.66 billion).

The worry Analysts cite loan losses on farm lending as a key risk.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Banco do Brasil, the state-controlled Brazilian bank, is expected to report its third-quarter results on Wednesday 11 November 2026, and forecasts range from a halving of profit to a small fall. The bank’s investor-relations page lists a public presentation of the results on Thursday 12 November.

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BTG Pactual, a Brazilian investment bank, expects higher provisions, the money a bank sets aside for loans that may not be repaid. It points to the bank’s heavy exposure to farm lending.

What the Bank Last Reported

In the second quarter of 2026 Banco do Brasil earned an adjusted net profit (profit without one-off items) of R$3.9 billion (about US$0.70 billion), 3.3% more than a year earlier. That was 13.9% more than in the first quarter.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Loans overdue by 90 days or more stood at 5.61% of its loan portfolio at the end of June, against 3.96% a year earlier. In May the bank cut its 2026 profit guidance, its own forecast range for the year, to between R$18 billion (about US$3.2 billion) and R$22 billion (about US$3.9 billion), from R$22 billion to R$26 billion (about US$4.7 billion), citing worsening risk in lending to agribusiness, meaning farming and related industries.

A Banco do Brasil branch with the bank’s yellow sign. File photo. Photo: Fronteira, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What Analysts Expect

BTG Pactual forecasts a profit of R$1.9 billion (about US$0.34 billion), about 50% below the second quarter. It bases the forecast on higher loan-loss provisions, and it expects return on equity, profit measured against shareholders’ funds, near 4%.

Goldman Sachs, a US investment bank, expects recurring profit (profit without one-off items) of about R$3.7 billion (about US$0.66 billion), roughly 5% below the second quarter. The two forecasts show how far views differ before the numbers arrive.

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What It Means for You

Investors who follow Brazilian banks can read the result as a test of whether farm-loan stress is spreading beyond agribusiness. The shares trade on B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, under the ticker BBAS3.

Our market report of 28 October shows how Brazilian banks moved when the sector last came under pressure. Our Brazil page carries the day’s other news.

What to Watch Next

Three numbers will matter most: the adjusted net profit against the forecasts, the size of the provisions, and whether the bank changes its full-year guidance. The investor presentation on Thursday 12 November is the first chance for management to explain them.

What Is Not Known

The actual third-quarter figures are not yet public, so every third-quarter number above is a forecast. The release time is not stated in the bank’s public calendar, and conversions use R$5.58 per US$ (10 November 2026).

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Banco do Brasil report?

It is expected to report third-quarter 2026 results on Wednesday 11 November 2026. An investor presentation is listed for Thursday 12 November.

What did the bank earn in the second quarter?

Its adjusted net profit was R$3.9 billion (about US$0.70 billion), up 3.3% from a year earlier. The bank reported it in August 2026.

Sources: Banco do Brasil investor relations (events calendar and results centre).

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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