After 34 years of on-off talks, two neighbours in the Caribbean have agreed where one sea ends and the other begins. The treaty still needs ratification, formal approval by each government, before it takes effect.

File photo, 2024. Woodes Rogers Walk in downtown Nassau, the capital of The Bahamas. (Photo: Larry D. Moore, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Caribbean: Bahamas

The Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands, a British territory, signed a sea border treaty on Monday 16 November 2026, ending talks that began in 1992, according to a joint press release from the Bahamas Ministry of Foreign Affairs dated Nassau, 16 November 2026. The line runs through waters between the Bahamian islands of Mayaguana and Inagua and the Caicos Islands.

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Fred Mitchell, the Bahamian minister of foreign affairs and immigration, signed for The Bahamas at the Office of the Prime Minister in Nassau, the Bahamian capital. Smita Rossetti, the UK’s top diplomat in The Bahamas as British High Commissioner, signed for the United Kingdom, which acts for the Turks and Caicos Islands.

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Key Facts What. A treaty fixes the sea border between The Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

When. Signed in Nassau on Monday 16 November 2026, after talks that began in 1992.

Where. Waters between Mayaguana and Inagua, Bahamian islands, and the Caicos Islands.

Status. Not yet in force; each government must finish its own domestic procedures.

Still open. The treaty text, coordinates and area of sea have not been published.

After 34 years of on-off talks, two neighbours in the Caribbean have agreed where one sea ends and the other begins. The treaty still needs ratification, formal approval by each government, before it takes effect.

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Thirty-Four Years to Draw One Line

Talks opened in 1992, and Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis said in the ministry release of 16 November 2026: “This Agreement brings to a conclusion to negotiations that began in 1992.” The release describes the treaty as ending those talks.

The Bahamas set archipelagic baselines in 2008, which changed the technical basis for the talks, the ministry said on 16 November 2026. Archipelagic baselines are straight lines drawn around an island chain, from which a country measures its sea zones.

Talks resumed in 2023, with rounds held in Nassau and Providenciales, the main island of the Turks and Caicos, the ministry release said. The release says the boundary accords with UNCLOS, the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea; for background, see our explainer on the Bahamas in the Caribbean.

Jamel Robinson, the Turks and Caicos Deputy Premier (the Premier’s deputy) and immigration minister, led the territory’s delegation. He said in the release of 16 November 2026: “By establishing a clear boundary, we are strengthening the foundation for maritime security, responsible fisheries management and practical cooperation between our jurisdictions.”

File photo. Arawak Cay in Nassau, with the container port behind it, pictured in July 2025. (Photo: LittleT889, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Why It Matters

Davis said in the release that the treaty “gives fishermen and law enforcement officers on both sides an agreed line, and it will strengthen the close cooperation between our security services.” Rossetti said in the same release of 16 November 2026 that it provides “clarity and legal certainty on respective maritime jurisdictions.”

The ministry said on 16 November 2026 that the two countries’ security services ministry said on 16 November 2026 that the services “will knowldquo;will know exactly where their jurisdiction begins and ends”, which supports joint operations against drug trafficking, people smuggling and illegal fishing. The treaty complements an existing shiprider agreement, the release said, a deal under which officers from both sides patrol together on one vessel.

For readers in the United States, the release names drug trafficking and people smuggling as targets of joint operations. It gives no figure for seizures or crossings in these waters, so we give none.

The release does not compare the treaty with the other maritime borders of The Bahamas. Our Bahamas coverage tracks how the country handles its borders and its waters.

What to Watch Next

No dated step has been announced. The release says each government must first complete its domestic procedures before the treaty can take effect.

On the British side, the treaty is laid before Parliament for 21 sitting days, the ministry said on 16 November 2026. It enters into force on the 30th day after the final notification that both sides have completed their procedures.

The release describes no Bahamian procedure and gives no laying date for the UK Parliament. The release gives no timetable for marking the line on charts or briefing officers and fishermen.

Readers following the islands can compare this with how Nassau shapes policy at home, as in our guide to the Bahamas population. For the wider region, see our Caribbean section.

What Is Not Known

The treaty text and coordinates are not in the 16 November 2026 release, and neither is the area of sea involved. The release also gives no Bahamian ratification steps or date and no entry-into-force date.

We did not seek comment from other parties, and the release records no objection.

In Plain English Maritime boundary: an agreed line at sea that shows which country controls fishing, policing and resources on each side. Turks and Caicos Islands: a British Overseas Territory, a self-governing territory for which the UK handles foreign affairs. UNCLOS: the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, the main international rulebook for sea borders. Shiprider agreement: a deal that lets officers from both sides patrol together on one vessel. Ratification: the formal domestic approval a government gives before a treaty takes effect.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos sign?

They signed a maritime boundary treaty in Nassau on 16 November 2026, with the UK acting for the territory. The line runs through waters between Mayaguana and Inagua and the Caicos Islands.

Is the treaty in force yet?

No, the ministry said on 16 November 2026 that each government must complete domestic procedures first. It enters into force on the 30th day after the final notification.

Why did it take 34 years?

Talks began in 1992 and resumed in 2023, the ministry said. The Bahamas set new archipelagic baselines in 2008, which changed the technical basis.

Why does it matter to the United States?

The release says clear jurisdiction supports joint operations against drug trafficking and people smuggling. The release also names illegal fishing as a target.

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