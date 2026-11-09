Cancún Airport Operator Awards Ad Contract

File photo. A terminal hall at Cancún International Airport, January 2024. Photo: Antony-22, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

MEXICO · COMPANY NEWS

Grupo ISA, a Mexican company that sells advertising space in public places, has won a tender to run advertising across the nine airports of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR), a Mexican airport operator, in southeastern Mexico. The award was made public on 6 November 2026.

The group’s best-known airport is Cancún International Airport, a popular gateway for US leisure travellers. ASUR also trades in New York as ADRs, certificates that let US investors hold Mexican shares.

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Key Facts Winner Grupo ISA, a Mexican outdoor advertising firm, won ASUR’s airport advertising tender.

Scope Advertising space across the nine airports that ASUR, a Mexican airport group, runs in the southeast.

Term The contract is multi-year, but no length or value has been given.

Investment Grupo ISA plans 110 million Mexican pesos (MXN), about US$5.9 million, in southeastern Mexico.

Listing ASUR shares trade in Mexico City and, as ADRs, in New York under the ticker ASR.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

What Happened at the Airports

Grupo ISA won a tender run by ASUR to sell advertising space across the nine airports ASUR operates. The airports sit in southeastern Mexico.

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Claudio Góngora, ASUR’s legal director, called the contract multi-year. He said it will help modernise and improve the image of Cancún International Airport and the group’s other terminals.

ASUR describes ISA as a strategic partner. A tender is a competitive process in which a company invites firms to offer for a contract, and here the prize is the right to sell advertising space inside the terminals.

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The reports give no detail from the tender documents. That leaves the commercial terms unclear for now.

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Who Is Grupo ISA

ISA is a Mexican out-of-home advertising company. Out-of-home advertising means ads that people see outside their homes, such as posters, billboards and screens in transport hubs.

The company runs advertising in the metro systems of Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey. It has not said how long its ASUR contract will run.

Jorge García, ISA’s commercial director, announced an investment of MXN 110 million (about US$5.9 million at about MXN 18.6 per US$1) in southeastern Mexico. Reports describe it as ISA’s investment, with no contract value given.

ISA’s management said digitalisation will be one of the main drivers of its advertising growth. That is the company’s own description of its strategy.

What It Means for You

If you fly to Cancún, the advertising you see in the terminal is due to be sold by ISA once the contract starts. ASUR says the contract is meant to modernise and improve the look of the airport.

Holders of ASUR’s New York shares, traded as ASR, should note that the financial terms are not public. ASUR reported its quarterly results in October, and our earlier report on ASUR’s third-quarter results and Cancún traffic sets out that background.

For wider context, see our Mexico hub. Mexico’s standing among its neighbours is tracked on the Latin America Power Index page.

This article is not investment advice. It reports statements attributed to the two companies.

What Is Not Known

The contract’s length, its value and its start date have not been disclosed. Nor are the tender’s terms known.

It is also unclear whether ISA pays ASUR a minimum guaranteed fee, meaning a fixed payment whatever the ad sales. Nor is it known who else bid for the contract.

The effect on ASUR’s revenue is open too. Readers should treat any estimate of that effect as speculation until ASUR publishes figures.

The firm facts are the award itself and ISA’s MXN 110 million (about US$5.9 million) plan. Further detail should follow if ASUR or ISA publishes more.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the ASUR airport advertising tender?

Grupo ISA, a Mexican out-of-home advertising company, won the tender. It covers advertising space across the nine airports that ASUR operates in southeastern Mexico.

How much is the ASUR and ISA contract worth?

The companies did not disclose the contract value or its length. ASUR’s legal director called it multi-year.

How much will ISA invest in southeastern Mexico?

ISA’s commercial director announced MXN 110 million (about US$5.9 million) in southeastern Mexico. Reports describe it as ISA’s investment, and no contract value has been given.

Does the deal include Cancún International Airport?

Yes. ASUR’s legal director said the contract will help modernise and improve the image of Cancún International Airport and the group’s other terminals.

Sources: Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR), airports operator, statements by its legal director; Grupo ISA, advertising company, statements by its commercial director, reported on 6 and 8 November 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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