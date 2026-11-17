ARGENTINA · BUSINESS

Pampa Energía, one of Argentina’s largest power generators, has set up a company with the legal power to build AI data centres. Its new single-shareholder company, Pampa AI S.A.U. (a sociedad anónima unipersonal, meaning one owner), was created by a deed signed on 26 October 2026 in Buenos Aires.

The Official Gazette, Argentina’s government legal journal, published the notice on Tuesday 17 November 2026. The notice gives the new company a board and a statute, but it does not link it to any specific site or project.

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Key Facts Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

What happened Pampa Energía created Pampa AI S.A.U., a data-centre subsidiary, on 26 October 2026.

Starting capital 30 million pesos (about US$19,000), fully subscribed and paid by Pampa Energía.

Why it matters Vaca Muerta, Argentina’s shale field, could power AI; Pampa trades in New York (PAM).

Not yet known Customers, chip suppliers, project cost, start date and regulatory approvals.

Pampa Energía has given its AI data-centre ambitions a legal home. The Gazette notice shows who runs it and what it may do, but not who will buy its computing.

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Big Picture

Pampa’s chairman, Marcelo Mindlin, has said that the group can offer almost 800 megawatts (MW) of power capacity, available from next year. He said at Argentina Week, an investment-promotion event in Paris, in October 2026 that Pampa has land, water and turbine experience for a data-centre complex in Vaca Muerta, which lies in Neuquén province in Patagonia.

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A megawatt is a million watts of power. The 800 MW is generation capacity, not the size of any data centre.

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Vaca Muerta is a large shale gas and oil field in Neuquén, and Pampa is one of the gas producers there. That gas could in principle fuel power plants that feed a data centre.

Pampa AI’s statute lets it do far more than rent out server halls. The notice is silent on which activities come first.

What the Gazette Notice Says

Pampa AI S.A.U. was created by public deed number 803 on 26 October 2026 in Buenos Aires, with its seat at Maipú 1 in the city. S.A.U. stands for sociedad anónima unipersonal, a company with a single shareholder.

That shareholder is Pampa Energía S.A., which subscribes and pays for all of the capital. The amount is 30 million pesos (about US$19,000 at 1,552 pesos per US dollar on 17 November, from the RT market-data service), split into 30 million ordinary shares of 1 peso each.

A long-exposure night view of an oil refinery in Plaza Huincul, Neuquén province. File photo. photo. The YPF refinery at Plaza Huincul, Neuquén province, Argentina, undated. Photo: Juan Mariano, CC0, Wikimedia Commons.

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The company is set to run for 99 years from its registration, and its financial year ends on 31 December. Gustavo Mariani is president of Pampa AI, Martín Miliavsky is vice-president and María Carolina Sigwald is a director, according to the notice.

María Agustina Montes is the alternate director, and all board seats run for three financial years. Either the president or the vice-president can act for the company alone.

A supervisory committee, a body that audits the board, has three members plus alternates. Its stated purpose is broad, starting with designing, building, leasing and operating data centres and high-performance computing for AI and cloud services.

Pampa AI may also make, import and sell GPUs (graphics chips used to train AI), servers, racks, cooling and fibre. It may sell computing capacity as a service, including GPU-as-a-Service, which means renting out chip capacity, and AI model training and inference, which means running trained models.

On energy, the company may buy and use natural gas and fuels, and generate, store and trade electricity from any source. It may also act as a market agent in the wholesale electricity market (MEM), subject to the required authorisations.

It may also make financial investments, but not regulated banking. The notice does not say whether registration with the IGJ (Inspección General de Justicia, the Buenos Aires city company registry) is complete, or when it will be.

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Why Gas and Power Are the Draw

AI data centres run thousands of chips around the clock, so they need firm and affordable power. Chips can be bought, but they are useless without reliable power.

Pampa AI’s statute covers gas purchases, electricity generation and market trading, which fits that logic. The record does not say whether the site would run on gas or the grid.

What It Means for You

Pampa Energía’s shares trade in Buenos Aires and as American depositary receipts (ADRs, US-listed certificates for foreign shares) in New York under the ticker PAM. Its shareholders now own a group with a new AI arm.

The US$19,000 starting capital is a first step, not a budget for a data-centre build. Treat it as a signal of intent until customers, costs and approvals appear.

For US readers, the wider point is the global hunt for power to run AI. Argentina’s gas is one place such companies could look, and the Argentina hub tracks how that story develops.

What to Watch

Watch for the IGJ registry entry, which the notice does not date. Watch also for any named customer, partner or chip supplier.

Watch for a disclosed project cost and start date, and for the authorisations the statute mentions for electricity trading. A capital increase well above 30 million pesos (about US$19,000) would signal a step beyond paperwork.

What Is Not Known

The notice does not say whether any customer, partner or chip supplier is signed. It gives no project cost, no start date and no regulatory approvals.

The 30 million pesos (about US$19,000) is a starting amount, not a funding plan. The notice also says nothing about how much power a data centre would need.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Pampa AI?

Pampa AI S.A.U. is a new subsidiary of Pampa Energía, created on 26 October 2026 with the powers to build and operate AI data centres. Its sole shareholder is Pampa Energía S.A.

How much capital does Pampa AI have?

Pampa AI has 30 million pesos (about US$19,000), in 30 million ordinary shares of 1 peso. Pampa Energía subscribed and paid all of it.

Is the data-centre project funded or approved?

The notice does not say. It names no customer, project cost, start date or regulatory approval, and it does not say whether registration with the IGJ is complete.

Why build AI data centres in Vaca Muerta?

Pampa has said it can offer almost 800 MW of capacity from next year, and says it has land for a project in Vaca Muerta. Vaca Muerta also offers gas that could fuel generation.

Sources: Boletín Oficial de la República Argentina, second section, 17 November 2026, notice 85689/26.