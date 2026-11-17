File photo: Córdoba Cathedral at dusk, in the city of Córdoba, Argentina. Córdoba province has orange storm alerts for Tuesday.

Weather: Argentina

Argentina’s national weather service, the Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (SMN), issued orange storm notices for the centre and north of the country in the early hours of Tuesday 17 November 2026, with yellow alerts covering a wider area. Orange is the higher of the two levels in play, flagging storms with hail, torrential rain and gusts above 90 km/h that can damage property.

Monday already carried orange warnings for parts of Mendoza, San Luis, La Rioja, Catamarca and Córdoba, El Litoral, a newspaper from Santa Fe province, reported on 16 November. The worst conditions sit in the belt from Córdoba through Santa Fe to Entre Ríos, while Buenos Aires city and suburbs have no official alert, according to Infobae, an Argentine news site, on 17 November.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Argentina story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts What. Orange and yellow storm alerts cover the centre and north of Argentina on Tuesday.

Orange zones. Five provinces: Córdoba, Santa Fe, Santiago del Estero, Corrientes and Entre Ríos.

Risk. Hail, heavy rain and gusts above 90 km/h (56 mph); up to 120 mm (4.7 inches) possible.

Buenos Aires. No official alert for the city or suburbs; isolated showers of 5 to 25 mm.

As of 17 November 2026, early morning GMT.

Much of Argentina’s centre and north is under storm alerts, with hail and heavy rain possible, while the capital city has no official warning.

What the Official Alerts Say

The SMN issued at least three orange notices in the early hours of Tuesday through its public alert feed. The first, stamped 12:13 a.m. in the feed, named Castellanos in Santa Fe province and four departments of Córdoba: Río Primero, San Justo, Totoral and Tulumba.

The second, stamped 1:33 a.m., covered Rivadavia in Santiago del Estero and San Cristóbal in Santa Fe, plus Río Seco, San Justo and Tulumba in Córdoba. The third, stamped 3:55 a.m. and expiring at 5:55 a.m., covered five districts of Corrientes and five of Entre Ríos.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Infobae reported that orange zones could see 80 to 120 millimetres of rain (about 3 to 5 inches), with local gusts above 90 km/h. It listed yellow alerts for Misiones, northern Corrientes, Formosa, Chaco and southern Entre Ríos, where 30 to 70 mm is expected, and for parts of Tucumán, La Rioja, Catamarca, San Luis, Mendoza, La Pampa and northern Buenos Aires province.

In Patagonia, Río Negro and eastern Chubut carry a yellow alert for rain, with 10 to 30 mm forecast, Infobae said. The feed rates each orange notice as “Severe”, and each notice stays valid for two hours before the SMN reissues or lifts it.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Argentina 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Buenos Aires: Showers, Not an Alert

Infobae said the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires and its suburbs are not under an official alert on Tuesday. It expects scattered, mostly light to moderate storms from the early hours into the morning, with 5 to 25 mm of rain and a 40% to 70% chance of rain in the morning.

The afternoon high is near 27°C (81°F). The same forecast calls for partial improvement on Wednesday 18 November, with isolated afternoon rain and temperatures of 18°C to 28°C.

No rain is expected in the capital on Thursday 19 November.

The Bigger Picture: A Wide Band of Unstable Air

El Litoral reported orange notices on Monday for the west and centre (Mendoza, San Luis, La Rioja, Catamarca, Córdoba). By early Tuesday the SMN’s orange notices covered parts of Córdoba, Santa Fe, Santiago del Estero, Corrientes and Entre Ríos, and Infobae describes one band of instability across the north and centre.

Córdoba was singled out on Monday: El Litoral said the SMN expected 80 to 120 mm there over the whole alert period. For the week, Infobae quoted the forecaster Meteored at about 50 mm for Córdoba between 16 and 22 November, and temperatures around 3°C below normal by Friday 20 November.

What It Means for Travelers and Residents

For visitors in Córdoba, the river provinces of Santa Fe, Corrientes and Entre Ríos, or Mendoza, the practical risk is flooded roads and fast-moving storms rather than a long outage. Infobae relayed the SMN’s advice: avoid outdoor activity while storms pass, do not drive through flooded streets, secure loose objects, and stay away from trees, poles and metal structures during lightning.

If water enters a home, the advice is to unplug appliances and cut the power supply, the SMN feed says. Check the SMN’s alert feed before long drives, since each notice is valid for only two hours.

What Is Not Known

We found no official damage count for Monday’s storms or for Tuesday morning. Whether the SMN will extend the orange level into Tuesday afternoon, and whether yellow alerts hold in the north, will only be clear as new notices appear.

Frequently Asked Questions

What do orange and yellow storm alerts mean in Argentina?

Orange alerts are rated “Severe” in the SMN feed and warn of intense storms. El Litoral reported that the SMN says such storms can cause damage and interrupt daily activities.

Is Buenos Aires under a storm alert on Tuesday?

Infobae reported no official alert for the city or its suburbs, only isolated showers of 5 to 25 mm. Yellow alerts do cover northern Buenos Aires province.

How much rain is expected in the orange alert areas?

Infobae reported 80 to 120 millimetres, with higher amounts possible locally. Yellow areas in the north-east are forecast at 30 to 70 mm.

What should travelers do during a storm?

Avoid outdoor activity and flooded roads and keep away from trees and metal structures, Infobae reported, citing SMN advice. Unplug appliances if water enters the home.

Sources: SMN alert, 17 Nov, 12:13 a.m.; SMN alert, 17 Nov, 1:33 a.m.; SMN alert, 17 Nov, 3:55 a.m.; Infobae, 17 Nov; El Litoral, 16 Nov.