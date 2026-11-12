ApexBrasil Targets US$1.7B in Forest Goods

IBOV 171,339.91 ▼ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.65▲ 1.21% USD/MXN18.64▲ 0.20% USD/CLP994.31▲ 1.17% USD/COP3,308▲ 0.03% USD/PEN3.40▼ 0.11% USD/ARS1,545▲ 0.03% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.32% USD/PYG6,185▲ 3.33% USD/BOB11.60▲ 0.86% USD/DOP 60.45 — 0.00% USD/CRC445.25▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ7.65▲ 3.31% USD/HNL26.90▲ 3.30% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.73% USD/VES902.19▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.09▲ 2.15% USD/TTD6.71▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL6.24▲ 0.20% BRENT 95.46 ▲ 2.91% WTI 88.38 ▲ 2.14% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 1.27% GOLD 3,885 ▼ 2.88% SILVER 50.09 ▼ 3.45% SOY 1,221 ▼ 0.69% CORN 443.25 ▼ 1.06% WHEAT 588.75 ▼ 1.79% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.90 ▼ 3.33% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 222.93 ▲ 1.80% CATTLE 331.55 ▼ 0.32% LITHIUM 59.41 ▼ 2.72% PETR4 44.73 ▲ 2.71% VALE3 64.24 ▼ 0.29% ITUB4 41.43 ▼ 0.70% BBDC4 14.17 ▼ 1.12% ABEV3 15.73 ▼ 0.76% BBAS3 15.47 ▼ 8.41% B3SA3 14.73 ▼ 0.47% WEGE3 51.46 ▼ 0.29% PRIO3 62.94 ▲ 2.39% SUZB3 54.98 ▲ 2.19% RENT3 29.48 ▼ 2.51% AZZA3 16.83 ▲ 9.50% CSAN3 2.87 ▼ 5.28% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.42 ▼ 4.72% GMAT3 3.90 ▼ 4.41% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.42 ▲ 3.01% SLCE3 18.01 ▲ 5.63% NATU3 5.39 ▼ 4.09% BRKM5 2.97 ▲ 1.71% RANI3 8.17 ▼ 2.62% CSNA3 4.30 ▼ 4.87% IBOV 171,339.91 ▼ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.65 ▲ 1.16% USD/MXN 18.63 ▲ 0.14% USD/CLP 994.43 ▲ 1.18% USD/COP 3,308 ▲ 0.03% USD/PEN 3.40 ▼ 0.18% USD/ARS 1,545 ▲ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.32% USD/PYG 6,185 ▲ 3.33% USD/BOB 11.60 ▲ 0.86% USD/DOP 60.45 — 0.00% USD/CRC 445.25 ▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ 7.65 ▲ 3.31% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 3.30% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.73% USD/VES 902.19 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.09 ▲ 2.15% USD/TTD 6.71 ▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL 6.24 ▲ 0.19% BRENT 95.46 ▲ 2.91% WTI 88.38 ▲ 2.14% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 1.27% GOLD 3,885 ▼ 2.88% SILVER 50.09 ▼ 3.45% SOY 1,221 ▼ 0.69% CORN 443.25 ▼ 1.06% WHEAT 588.75 ▼ 1.79% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.90 ▼ 3.33% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 222.93 ▲ 1.80% CATTLE 331.55 ▼ 0.32% LITHIUM 59.41 ▼ 2.72% PETR4 44.73 ▲ 2.71% VALE3 64.24 ▼ 0.29% ITUB4 41.43 ▼ 0.70% BBDC4 14.17 ▼ 1.12% ABEV3 15.73 ▼ 0.76% BBAS3 15.47 ▼ 8.41% B3SA3 14.73 ▼ 0.47% WEGE3 51.46 ▼ 0.29% PRIO3 62.94 ▲ 2.39% SUZB3 54.98 ▲ 2.19% RENT3 29.48 ▼ 2.51% AZZA3 16.83 ▲ 9.50% CSAN3 2.87 ▼ 5.28% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.42 ▼ 4.72% GMAT3 3.90 ▼ 4.41% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.42 ▲ 3.01% SLCE3 18.01 ▲ 5.63% NATU3 5.39 ▼ 4.09% BRKM5 2.97 ▲ 1.71% RANI3 8.17 ▼ 2.62% CSNA3 4.30 ▼ 4.87%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Brazil Economy

ApexBrasil Targets US$1.7B in Forest Goods

By · · 4 min read
Aerial view of a wide brown river bending through green Amazon rainforest under a blue sky with clouds
A river in the Amazon rainforest near Manaus, Brazil, in a file photo from April 2011. The photo does not show any criminal group or event in this story. Photo: Neil Palmer / CIAT / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Key Facts

Who. ApexBrasil, Brazil’s federal export-promotion agency, announced the programme at the COP31 United Nations climate summit in Antalya, Turkey.

Target. About R$9.5 billion (US$1.7 billion) in exports of forest and community-made products over four years.

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Scale. Supported businesses would rise from 600 to 1,100, across 28 product chains including açaí and Brazil nuts.

Unconfirmed. Some accounts say R$9.6 billion (about US$1.7 billion); one adds an R$81 million (about US$14.4 million) training budget.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 12 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

ApexBrasil, Brazil’s export-promotion agency, wants about US$1.7 billion in sales of açaí, Brazil nuts and other forest products over four years. The plan is to double the number of small producers and cooperatives it helps sell abroad.

What ApexBrasil Announced

ApexBrasil announced a programme to promote exports of “sociobiodiversity” products, meaning goods made from the sustainable use of natural resources. It did so at COP31, the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations climate convention, now under way in Antalya, Turkey.

The target is about R$9.5 billion (US$1.7 billion at R$5.64 per US$1) in exports over four years. Some accounts of the announcement give R$9.6 billion, which is also about US$1.7 billion.

The programme covers 28 product chains, among them açaí (an Amazonian palm berry), Brazil nuts, cupuaçu (a fruit related to cacao) and honey. It includes 103 trade-promotion actions, such as international fairs, business meetings and company missions.

Who Gets Help and How

ApexBrasil says the 600 sociobiodiversity businesses it supports now account for about R$1.8 billion (US$320 million) in exports. Of these, 450 are cooperatives, or 75% of the businesses it serves.

The programme would add about 500 more businesses, taking the total to 1,100, an increase of about 83%. They include cooperatives, family farms, forest gatherers (known in Brazil as extractivists) and traditional communities.

ApexBrasil plans to write an individual business plan for each business and to bring about 350 foreign buyers to Brazil to meet producers. Its president, Laudemir Müller, says the agency has more than 3,000 international buyers in its network and has seen interest in Brazilian products grow.

Aerial view of dense green Amazon rainforest meeting the edge of Manaus, with a wide river on the horizon
File photo. Amazon rainforest at the edge of Manaus, Brazil. Photo: James Martins, CC BY 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Why the Plan Is Aimed at Small Producers

Müller said the agency must “take our companies, cooperatives and entrepreneurs by the hand”. He spoke in the corridors of COP31, and the quote is our translation from Portuguese.

The preparation step is meant to bring in businesses that do not export yet. ApexBrasil, which is linked to Brazil’s Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services (MDIC), says foreign interest in Brazilian goods tied to sustainability is turning into real trade.

What It Means for You

For US buyers of açaí, Brazil nuts and similar products, the plan points to more supply from small Brazilian producers, with ApexBrasil acting as the matchmaker. It is a target, not a contract, and no buyer or market has been named.

The goal also sits alongside Brazil’s wider push to widen its export markets, which we followed in our reports on Brazil’s exports to the European Union and the export relief package after US tariffs. Our Brazil news page tracks the trade story, and our report on COP31 covers the host country’s own agenda.

What Is Not Known

We found no official trade series for the 28 product chains, so the R$1.8 billion (about US$319.1 million) baseline rests on ApexBrasil’s own figure, and its period was not stated in the accounts we reviewed. It is also unclear whether the target counts all exports of the supported businesses or only sales that follow from the programme.

One account reports R$81 million (about US$14 million) for training small businesses, which the other accounts do not mention, and we found no start date for the first fairs and buyer missions. The R$9.5 billion and R$9.6 billion figures differ by about US$18 million, and a published ApexBrasil document would settle which is correct.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are sociobiodiversity products?

They are goods made from the sustainable use of natural resources by farmers, forest gatherers and traditional communities. Examples in this programme are açaí, Brazil nuts, cupuaçu and honey.

How much does ApexBrasil want to export?

About R$9.5 billion (US$1.7 billion) over four years, according to the figure we could confirm. Some accounts give R$9.6 billion (about US$1.7 billion).

What is ApexBrasil?

It is the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, linked to the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services. It helps Brazilian companies sell abroad and attract investment.

Sources: ApexBrasil statements at COP31, 12 November 2026 (https://apexbrasil.com.br); Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services (https://www.gov.br/mdic); United Nations climate change conference COP31 (https://unfccc.int). Exchange rate: R$5.64 per US$1, market close data of 12 November 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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