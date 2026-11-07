Turkey Eyes US$6 Billion Green Push at COP31

File photo, 2022. Aerial view of the Hidroituango dam on the Cauca River in Antioquia, Colombia, a project of EPM. Photo: Presidency of Colombia, CC0, Wikimedia Commons.

Key Facts What. Türkiye plans an industrial decarbonization platform targeting more than US$6 billion by 2030 for steel, aluminum, cement and fertilizer.

Seed money. The Clean Technology Fund, a multilateral climate fund, adds US$250 million; the US$6 billion is a goal, not committed cash.

When. The UN climate summit runs 9–20 November in Antalya, with world leaders meeting 11–12 November.

US clock. Antalya is 8 hours ahead of US Eastern time.

Türkiye is arriving at the UN climate summit with an investor pitch, not only a diplomatic one. Two days before the opening of COP31, the climate summit in Antalya, Ankara is preparing to unveil a platform to steer money into its heavy industry.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said the Türkiye Industrial Decarbonization Investment Platform will be presented at the summit. The aim is more than US$6 billion by 2030 to cut 20 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) a year.

A Platform Aimed at Steel, Cement and Fertilizer

The platform focuses on four sectors that are hard to clean up: steel, aluminum, cement and fertilizer. They burn large amounts of fuel for heat, so cutting their emissions needs costly new plant.

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The Clean Technology Fund, part of the Climate Investment Funds, is putting in US$250 million as initial financing. The other backers named are Türkiye’s Industry and Technology Ministry, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the World Bank’s lending arm (IBRD) and its private-sector arm, the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The US$6 billion is a mobilization target, meaning money the backers hope to attract. It is not a fund that already exists.

More development banks and commercial lenders are expected to sign a joint declaration during the summit.

File photo: Brazil’s Vice President Geraldo Alckmin speaks at the previous-but-one UN climate summit, COP29 in Baku, in 2024.

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The Calendar in Antalya

The summit runs from 9 to 20 November 2026 in Antalya, on Türkiye’s Mediterranean coast. The UN climate body’s schedule lists the opening sessions for the morning of Monday 9 November, local time, and shows the conference centre closed on Sunday 15 November.

The World Leaders’ Summit takes place on 11 and 12 November, the third and fourth days of the talks. Türkiye’s environment minister, Murat Kurum, is COP31 President, while Australia’s climate and energy minister, Chris Bowen, holds the title of President of Negotiations and leads the negotiating track.

The presidency has also launched the Antalya Compact for Energy Efficient Buildings, a pledge open for countries to endorse. On 31 October Kurum said 91 heads of state and government had confirmed they would attend, and that nearly 300 ministers are expected.

These are Ankara’s own figures and have not been independently checked.

Getting Around Antalya

Traffic along about 18 kilometres of the D-400 highway will be managed during the summit. The Leaders’ Road is fully closed on 11 November from 7:30 a.m. to noon local time, which is 11:30 p.m. Eastern on 10 November to 4 a.m. Eastern on 11 November.

Free shuttles have run for accredited participants since 3 November, and round-the-clock service starts on 9 November. Our earlier report covers the road closure in detail.

What It Means for US Readers

For investors, the platform shows where Türkiye hopes foreign development money will go as it modernises exporters in steel and cement. For anyone following the talks from the United States, Monday’s opening falls in the small hours Eastern time, since Antalya is 8 hours ahead now that US clocks have gone back.

The test comes after the summit, when it becomes clear how much of the US$6 billion is actually pledged. A successful launch would also show whether other lenders sign the joint declaration.

What Is Not Known

Exact start times for the opening session and the leaders’ sessions are not confirmed in the schedule we could read. It is not known which lenders will sign the joint declaration, or how much of the US$6 billion is committed.

The final list of attending leaders is also open, because Türkiye’s figure of 91 dates from 31 October. We found no poll on COP31 and no prediction market on the summit.

Sources

Türkiye’s Industry and Technology Ministry, the COP31 presidency, the UN climate body’s overview schedule, and Antalya traffic notices.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

Frequently Asked Questions

When does COP31 start and where is it held?

COP31 runs from 9 to 20 November 2026 in Antalya, Türkiye. The World Leaders’ Summit is on 11 and 12 November.

What is the Türkiye Industrial Decarbonization Investment Platform?

It is a platform, due to be presented at COP31, that targets more than US$6 billion by 2030 for steel, aluminum, cement and fertilizer. The Clean Technology Fund contributes US$250 million; the larger figure is a goal.

What time is it in Antalya compared with the US?

Antalya is 8 hours ahead of US Eastern time while US clocks are on standard time. Noon in Antalya is 4 a.m. Eastern.

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