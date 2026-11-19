The offering reaches US investors on the Nasdaq and Brazilian savers in reais, and both routes open on the same Thursday.

Business: Brazil

Anthropic, the US maker of the Claude AI assistant, priced its IPO (initial public offering of shares) at US$83.00 a share on Wednesday 18 November 2026, according to its pricing release of that day. Shares begin trading on the Nasdaq, the US stock exchange known for technology companies, on Thursday 19 November 2026, and B3, Brazil’s stock exchange in São Paulo, expects to list a Brazilian receipt the same day.

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US investors buy directly on the Nasdaq under the ticker ANT (Anthropic pricing release, 18 November 2026). Brazilians get a reais route through a receipt with the ticker ANTH34 (a Brazilian depositary receipt, or BDR, a certificate issued in Brazil that tracks a foreign share) (B3 notice, 17 November 2026).

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Anthropic, the US company behind the Claude AI assistant, said in its pricing release of 18 November 2026 that it sold 980 million shares at US$83.00. B3 said in a notice of 17 November 2026 that it will offer Brazilians a receipt in reais, its second same-day US listing after SpaceX, the US rocket maker, in June 2026.

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Key Facts Deal. Anthropic priced 980 million ANT shares at US$83.00, about US$81.34 billion before fees.

Brazil. B3 expects ANTH34 receipts from 19 November; 8 per share, each about US$10.38, below R$100 (US$17).

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a trading platform, gives 98.2% to a first-day close above US$83 (1:26 a.m. Eastern Time).

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. Thursday 19 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.

The offering reaches US investors on the Nasdaq and Brazilian savers in reais, and both routes open on the same Thursday.

The Big Picture

At the launch of its investor roadshow, the pre-sale tour of institutional buyers, on 10 November 2026, Anthropic set a range of US$70 to US$78 a share and 825 million shares. The final price of US$83.00 is 6.4% above the top of that range, and the offering grew by 155 million shares, or 18.8% (our arithmetic from the release of 18 November 2026).

B3 said on 17 November 2026 that the receipt widens international options for Brazilian investors, in the words of Luiz Masagão, its vice president for products and clients. The record is silent on whether Anthropic sponsors the receipt.

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What Happened

Anthropic priced 980,000,000 Class A shares (ordinary common stock) at US$83.00 each, of which 956,351,354 were sold by the company and 23,648,646 by selling stockholders, existing shareholders selling their own stock (Anthropic pricing release, 18 November 2026). By our arithmetic that is US$81.34 billion before fees, about US$79.4 billion for the company and about US$1.96 billion for those stockholders.

Lower Manhattan, the financial district of New York, at dusk. File photo. Foto: Zé Carlos Barretta.

B3 said on 17 November 2026 that ANTH34 trades in reais from the Nasdaq debut at 8 receipts per share, keeping the price below R$100 (about US$17 at R$5.88 per US$, the 18 November 2026 close). At US$83.00 one receipt tracks about US$10.38 (our arithmetic from the release and that ratio).

Why It Matters

A Brazilian holder of ANTH34 carries two risks at once, the share price and the dollar-real exchange rate. At US$83 one receipt tracks about US$10.38, so a Brazilian can enter with a small reais amount instead of buying a whole US$83 share (our arithmetic from the release of 18 November 2026 and the B3 ratio).

US investors buy the shares directly on the Nasdaq (Anthropic release, 18 November 2026). The receipt is a separate Brazilian product that B3 says tracks the same share (B3 notice, 17 November 2026).

What to Watch Next

On Thursday 19 November 2026 ANT begins trading on the Nasdaq and, B3 expects, ANTH34 begins trading in São Paulo (Anthropic release, 18 November 2026; B3 notice, 17 November 2026). The first closing prices will test the US$83.00 price.

On Friday 20 November 2026 the offering is expected to close, subject to customary conditions (Anthropic release, 18 November 2026). Underwriters, the banks running the sale, hold a 30-day option on up to 147,000,000 more shares (Anthropic release, 18 November 2026).

What Is Not Known

The pricing release states no valuation, so any market value depends on assumptions we cannot verify. The first-day close had not happened at the time of writing.

What It Means for You

For a US saver, Anthropic becomes one more Nasdaq ticker from 19 November 2026, with no change to how shares are bought. For a Brazilian, the receipt adds currency risk to share-price risk.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction-market platform, showed at 1:26 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday 19 November 2026 (06:26 UTC) a 55.0% price for a closing market value of US$1.25 to 1.5 trillion, on US$12.8 million traded. The same platform priced a first-day close above the IPO price at 98.2%, on US$103,519 traded, and these are bets, not polls or forecasts by Anthropic.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

What price did Anthropic set for its IPO?

Anthropic priced 980 million shares at US$83.00 on 18 November 2026. Trading on the Nasdaq under ticker ANT begins on Thursday 19 November 2026.

What is ANTH34 on B3?

It is a Brazilian depositary receipt, a certificate issued in Brazil that tracks a foreign share, traded in reais. B3 set a ratio of 8 receipts to 1 Nasdaq share on 17 November 2026.

How much does one ANTH34 receipt track?

At US$83.00 and 8 receipts per share, one receipt tracks about US$10.38 by our arithmetic. We found no B3 notice changing the ratio after pricing.

When does the offering close?

Anthropic expects closing on Friday 20 November 2026, subject to customary conditions. Underwriters hold a 30-day option on up to 147,000,000 more shares.

Sources Published Thursday 19 November 2026 · Source: Anthropic pricing release (18 November 2026), Anthropic roadshow launch (10 November 2026), B3 notice (17 November 2026); Anthropic pricing release · Anthropic roadshow launch · B3 · Nasdaq

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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