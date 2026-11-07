World Bank Sees Food Prices Up 10% in 2026

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▼ 0.17% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.84% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.03% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.56▲ 0.43% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.69% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.90% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▼ 0.17% USD/MXN 18.60 ▼ 0.84% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.03% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.69% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
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Saturday, November 7, 2026
Cabo Verde Africa

World Bank Sees Food Prices Up 10% in 2026

By · November 7, 2026 · 4 min read
Fishing boats and yachts in the harbour of Mindelo on São Vicente island, Cabo Verde
File photo: the harbour of Mindelo on São Vicente island, Cabo Verde.

Rio Times Economy · Cabo Verde

Published Saturday, 7 November 2026 · Source: World Bank, Commodity Markets Outlook, October 2026

The World Bank expects global food commodity prices, the wholesale prices of grains, oils and other farm goods, to rise 10% in 2026 and a further 7% in 2027, which would leave them about 18% higher over the two years. For Cabo Verde, an Atlantic island nation that relies on imported food, that points to a costlier shopping basket.

The forecast appears in the bank’s Commodity Markets Outlook, its twice-yearly report on raw-material prices, issued in October 2026. The report does not single out Cabo Verde.

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Key Facts

  • Forecast Food commodity prices up 10% in 2026 and 7% in 2027, about 18% over two years.
  • Grains Grain prices are forecast up 14% in 2026 and 9% in 2027.
  • Weather risk El Niño, a Pacific warming that disrupts weather, has a high chance of being strongest since 1950.
  • Hunger About 779 million people worldwide, 9.5%, faced severe hunger in 2025, the bank counts.
  • Cabo Verde Not named in the report; the country buys most of its food abroad.

Higher grain and oil prices can hit import-reliant island economies such as Cabo Verde hard.

What the World Bank Forecasts

The bank says food commodity prices are on track to climb by 10% in 2026, well above its April forecast, and by 7% more in 2027 before easing in 2028. Grain prices are forecast to rise 14% this year, and the group of oils and meals, which covers cooking oils and animal feed, by 17%.

It links the rise to energy prices, disrupted food exports through the Black Sea, where Russia and Ukraine are at war, and weather. It says there is a high probability that the 2026–27 El Niño, a Pacific warming that disturbs weather worldwide, will be the strongest since 1950.

Why Cabo Verde Is Exposed

Aerial view of Praia, the capital of Cabo Verde, with its bay and a small rocky island
File photo: Praia, the capital of Cabo Verde, seen from the air.

Cabo Verde buys most of its food abroad. A 2022 country brief by the FAO, the UN food agency, put imports at more than 80% of the country’s food needs.

World price rises can therefore reach Cabo Verdean shops quickly, in our assessment. The islands also hold a presidential vote on Sunday 15 November, covered in our guide to the electoral system.

The Wider Picture

The bank says median food inflation in sub-Saharan Africa was 3.9% in the third quarter of 2026, below its 2010–19 norm of 5.9%. It warns that projected rises in grain and vegetable oil prices are likely to intensify domestic pressure.

Severe food insecurity, meaning people who run out of food and go hungry, fell to about 779 million people worldwide in 2025 (9.5% of the global population) from 803 million in 2024, but the bank says the recent gains could reverse. It adds that surging energy prices strain household budgets.

What It Means for You

Travellers and expats in Cabo Verde may see higher menu and grocery prices in coming months if world prices pass through. Investors in shipping and food importers should note that the forecast is a global average, not a Cabo Verde price.

Cabo Verde’s dealings with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender, are covered in our report on Cabo Verde asking the IMF for three more months. More context is in who holds power in Cabo Verde.

What Is Not Known

The report gives no price forecast for Cabo Verde and no estimate of how much of the rise will reach local shops. The bank itself says the central forecast may prove too optimistic if El Niño is exceptional.

It also warns that risks to the forecast tilt towards higher prices, notably if hostilities in the Middle East sharply cut oil exports. Our other Africa stories are on the Africa page.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much will food prices rise in 2026?

The World Bank forecasts a 10% rise in global food commodity prices in 2026. It expects a further 7% rise in 2027.

Is Cabo Verde affected?

The report does not name Cabo Verde, but the country imports most of its food. World price rises can therefore reach its shops, in our assessment.

What is El Niño?

It is a warming of Pacific waters that changes weather around the world. The World Bank says the 2026–27 event has a high chance of being the strongest since 1950.

Sources: World Bank Group, Commodity Markets Outlook, October 2026, https://thedocs.worldbank.org/en/doc/2ac43f46629cf90c2ea5b8929a343593-0050012026/original/CMO-October-2026.pdf ; FAO GIEWS Country Brief on Cabo Verde, 16 June 2022. This is news, not investment advice.

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