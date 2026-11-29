The UN health chief says children are paying for a political dispute. Washington says its rules already allow medicine to reach the island.

The Hermanos Ameijeiras hospital in Havana, photographed in March 2016. Photo: Aniol, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Politics: Cuba

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations health agency, asked the United States on Saturday 28 November 2026 to lift its sanctions on Cuba. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the request in a post on X after a visit to Havana that began on Sunday 22 November.

He wrote that he was saddened by what he saw in Cuba, that children should never pay for political disputes, and that he urged the US to lift the sanctions for their sake. During the visit he also announced US$2 million for vaccination and medical equipment.

Key Facts Who. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the US government and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

What. Tedros publicly asked Washington to lift its sanctions on Cuba.

Where. Post on X after a visit to Havana; sanctions enforced from Washington.

Power Index. Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 22.5 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 29 November 2026, 18:00 GMT

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The UN health chief says children are paying for a political dispute. Washington says its rules already allow medicine to reach the island.

Tedros arrived in Cuba on Sunday 22 November at the invitation of Health Minister José Ángel Portal Miranda, WHO said, and met President Miguel Díaz-Canel during the visit. In March he wrote on X that health must be protected “at all costs”.

Havana blames United States fuel restrictions for shortages in its hospitals. Washington rejects that reading, as its own statements show.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Cuba ranks 14th of 14 with 22.5 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (53); weakest: economic weight (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Cuba; see the index notes. WatchNo sovereign rating; economy contracting (-3.8%); incomplete data (‡). See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The US State Department said on 5 November, when it designated eight entities and two individuals and identified five vessels as blocked property under Executive Order 14404 of 1 May 2026, the order behind the current sanctions, that “the United States continues to authorize humanitarian trade, including food, medicine, and medical devices”. Blocked property cannot be used in dealings with US persons.

The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which enforces the sanctions, said on 6 August that, as a general matter, sanctions under that order “are not focused on disrupting the delivery of food, medicine, or medical devices to Cuba”. It added that, as of August 2026, the US government was working to operationalize US$100 million in humanitarian assistance.

File photo: people queue outside a shop on Obispo Street in Old Havana, May 2014. Photo: Bryan Ledgard, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), which licenses US exports, says in its Cuba guidance that “medicines and medical devices, whether sold or donated, are generally approved”. The same page says they are not eligible for the licence exception for support of the Cuban people, so approval runs through the normal licensing route.

The UN human rights chief, Volker Türk, said on 8 June 2026 that fuel curbs and sanctions, “taken together, are directly harming Cubans, especially the most vulnerable”, and that “Children are dying because doctors lack access to essential medical supplies and medicines”.One counter-argument is about timing. Cuba’s Ministry of Public Health reported infant mortality of 9.9 deaths per 1,000 live births for 2025 (preliminary), against 4.9 for 2020, and Tedros said life expectancy fell from 78.8 years to 74.4 over the same period, so much of the decline predates the January 2026 US oil measures that Havana blames.

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For US readers the dispute plays out in shipping and licensing, not in a ban on medicine. On 5 November the State Department also named five vessels as blocked property.

The State Department statement quoted above predates Tedros’s post, so it is not a reply to him. No date has been set for any decision on the sanctions, and no further WHO funding beyond the US$2 million has been announced.

More: Cuba news. Related coverage: WHO Chief Offers Cuba Aid for Health Crisis, US Embassy Demands Release of Cuban Prisoners and US Sanctions Cuban Oil Shippers, Two Ships.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do US sanctions ban medicine sales to Cuba?

No. US rules treat medicines and medical devices as a licensed exception, though critics say shipping, payments and fuel limits still hurt hospitals.

Why does the WHO chief’s request matter in Washington?

It adds a UN health voice to a dispute over whether sanctions or Cuba’s own policies caused the health crisis. The decision stays with the US government.

Who decides whether the sanctions are lifted?

The US government, through the White House and the Treasury and State departments. WHO has no power over them.

Sources World Health Organization, Director-General’s posts on X (x.com/DrTedros), 28 November 2026 and 25 March 2026

US Department of State, fact sheet “Further Sanctions on the Cuban Regime’s Foreign Military Support and Illicit Revenue Networks”, 5 November 2026

US Treasury OFAC, FAQ on E.O. 14404, 6 August 2026

US Commerce Department BIS, Cuba export controls guidance

UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, statement by Volker Türk, 8 June 2026

Cuba’s Ministry of Public Health, infant mortality reports for 2020 and 2025

WHO, news release of 24 November 2026

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