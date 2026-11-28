An oversight report to Congress puts a price on the Guantánamo mission and shows a base that, by September, held almost no one. The figure is the Pentagon’s own commitment, not an outside estimate.

US Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Roland M. Ardon, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Immigration: Cuba

The Pentagon has committed US$81,525,406 since January 2025 to hold migrants at the US naval base at Guantánamo Bay on Cuba’s south-east coast, according to the Lead Inspector General’s quarterly report to Congress, made public in the week of 23 November 2026. The Lead Inspector General is an oversight body led by the Pentagon’s inspector general, with the State Department’s inspector general as associate.

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The report speaks of money “obligated”, meaning committed by contract or order. For US taxpayers it puts a price on a mission that has held hundreds of people since January 2025 and only eight of them as of 3 September 2026.

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Key Facts Who. The Pentagon, working for the Department of Homeland Security (the US immigration agency) at Guantánamo Bay.

What. US$81.5 million obligated since 2025 under Operation Southern Guard, the Pentagon’s support mission.

Capacity. The base’s migrant site has room for 399 people, not the 30,000 beds Trump described.

As of. 28 November 2026, 05:40 GMT.

An oversight report to Congress puts a price on the Guantánamo mission and shows a base that, by September, held almost no one. The figure is the Pentagon’s own commitment, not an outside estimate.

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President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on 29 January 2025 directing the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security to expand the base’s migrant operations centre to full capacity for “high-priority criminal aliens unlawfully present in the United States”, according to the White House document. At a bill signing the same day he spoke of “30,000 beds” at the base for migrants, a number the facility never approached.

The Pentagon, which is now styled the Department of War, calls its support of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the agency that runs US immigration enforcement, Operation Southern Guard. The operation began in January 2025.

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By the report’s count, 849 migrants have been held at the base since January 2025, and 632 of them were returned to their home countries. Most of the rest were moved to other detention sites in the United States, and eight were still at the base in September.

The fence line at the edge of the US naval base at Guantánamo Bay, on Cuba’s south-east coast. (Photo: Ivan Curra, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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The report says eight migrants were held at the base on 3 September 2026. That is a long way below the 30,000 beds Trump described, and below its capacity of 399.

In July to September 2026 the average stay was seven days, according to the report. The first Lead Inspector General report put the average stay since the operation began at 14 days.

The latest report covers July to September 2026. Its figures are the Pentagon’s own commitments, reported by an outside watchdog.

Simple division puts the total at about US$96,000 for each person who passed through, a measure of obligations rather than payments. The total counts Pentagon obligations only, not what the Department of Homeland Security spent itself.

An earlier Lead Inspector General report, for July to December 2025, counted 708 migrants moved to the base by 31 December 2025 and US$60.6 million obligated in fiscal year 2025, which ran from 1 October 2024 to 30 September 2025. Set against the new total, and allowing for the different cut-off dates, about 140 more people passed through since the end of 2025, so the flow has slowed sharply while the committed total has risen.

Obligated money is a commitment, and payments can follow later. For a US reader that distinction matters, because Congress funds the Pentagon and these quarterly reports are one of its few public windows on a mission that now holds a handful of people.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Operation Southern Guard?

It is the Pentagon’s name for its support of the Department of Homeland Security at Naval Station Guantánamo Bay. The base sits on Cuba’s south-east coast but is run by the United States.

Has the money been paid out?

Obligated money is committed by contract or order, which is not the same as cash already paid out. The figures here are commitments.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error