The last polls and the traders agree on a PP win; what they leave open is whether the PP needs Vox to reach 176 seats.

File photo, undated. The Gran Vía, Madrid's main shopping boulevard, seen from above. Photo: Felipe Gabaldón, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Spain is voting today in a general election that will decide whether the conservative Popular Party (PP), possibly with the right-wing party Vox, replaces Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's government. Our Spain Election 2026 hub tracks the day, and polling stations close at 8 p.m. in Madrid (2 p.m. ET), an hour later in the Canary Islands.

No verified result, exit poll or turnout figure was available when we wrote this at about 8:30 a.m. ET (2:30 p.m. in Madrid). The freshest numbers are the last polls and the prediction markets, and both point to a PP win.

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When. Polls close 8 p.m. Madrid (2 p.m. ET); Canaries an hour later; full results 3 p.m. ET.

Latest poll. Sigma Dos, a polling firm, tracking poll of 16 Nov: PP 30.8%, Socialists (PSOE) 26.1%.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, 8:30 a.m. ET: PP most seats 71.5%; PP plus Vox majority 89.5%.

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The last polls and the traders agree on a PP win; what they leave open is whether the PP needs Vox to reach 176 seats.

What the Last Polls Said

The Sigma Dos institute, a Spanish polling firm, ran a daily tracking poll for the Madrid newspaper El Mundo; its reading compiled on 16 November put the PP at 30.8% and 126 seats. It put the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE), Sánchez's party, at 26.1% and 110 seats.

The same survey gave the PP and Vox a combined 192 seats, against the 176 needed for a majority in Congress. Polls do not predict the result, and this reading is dated 13 days before the vote.

Hamalgama Métrica, another Spanish polling firm, had the PP at 32% and 135 seats in a survey published on 2 November, with fieldwork on 22 to 28 October. For comparison, the PP won 137 of 350 Congress seats in 2023, when turnout was 70.4%.

File photo: the Congress of Deputies in Madrid, where the new Congress will sit.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a prediction market where users trade on outcomes, traders at 8:30 a.m. ET on 29 November put the PP's chance of winning the most seats at 71.5%. About US$2.2 million has traded on the winner market across all parties, and traders gave 89.5% to the PP and Vox together reaching 176 seats.

The same market had the PP leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo at 90.5% to become prime minister, against 10.2% for Sánchez. Traders gave the PSOE a 41% chance of winning 120 seats or more and an 88% chance that turnout reaches 70% or more, as in 2023.

These prices are bets, not polls, and they move as news arrives. Kalshi, a US exchange regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), listed no Spanish election market in our search.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

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How the Count Works

Polling stations open at 9 a.m. in Madrid (3 a.m. ET) and close at 8 p.m. (2 p.m. ET); in the Canary Islands they close at 8 p.m. local time, which is 9 p.m. in Madrid (3 p.m. ET). The Interior Ministry says provisional results start from 9 p.m. Madrid time, once the Canaries have closed.

The official provincial count, in which provincial electoral boards confirm the totals, is scheduled for 4 to 7 December according to the electoral calendar.

What It Means for US Readers

Provisional results can be followed from about 3 p.m. ET on the Interior Ministry's official results site, resultados.29neleccionesgenerales.es. Prediction-market prices will move as counts come in, but they are traders' estimates, not results.

What Is Not Known

No results, exit polls or turnout figures have been verified, so the final seat split and whether the PP and Vox reach 176 seats are unknown. The timing of coalition talks and of the vote to choose a prime minister is also unknown.

Frequently Asked Questions

When do Spain's polls close in US Eastern Time?

Polling stations in Madrid close at 8 p.m., which is 2 p.m. ET on 29 November. The Canary Islands close an hour later, and provisional results start from 3 p.m. ET.

Who is ahead in the latest poll?

In the Sigma Dos tracking poll compiled on 16 November, the PP led with 30.8% and 126 seats, against 26.1% and 110 seats for the PSOE. The PP and Vox together had 192 seats, above the 176 needed.

What do prediction markets expect?

At 8:30 a.m. ET on 29 November, Polymarket traders gave the PP a 71.5% chance of winning the most seats and Feijóo a 90.5% chance of becoming prime minister.

Sources Spanish Interior Ministry election site and calendar

Sigma Dos tracking poll for El Mundo, compiled 16 Nov

Hamalgama Métrica poll, published 2 Nov

2023 general election results

Polymarket prices read 29 Nov, 8:30 a.m. ET

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