A two-minute check on your phone can save a voter from a wasted trip, a fine or a flooded school gate.

File photo. Voting booths marked "El voto es secreto" (the vote is secret) at the Colegio Julio María Matovelle polling station in Cuenca, Ecuador, 16 November 2025. Photo: Martín Vasco, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Ecuador: Local Elections

Ecuadorians vote today, Sunday 29 November 2026, and the National Electoral Council (CNE), the body that runs the election, lets any voter check their polling place online. Polls are open from 07:00 to 17:00 local time, which is 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in New York.

The CNE’s lookup page asks for an ID number and a date of birth, then names the voter’s polling site. Voting is compulsory for most adults, and staying home costs US$48.20.

Key Facts Who. About 13.8 million Ecuadorians registered with the CNE, the national electoral council.

What. Local elections today; polls open 07:00 and close 17:00 local time, the same clock as New York.

Next. Check your site on the CNE lookup page; bring a national ID card or passport.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, 11:04 p.m. ET 28 November: Muñoz 56.5%, Burbano 34.0%, Jijón 10%, Quito mayor race.

As of. 29 November 2026, 04:00 GMT.

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A two-minute check on your phone can save a voter from a wasted trip, a fine or a flooded school gate.

The ballot is long, with 5,749 principal posts to fill across the country. Voters choose 23 prefects, who are provincial governors, more than 220 mayors, plus councillors and rural parish board members, plus seven members of the Citizen Participation Council, a state oversight body.

Rain is the main risk this year, because the CNE said on 18 November that seven polling sites were flooded, down from 21 the weekend before. Its president, José Cabrera, put it this way: “from night to morning the polling sites that wake up in trouble keep changing”.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 with 37.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (14). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B); 51 homicides per 100,000. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The CNE has about 2,500 alternative sites and says it can move a site at short notice. Sites can change late, so a voter should check the lookup page on the day rather than trust an earlier answer.

To find your site, open the CNE polling-place lookup, titled “Consulta tu Lugar de Votación”, and enter your ID number (cédula) and date of birth. The result shows the name of your polling site.

File photo. A voter casts a ballot at a school polling station in Quito, Ecuador, February 2013. Photo: Cancillería del Ecuador/Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0

The screen also says if you were chosen as a polling-table member, a citizen who helps run your table. Check it again on the day, because sites can change late.

Bring your national ID card or your passport, the main documents accepted. Cabrera said on 21 October that voters can vote even with an expired document.

The electoral code, known as the Código de la Democracia, backs him by saying an expired document does not prevent a person from voting. Your name must still appear in the electoral register, and the check is made at your table.

Voting is compulsory for citizens aged 18 to 65. It is optional for people over 65, for 16 and 17 year olds, and for migrants.

Not voting costs 10% of the monthly basic wage, which is US$48.20 on a basic wage of US$482. Anyone aged 18 to 65 who does not vote and has no valid excuse pays it.

Valid excuses include illness certified by the health system, a household emergency on election day or in the eight days before, and travel abroad. A voter blocked by floods can ask the electoral authority for a waiver, and each case is assessed.

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A dry law also bans the sale, distribution and consumption of alcohol from 12:00 on Friday 27 November, with a fine of US$241, half the basic wage. Reports give the end as Monday 30 November, so check the CNE notice for the hour.

The CNE has not published a full list of moved sites, and it is not known whether sites in flood-hit areas will open on time. Polls close at 17:00 local time, 5 p.m. in New York.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, the race for mayor of Quito stood at candidates Pabel Muñoz 56.5%, Harold Burbano 34.0% and Bernardo Jijón 10% at 11:04 p.m. ET on 28 November. About US$76,664 had been traded, and the prices need not add up to 100.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I find my polling place in Ecuador?

Use the CNE lookup page with your ID number and date of birth. Check again on the day, because sites can be moved.

Can I vote with an expired ID?

Yes, according to the CNE president and the electoral code. Your name must still be in the register.

What if floods stop me reaching the polls?

You can ask the electoral authority for a fine waiver. Each case is assessed.

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Sources Published Sunday 29 November 2026 · Source: Consejo Nacional Electoral, polling-place lookup; statements of CNE president José Cabrera; Código de la Democracia

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