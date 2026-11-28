Each order tests whether the government can justify holding a particular man, even as it reports record deportations nationwide.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons (public domain)

US Immigration

Three US federal judges ruled this week in favour of Cuban men held in immigration detention. Two ordered a release, and a third ordered a hearing on whether a man held in Miami can go free on bond, or his release.

The men are held by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the federal agency that arrests and deports people without legal status. According to published accounts of the orders, the Nevada court found that the government had not shown it could deport one of the men in the foreseeable future.

Key Facts Who. Judges Tiffany Cartwright, Gloria Navarro and Beth Bloom, ruling for three Cuban-born men held by ICE.

What. Two orders to release a detainee, and one order for a bond hearing or release.

Where. Federal courts in Washington state, Nevada and Southern Florida, including Miami.

When. Orders issued in the week of 23 November 2026; deadlines on 30 November and 2 December.

As of. 28 November 2026, 21:43 GMT

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Each order tests whether the government can justify holding a particular man, even as it reports record deportations nationwide.

The cases follow a year of record enforcement. On 12 November 2026 the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said ICE removed 483,200 people in fiscal year 2026, which ended on 30 September, up 9% from the previous record of 442,640 a year earlier.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement that ICE “has been unleashed to target and remove illegal aliens so that we can save American lives”. Marc Rosenblum, a former statistics official at DHS now with the Migration Policy Institute, a Washington research group, said “it is accurate that ICE is making record numbers of arrests” but that the sparse data means “we can’t really see what’s going on in any kind of detailed way”.

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According to those accounts, the Nevada order grants no new immigration status. The three orders require a release or a hearing, and the Washington and Nevada orders require notice before any removal to a country other than the man’s home country.

Judge Tiffany M. Cartwright of the US District Court for the Western District of Washington ruled on Tuesday 24 November that ICE’s detention of Quemel Tome Cubeñas was unlawful. A deportation order against him to Cuba has not been carried out.

ICE took him back into custody on 10 September, after he had served a criminal sentence. Cartwright ordered his release under supervision within 24 hours and the return of his identity papers other than his passport.

File photo: a street in Little Havana, Miami, 2015. Photo by osseous, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

She also barred his removal to a country other than Cuba unless he is told of the plan and can challenge it before an immigration judge, an official of the Justice Department who decides deportation cases. The Nevada order contains a similar notice rule.

Judge Gloria M. Navarro of the US District Court for the District of Nevada ordered Alfredo Garrido Calzado, a Czech citizen who entered the US in 2022, released under supervision after almost five months in ICE custody. The parties have until Monday 30 November to certify to the court the date and time of his release.

The judge found that the government had not shown it could deport him in the foreseeable future, according to the published account. If officials want to send him to a country other than Cuba or the Czech Republic, they must tell him and let him ask to reopen his case to seek protection.

Judge Beth Bloom of the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida also ruled for Michel Martínez Mujica, who is held at the Krome detention centre, an ICE facility in Miami. He entered the US in September 2023 under humanitarian parole, a temporary permission to enter, and applied for permanent residence in November 2024 under the Cuban Adjustment Act, a US law that lets Cubans seek a green card.

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ICE arrested him at a traffic stop on 28 August 2026 while that application was still pending. Bloom ruled that the government must show at a bond hearing, a hearing on whether a detainee can go free while the case continues, with clear and convincing evidence, that he is a danger to the community or a flight risk, and gave it until Wednesday 2 December to hold the hearing or release him.

Steven Camarota, research director at the Center for Immigration Studies, a Washington research group, said that “there is no question the administration has increased enforcement more than any prior president”. The accounts of the three orders carry no response from ICE or DHS.

The Washington and Nevada orders limit what the government can do next, and the Florida order sets a hearing it must hold. A record removal count does not settle what happens to a man the government cannot send home.

The first checkpoint is Monday 30 November, when the Nevada parties must report on the release, and the second is Wednesday 2 December, the Florida deadline. It is not known whether the government will appeal any of the three orders.

More: Cuba news. Related coverage: US Judge Orders Cuban Migrant Freed and ICE Arrests of Cubans Up 463%.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does a judge’s order stop a deportation?

A release order does not end a deportation case. According to published accounts, the Nevada order gives the man no new immigration status, and the judges require notice before a move to a country other than the man’s home country.

What is the Cuban Adjustment Act?

It is a US law that lets Cubans who have been physically present in the country for a year apply for permanent residence. A pending application under it is part of the Miami case.

What happens next?

The Nevada parties and the Florida court face the deadlines named above. The government can appeal, and it is not known whether it will.

Sources US Department of Homeland Security, statement by Secretary Markwayne Mullin on fiscal year 2026 removals and arrests, 12 November 2026

US District Court for the Western District of Washington, order of Judge Tiffany M. Cartwright, 24 November 2026 (as described in published accounts)

US District Court for the District of Nevada, order of Judge Gloria M. Navarro, November 2026

US District Court for the Southern District of Florida, order of Judge Beth Bloom, November 2026, as described in published accounts of the orders

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