Washington has put the fate of Cuba’s jailed critics back on the diplomatic agenda. Two Democratic lawmakers had made a similar request earlier this month.

File photo, 2007. The Gran Teatro de La Habana Alicia Alonso, a Havana stage where the Ballet Nacional de Cuba has performed. (Photo: Brian Snelson, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Cuba

The United States Embassy in Havana demanded on Friday 27 November 2026 that Cuba release all of its political prisoners. It picked the sixth anniversary of “27N”, a 2020 protest by Cuban artists outside the Ministry of Culture, to say so.

The message, written in Spanish and posted on social media, accused the Cuban government of still punishing people who think differently. The embassy named one jailed rapper, Maykel “Osorbo” Castillo, as its example.

Key Facts Who. The US Embassy in Havana and the Cuban government, over jailed critics.

What. The embassy demanded the release of all Cuban political prisoners.

When. Friday 27 November 2026, the sixth anniversary of the 27N protest.

Power Index. Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 22.5 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 04:30 GMT.

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Washington has put the fate of Cuba’s jailed critics back on the diplomatic agenda. Two Democratic lawmakers had made a similar request earlier this month.

The embassy wrote that 27N “marked a historic moment”, but said that six years later Cuban authorities still persecute people who dare to think differently. The Cuban government is led by President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

The embassy added that “freedom of expression is not a crime” and said it demands “the release of all political prisoners”. It also reaffirmed its support for the Cuban people’s aspiration to live in freedom, without censorship or repression.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Cuba ranks 14th of 14 with 22.5 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (53); weakest: economic weight (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Cuba; see the index notes. WatchNo sovereign rating; economy contracting (-3.8%); incomplete data (‡). See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The anniversary dates from 27 November 2020, when hundreds of artists, intellectuals and activists gathered outside the Ministry of Culture in Havana. They came a day after police cleared the headquarters of the San Isidro Movement, an independent artists’ group whose members had been protesting there.

Representatives of the crowd were received by Fernando Rojas, then Cuba’s deputy culture minister. The authorities promised a follow-up meeting with Culture Minister Alpidio Alonso, but it was cancelled days later.

File photo. A street in Havana with bicycle taxis and pedestrians. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Maykel Castillo Pérez, known as Osorbo, is a rapper and San Isidro Movement member who co-wrote the song “Patria y Vida”. He has won two Latin Grammy awards, the music industry’s Spanish- and Portuguese-language prizes.

He has been held since May 2021 and was sentenced to nine years in prison in June 2022. Amnesty International, the global human-rights group, recognises him as a prisoner of conscience and has called for his immediate and unconditional release.

Prisoners Defenders, a human-rights group that tracks Cuban political prisoners, counted 1,353 political and conscience prisoners in Cuba at the end of October 2026, the highest figure it has recorded. It added 39 new cases during October alone.

Representative Gregory Meeks, the ranking Democrat on the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Representative Joaquín Castro wrote to Cuban President Díaz-Canel on 18 November 2026. They urged him to free more than 200 political prisoners whose cases have been discussed in recent exchanges between Cuba and the United States.

The two lawmakers called the release a significant humanitarian act and an important step toward a more constructive dialogue. They wrote that it could ease the humanitarian crisis that 9 million Cubans endure daily.

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Their letter comes from Congress, and the embassy post from the executive branch’s diplomats. Both ask Havana for the same thing.

Cuba and the United States have held talks this year, and Havana said in March that it would free 51 prisoners citing close ties with the Vatican, without saying whether they were political prisoners. The talks have since stalled, and the San Isidro artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara was released in July 2026 and sent into exile in the United States.

It is not known whether Havana will release anyone, or whether talks between the two governments will resume. No official reply from the Cuban government to the embassy statement has been located.

Prisoners Defenders publishes a monthly report, and the next one will show whether the number keeps rising. Until then, the only fixed point is the demand itself, now made in public by both the embassy and members of Congress.

Related coverage: US Democrats ask Cuba to free 200+ prisoners

More: Cuba news

Frequently Asked Questions

What was 27N?

27N was a protest by Cuban artists and activists outside the Ministry of Culture in Havana in 2020. It is named after its date, 27 November.

Has Cuba responded to the embassy?

No official reply has been located. Havana has not said whether it will release anyone.

Who is Maykel Castillo?

He is a jailed Cuban rapper and co-author of the song “Patria y Vida”. Amnesty International calls him a prisoner of conscience.

Sources US Embassy in Havana, social-media statement, 27 November 2026; letter of Representatives Gregory Meeks and Joaquín Castro to President Díaz-Canel, 18 November 2026; Prisoners Defenders monthly report, October 2026; Amnesty International statements on Maykel Castillo, 2022 to 2026.

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