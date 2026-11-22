The answers calm fears among authorized traders but do not clear the sanctioned companies that ran the port’s terminal.

A cargo ship in Havana harbour, with Old Havana behind (Photo: Christian Pirkl, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Brief · Cuba

Shippers and exporters afraid that touching Cuba’s main port could expose them to US sanctions got a partial answer on Friday. The US Treasury’s sanctions office said authorized trade may keep moving through the Port of Mariel, west of Havana, even though the answers leave July sanctions on the two companies that ran its container terminal untouched.

The answers came on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the Treasury unit that enforces sanctions. They are the latest step in the wider cuba news story of US sanctions policy toward Havana.

Key Facts What OFAC says authorized trade and payments may continue through Cuban ports, Mariel included.

Who OFAC, the US Treasury’s sanctions office, in two published answers, numbered 1277 and 1278.

When Released Friday, Nov. 20, 2026; the time of day was not stated.

Open Whether shipping lines and banks will return to Mariel is not yet known.

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The answers calm fears among authorized traders but do not clear the sanctioned companies that ran the port’s terminal.

The Malecón, Havana’s seafront, in 2015. File photo.

OFAC’s published answer to question 1278 opens with one word: “Yes.” US persons, meaning individuals and firms in the United States, doing business authorized under the Cuba Sanctions Regulations, the US rules on Cuba, “may continue to conduct such activity,” including making payments to and engaging with Cuban ports, “to include the Mariel Port.”

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For firms outside the United States, OFAC says Washington “does not intend to target non-U.S. persons under E.O. 14404 for operating in the marine sector,” Mariel included, when they supply agricultural goods, food, medicine, medical devices, replacement parts or device software updates. Executive Order 14404, signed in May 2026, is the Cuba sanctions order, and its Nov. 5 determination is a sector-wide sanctions step covering Cuba’s manufacturing, technology, electronics and marine sectors.

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Answer 1277 sets the limit: that determination “does not automatically impose sanctions on all persons who operate or have operated in the sector.” Non-US companies still “may face sanctions risk, absent an exemption or authorization,” and US persons remain barred from dealing with all Cuban nationals unless an exemption or authorization applies.

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Neither answer lifts the July sanctions the State Department placed on the two companies that ran the terminal, Terminal de Contenedores de Mariel and Coral Marítima. Shipping lines CMA CGM and Hapag-Lloyd suspended Cuba bookings in May over sanctions risk, and we found no word on whether they will return.

For US exporters already authorized to sell food or medicine to Cuba, the answer says using Mariel does not by itself put that trade in breach. Anyone else should check their own license, because the answers do not name every cargo.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can authorized trade still go through Mariel?

Yes, for activity already authorized under US Cuba rules, according to OFAC. The sanctions on the two terminal companies are not lifted.

Is everyone in Cuba’s marine sector now sanctioned?

No. OFAC says the sector determination does not automatically sanction everyone, though non-US firms can still face risk.

More: Cuba–United States tensions explained · Cuba news in English

Sources: US Treasury, Office of Foreign Assets Control, FAQ 1278 and FAQ 1277, both released Nov. 20, 2026.

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