Democrats won a 56-44 Senate majority and at least 259 House seats on 3 November, and this week brings a Minnesota House recount and a Senate Democratic leadership vote.

American voters handed Democrats both chambers of Congress on 3 November, and the fine print is still being counted. The party won the 2026 US midterm elections with a 56-44 Senate majority and at least 259 of the 435 House seats.

A few races remain open, so the exact House total depends on who is counting. The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election tracker, put Democrats at 258 on 23 November, while a tally published on 25 November said at least 259.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every North America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. House. Democrats hold at least 259 of 435 seats, depending on the count, and a few races are still open.

Senate. Democrats will hold 56 of 100 seats, up from 47, the most flipped seats since 1958.

This week. A Minnesota House recount starts 30 November. Senate Democrats pick a leader on 1 December.

Limits. President Trump can veto bills, and the filibuster still needs 60 Senate votes.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Why Ecuador shut its borders before Sunday's vote” Get the brief

This story is part of our coverage of the 2026 US midterm elections. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Schumer Faces Rare Senate Leadership Fight

Democrats won a 56-44 Senate majority and at least 259 House seats on 3 November, and this week brings a Minnesota House recount and a Senate Democratic leadership vote.

Why the Senate Result Stands Out

In the Senate, Democrats flipped nine Republican-held seats, the most since 1958, and go from 47 seats to 56. Their last flip came on 17 November, when Mary Peltola defeated Sen. Dan Sullivan in Alaska.

Peltola, a former congresswoman, told supporters after the race was called: “Thank you, Alaska. Let’s get to work.”

Alaska also elected a new governor, Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, a Democrat, who takes office on Monday, 7 December.

Archive photo: the US Senate chamber, Washington (Library of Congress). Democrats will hold 56 of its 100 seats from January.

The Last House Calls

Two late House results added to the Democratic total. Democrat Chuck Hubbard beat Rep. Virginia Foxx, a Republican in office since January 2005, in North Carolina by about 330 votes in the state canvass, the official vote count, after Foxx requested a recount and later conceded.

In Tennessee, Democrat Victoria Broderick beat Rep. Scott DesJarlais, a Republican, by about 280 votes, and DesJarlais conceded on 16 November. House Democrats nominated Hakeem Jeffries of New York for speaker on 18 November in a secret ballot, 251 votes to 11.

Dates to Watch This Week and Next

In Minnesota’s 1st District, Democrat Jake Johnson leads Rep. Brad Finstad, a Republican, by 324 votes. A recount runs from 30 November to 3 December, and the state canvassing board is due to certify the result on 8 December.

Senate Democrats vote by secret ballot on Tuesday, 1 December, to choose their leader. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the current leader, is being challenged by Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, and a candidate needs a majority of the 56 senators, which is 29 votes if all vote.

Louisiana holds runoffs in its 5th and 6th districts on 12 December. No clock times have been published for any of these events.

What It Means for US Readers

From 3 January 2027, Democrats will decide which bills reach the floor and which investigations begin. They have discussed restoring expired Affordable Care Act health subsidies and blocking some of Trump’s tariffs.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Passing laws is harder. Before the election Trump said he would “veto everything” from a Democratic Congress, though on 20 November he said he might work with Democrats on healthcare.

On Sunday, 22 November, Trump wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform: “It is going to be very hard for me to work with Chuck Schumer should he become Senate Majority Leader.” Most Senate bills also need 60 votes to overcome a filibuster, a delaying tactic, so Democrats would need at least four Republican senators.

What Is Not Known

The final House total is not settled, and the Minnesota recount could move it by one seat. We found no prediction market on the Senate leadership vote with enough trading to quote.

It is also unclear whether President Trump’s mood on healthcare will turn into a deal. Reuters/Ipsos, a polling firm working for the Reuters news agency, found his job approval at 32% in a poll conducted 13 to 16 November among 1,521 adults, with a margin of error of about 3 points.

Gallup, a US polling company, found in September that 43% of Americans viewed the Democratic Party favourably and 35% viewed the Republican Party favourably. Voters now expect results from both.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who controls Congress from January 2027?

Democrats won a majority in the House and a 56-44 majority in the Senate. The 120th Congress, the two-year term, starts on 3 January 2027.

Can Democrats pass laws on their own?

Not easily. Trump can veto bills, and most Senate bills need 60 votes, so Democrats would need at least four Republican senators.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →