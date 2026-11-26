Banco Macro's quarter shows how fast a bank's profit can fall when its lending margin shrinks and one-off costs arrive.

ARGENTINA · COMPANY BRIEF

Banco Macro, a private Argentine bank with 394 branches, earned 78.4 billion pesos (about US$49 million) in the third quarter, 64% less than in the second. It published the figures on Wednesday 25 November 2026, and its shares also trade in New York under the ticker BMA.

Without restructuring costs of 25.7 billion pesos (about US$16 million) after tax, profit would have been 104.1 billion pesos (about US$65 million). The bank earned less from lending, and it also lent and held fewer deposits than three months earlier.

Key Facts Who Banco Macro, a private Argentine bank with 6.39 million retail customers, listed in New York.

What Third-quarter profit of 78.4 billion pesos (about US$49 million), down 64% from the second quarter.

Margin Net interest margin, the bank’s core lending profit rate, fell 3.6 points to 20.5%.

Next Management holds an investor call on Monday 30 November 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

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Banco Macro’s quarter shows how fast a bank’s profit can fall when its lending margin shrinks and one-off costs arrive.

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The bank blamed four things for the drop: lower net interest income, lower gains on financial instruments held at fair value, lower other operating income and higher other operating expenses. Net interest income, the gap between what a bank earns on loans and pays on deposits, fell 15% from the second quarter but is still 2% above a year earlier.

The margin on that business fell to 20.5% from 24.1% in the second quarter, and it is 1.8 points below a year ago. Without income from foreign exchange and securities, the margin fell from 17.6% to 15.6%.

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The restructuring costs came to 39.6 billion pesos (about US$25 million) before tax and cover early retirement plans and severance provisions. The bank’s efficiency ratio, which compares its costs with its income, stood at 40.1%, a figure it calls a sharp decrease from a year earlier.

Total financing fell 3% from the second quarter to 11.97 trillion pesos (about US$7.5 billion), led by a 19% drop in business overdrafts. Lending in pesos fell 7%, while lending in US dollars grew 6% in dollar terms.

Deposits fell 2% to 15.22 trillion pesos (about US$9.5 billion), because fixed-term deposits from the private sector dropped 7%. Higher deposits from the public sector softened the fall.

Reported bad loans rose 15 basis points, or 0.15 percentage points, to 6.4% of the book, which the bank partly blamed on mandatory reclassifications across the banking system. A tougher measure of troubled loans, called Stage 3 under international accounting rules, rose 58 basis points to 4.66%.

The bank says its position is stronger than the system’s, with bad loans at 6.4% against 7.1% and loss reserves covering 104.27% of bad loans against 88.2%. Its Tier 1 capital ratio, a measure of financial cushion, is 34.2%, leaving 4.8 trillion pesos (about US$3.0 billion) in excess capital, meaning money beyond what the rules require.

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In the release, the bank says that capital supports “organic and inorganic strategic opportunities”, which means growth by itself or by acquisition. It did not name a target.

The bank also announced a share buyback on Wednesday 28 October 2026, for up to 160 billion pesos (about US$100 million) or 20 million Class B ordinary shares, at no more than 10,700 pesos (about US$6.70) a share. It said the recent fall in its share price “does not adequately reflect the fair value of the Bank’s assets or their economic potential”, and it set a term of 45 calendar days.

For US investors, the bank’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange as BMA, so US investors can trade the stock directly. The release gives no profit forecast, and it does not say how many shares the bank has bought back so far.

Dollar figures in this article use the closing rate of 1,603 pesos per US dollar on Wednesday 25 November 2026. The bank restates its pesos to September prices, so the conversion shows scale rather than exact dollar profit.

More: Argentina news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Company profile: Banco Macro.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Did Banco Macro’s Profit Fall?

Lower interest income, weaker trading gains and one-off restructuring costs all weighed on the quarter. Even without the restructuring costs, profit was lower than in the second quarter.

Can US Investors Buy Banco Macro?

Its shares trade in New York under the ticker BMA and in Buenos Aires. This article is a report, not investment advice.

Sources: Banco Macro S.A., results for the third quarter of 2026, 25 November 2026; Banco Macro S.A., share buyback programme notice, 28 October 2026; RT, a market-data provider, USD/ARS close, 25 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error