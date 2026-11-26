A shrinking lending margin cut the bank’s quarterly profit by more than half, while overdue loans eased.

ARGENTINA · COMPANIES

BBVA Argentina, the local bank of Spain’s BBVA, earned AR$58.9 billion (about US$37 million) in the third quarter of 2026, 57.7% less than in the second. The fall came as the margin on its lending shrank.

Overdue loans eased, though, to 5.55% of the portfolio from 6.09% a quarter earlier. The bank filed the results with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday 24 November 2026, and its shares trade in New York.

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Key Facts The bank BBVA Argentina, listed in Buenos Aires and on the New York Stock Exchange.

The profit AR$58.9 billion (US$37 million), down 57.7% from the second quarter.

The risk Overdue loans fell to 5.55% of the portfolio from 6.09%.

Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

A shrinking lending margin cut the bank’s quarterly profit by more than half, while overdue loans eased.

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The bank’s release ties the drop to net interest income, the gap between what it earns on loans and pays on deposits. That income fell 10.5% from the second quarter to AR$864.3 billion (about US$539 million).

Adjusted for inflation, the margin narrowed to 12.2% from 14.7%, the release shows. Delphos Investment, an Argentine research firm, said BBVA “suffered more from the compression” than its peers but kept growing faster than them (translated from Spanish).

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Delphos found the same squeeze at Grupo Financiero Galicia, another large Argentine lender, where profit fell 16% on the quarter and return on equity was 9.3%. At BBVA, return on equity, which is profit as a share of shareholders’ capital, dropped to 4.9% from 12.2%, the release says.

Ignacio Sniechowski, head of research at the Argentine brokerage IEB, said the result was “overshadowed” by a shrinking margin (translated from Spanish). The brokerage Allaria had expected AR$62.8 billion (about US$39 million), so the profit came in below forecasts.

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— Market breadth · 12 names 75% advancing 9 ▲ advancing 3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / ARS 1,602 -0.06% Brent crude 90.20 -4.66% Soybeans 1,243 +0.75% Sector heatmap · average move today Telecom +3.99% TELECOM ARG Materials +2.39% ALUAR, LOMA NEGRA Financials +1.95% GGAL, COME, BYMA Utilities +1.25% PAMPA, CEPU Consumer Disc. +0.15% MIRGOR, MERCADOLIBRE Technology 0.00% GLOBANT Energy -0.09% YPF, TGS Mining -0.29% TXAR Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

166,684.61

+1.58%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,372.25

+2.99%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,416.21

+0.82%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — USD/ARS 1,602 -0.06% +10.68% 1,603 1,602 1,602 — YPF 5,680 -0.96% +2.98% 5,735 5,790 5,445 2,219,061 GGAL 4,780 +3.69% -36.26% 4,610 4,790 4,348 4,946,061 PAMPA 4,425 +0.63% -16.23% 4,398 4,500 4,250 1,474,064 TXAR 698.00 -0.29% -10.76% 700.00 709.00 675.50 1,215,053 ALUAR 842.00 +0.84% -16.10% 835.00 844.50 788.00 1,114,217 TGS 7,115 +0.78% -20.91% 7,060 7,220 6,700 279,098 CEPU 1,866 +1.86% -15.35% 1,832 1,867 1,742 827,499 MIRGOR 1,710 +0.29% -93.06% 1,705 1,725 1,630 27,810 COME 28.19 -0.35% -59.60% 28.29 28.90 26.20 7,288,886 LOMA NEGRA 3,040 +3.93% -12.79% 2,925 3,050 2,788 206,216 BYMA 194.75 +2.50% -32.43% 190.00 196.50 179.00 10,091,363 TELECOM ARG 3,650 +3.99% +3.65% 3,510 3,685 3,335 184,039 GLOBANT 50.19 +0.00% -20.31% 50.19 51.04 49.27 2,027,654 MERCADOLIBRE 1,467 +0.00% -27.84% 1,467 1,485 1,402 804,231 Largest moves today TELECOM ARG

3,650

+3.99% LOMA NEGRA

3,040

+3.93% GGAL

4,780

+3.69% BYMA

194.75

+2.50% CEPU

1,866

+1.86% YPF

5,680

-0.96% ALUAR

842.00

+0.84% TGS

7,115

+0.78% The session read The S&P MERVAL was little changed on the session, with breadth positive — 9 of 12 names higher. Telecom led, while Mining lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 26 Nov 2026 Argentina’s Banco Macro Profit Falls 64% Read →

Net fee income fell 13.5% to AR$163.8 billion (about US$102 million). The bank’s cost-to-income ratio, a measure of efficiency where lower is better, rose to 49.6% from 45.0%.

The balance sheet kept growing. Loans to private borrowers rose 2.0% after inflation to AR$18.4 trillion (about US$11.5 billion) and 8.1% from a year earlier, while deposits rose 0.9% on the quarter but fell 1.4% on the year.

Asset quality is where the bank sees relief. Provisions now cover 82.26% of overdue loans, up from 79.91%, and the cost of risk, the loan-loss charge relative to loans, fell to 6.58% from 7.13%.

Carmen Morillo Arroyo, the bank’s chief financial officer, wrote in the release: “we are beginning to observe favorable signs in portfolio evolution, particularly in early delinquency indicators.” The release says the banking system’s overdue ratio was 7.40% in August, above BBVA’s, and Delphos noted that loan write-offs also helped the improvement. For US readers, BBVA Argentina’s American depositary shares, which are US-traded certificates for the bank’s local shares, trade on the New York Stock Exchange as BBAR.

They fell almost 8% at midday on Wednesday 25 November before recovering to close at US$8.97, 2.0% lower, according to data provider RT.The result shows how fast falling inflation can erode a bank’s margins before credit quality fully recovers.

Delphos summed up the sector: “The credit cycle is recovering more slowly than we expected, but the signals point in the right direction” (translated from Spanish).

More: Argentina news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Did BBVA Argentina’s Profit Fall?

Its margin on lending narrowed, and fee income also fell. Lower overdue loans softened the blow.

Is BBVA Argentina Listed in the United States?

Yes. Its American depositary shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BBAR.

Sources: Banco BBVA Argentina S.A., third-quarter 2026 results release (Form 6-K), filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, 24 November 2026; analyst comments from Delphos Investment and IEB, 25 November 2026; RT market-data close for USD/ARS (1,603 pesos per US dollar) and for BBAR on the New York Stock Exchange, 25 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error