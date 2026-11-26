An old fraud case that ended in a dismissal now tests how Argentina vets the person who will help select its federal judges.

Argentina's Congress in Buenos Aires. The Senate passed the bill 44 to 23 on Thursday (Photo: Nicolas Solop, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Argentina

On Tuesday 24 November 2026, deputy Marcela Pagano asked Argentina’s Supreme Court to review the Senate’s pick for the council that selects and disciplines federal judges. The pick is senator Nadia Márquez, named by Senate decree to the Council of the Judiciary for 2026-2030.

Márquez is a lawyer and evangelical pastor who represents Neuquén province for La Libertad Avanza, the party of President Javier Milei. Pagano wants the court to gather the record, hear her and put it before the Senate before it authorises her oath of office.

Key Facts Who. Deputy Marcela Pagano, a lower-house member who left Milei’s party, against senator Nadia Márquez.

What. Pagano filed a nine-page challenge with the Supreme Court on 24 November 2026.

Term. Márquez’s seat on the council that selects federal judges would run four years.

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 06:30 GMT.

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An old fraud case that ended in a dismissal now tests how Argentina vets the person who will help select its federal judges.

Márquez was designated by a decree of the Senate presidency, dated 19 November 2026, as a full member of the council. Her alternate is Gonzalo Guzmán Coraita, of Salta province.

The council selects, disciplines and prosecutes federal judges, so each member matters. Pagano’s filing says no authority examined the record before the appointment.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Palace of Justice in Buenos Aires, home of Argentina’s Supreme Court. (File photo: Jrivell / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0)

The record is a criminal fraud case in Neuquén province, filed as “estafa y otras defraudaciones”. It concerns fees charged from 1999 to 2004 for degree courses at the Instituto Cristiano Internacional and at a school first called Universidad Cristiana Logos, later Universidad Regency.

On 7 October 2011, the criminal chamber of Neuquén’s provincial high court reversed an earlier dismissal. Before the oral trial, Márquez accepted a suspension of the trial on probation, a deal that pauses a case while the defendant meets set conditions.

She was dismissed in 2016 after completing probation. Pagano’s filing says she was not convicted and keeps the presumption of innocence.

Pagano’s case rests on a ruling of Thursday 29 October 2026, when the Jury of Impeachment of Magistrates, the panel that can remove judges, removed Rosario federal judge Gastón Alberto Salmain. As the filing describes it, the jury found that he withheld a record from the council.

Pagano wrote in the filing: “An antecedent of more than twenty years remains an essential fact for judging suitability, and must be in view of whoever evaluates” (translated). She concedes that “Salmain hid his record” while “Senator Márquez acknowledged hers” (translated).

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Pagano adds that “the failure is not hers” (translated) but lies with the appointment procedure. She asks the Court to send the record to the Senate so it can “ratify or rectify” its choice with the facts in view.

Márquez replied that the case closed more than a decade ago and that she was dismissed, “that is, my innocence was confirmed” (translated), in comments reported on 24 and 25 November 2026. She called Pagano’s move political and noted that Pagano broke with La Libertad Avanza.

For US investors who hold US-listed shares of Argentine companies (ADRs) or sign contracts under Argentine law, the council matters because judicial independence underpins legal certainty. The seat runs four years.

No Court decision, oath date or Senate review had been reported by 26 November 2026. The next signal will be whether the Court asks Márquez to respond or lets the oath go ahead.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Argentina’s Council of the Judiciary?

It is the body that selects, disciplines and prosecutes federal judges. The Senate names senators to it.

Who named Márquez to the council?

The Senate presidency named her by decree as the representative of La Libertad Avanza, President Javier Milei’s party. Pagano’s filing does not challenge her Senate seat.

Has Márquez been convicted?

Pagano’s filing says she was not, and Márquez says her dismissal confirmed her innocence. The Supreme Court has not yet said whether it will act.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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