LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide — Thursday, November 26, 2026

As of 12:45 a.m. US Eastern Time (ET) · 2:45 a.m. Brasília, Thursday 26 November 2026 · exchange rates to Wednesday’s closes and official rates, Colombia’s rate for today, prediction markets at 12:31 a.m. ET

The Short Version In short: US banks are closed today, Thursday 26 November, for Thanksgiving, so US-dollar transfers to Latin America can resume on Friday. Brazil’s inflation preview and Mexico’s jobless report are due today, and Colombia’s official dollar rate rose to 3,630.89 pesos. 01 Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Expats & Nomads story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Colombia’s official rate for today is 3,630.89 pesos per US$1, up 1.08% from 3,592.03. COP 1,000,000 now buys about US$275. COP 1,000,000 now buys about US$275. Money Today 02 Brazil’s budget-balancing law took effect on Tuesday 24 November. President Lula signed Complementary Law 239 without vetoes, and the government estimates it could improve the budget balance by up to R$56 billion (about US$9.5 billion). President Lula signed Complementary Law 239 without vetoes, and the government estimates it could improve the budget balance by up to R$56 billion (about US$9.5 billion). Status Board 03 The Mexican peso closed Wednesday at 19.594 per US$1, 0.95% weaker. MXN 10,000 buy about US$510, and the unemployment report for October is due today. MXN 10,000 buy about US$510, and the unemployment report for October is due today. Today’s Clock What changed since yesterday: Colombia’s official rate moved higher again, and Brazil’s fiscal law is now confirmed as law in force. Argentina’s dollar rates also rose, and the US holiday is new on the calendar. Colombia’s official rate moved higher again, and Brazil’s fiscal law is now confirmed as law in force. Argentina’s dollar rates also rose, and the US holiday is new on the calendar. Status Board

00 Do Today

Countries are sorted by urgency, and each checklist runs visa, weather, authorities, then money. Every item links to the block with the details.

United States Today Money US banks and markets are closed for Thanksgiving, so US-dollar transfers can resume from Friday 27 November. The Calendar Ahead Colombia Today Money The official rate (TRM) in force today is 3,630.89 pesos per US$1, up from 3,592.03 on Wednesday. Money Today

The official rate (TRM) in force today is 3,630.89 pesos per US$1, up from 3,592.03 on Wednesday. Money Today Visa The 31 October deadline to transfer an older permanent-resident visa has passed, so ask the Foreign Ministry what applies if you have not finished. Visas, Residency and Tax Brazil Today Authorities IPCA-15, a mid-month inflation preview from IBGE (the statistics institute), is due today, and the central bank’s PTAX rate (its official midday dollar average) follows about 11:05 a.m. ET. Today’s Clock

IPCA-15, a mid-month inflation preview from IBGE (the statistics institute), is due today, and the central bank’s PTAX rate (its official midday dollar average) follows about 11:05 a.m. ET. Today’s Clock Money The official PTAX rate was 5.8825 reais per US$1 on Wednesday, so R$1,000 bought about US$170. Money Today Mexico Today Authorities The statistics institute publishes October unemployment today; the hour is not confirmed. Today’s Clock

The statistics institute publishes October unemployment today; the hour is not confirmed. Today’s Clock Money The peso closed at 19.594 per US$1 on Wednesday, so MXN 10,000 buy about US$510. Money Today Argentina Note Authorities Monday 7 and Tuesday 8 December are bank holidays, so plan banking and paperwork before then. Visas, Residency and Tax

Monday 7 and Tuesday 8 December are bank holidays, so plan banking and paperwork before then. Visas, Residency and Tax Money The wholesale rate was 1,608.62 pesos per US$1 on Wednesday, against a blue (informal) sell rate of 1,710. Money Today Peru Note Money The sol closed at 3.4729 per US$1 on Wednesday and was slightly firmer. Money Today

01 Weather Watch

No Storm Alert Confirmed for Latin America US Forecast Not Read Active storms None confirmed; the bulletins of the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) could not be opened Season end The Atlantic hurricane season officially ends Monday 30 November Local alerts Check your national weather service for rain, flood and cold-front warnings We could not open the NHC bulletins, the US government’s storm forecasts, at 12:45 a.m. ET, so we cannot confirm today’s outlook. Check nhc.noaa.gov for the morning outlooks before you travel to the Caribbean or the Mexican coasts. Heavy-rain and flood risks in Latin America come from local weather services, not from the NHC. Check alerts from Brazil’s national weather institute (INMET), Colombia’s IDEAM environment institute or Peru’s national weather service (SENAMHI) for your area. Source: NHC (nhc.noaa.gov), not readable from our server at 12:45 a.m. ET on Thursday 26 November 2026

02 Today’s Clock

Every time is shown in US Eastern Time first, then in local time. Brazil’s inflation preview and Mexico’s jobless report are due today, and Brazil’s official dollar rate follows around midday.

Hour not confirmed Brasília Brazil: IBGE, the statistics institute, publishes IPCA-15, a mid-month preview of the official inflation index. Details in The Calendar Ahead Hour not confirmed Mexico City Mexico: INEGI, the statistics institute, publishes unemployment for October. Details in The Calendar Ahead 11:05 a.m. ET 1:05 p.m. Brasília Brazil: the central bank’s PTAX rate usually appears about this time; the exact hour is not announced. Details in Money Today All day Colombia Colombia: the official rate of 3,630.89 pesos per US$1 applies today. Details in Money Today All day United States United States: Thanksgiving, so US banks and markets are closed. Details in The Calendar Ahead

03 Money Today

These are Wednesday 25 November rates, plus Colombia’s official rate for today. The Colombian, Mexican and Argentine pesos weakened, the Peruvian sol firmed, and the Brazilian real was mixed.

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Brazilian Real BRL 5.8825 reais per US$1 PTAX sell rate (the central bank’s official midday average), Wed 25 Nov; the market close that day was 5.8213 +0.0252 (+0.43%) vs 5.8573 on Tue 24 Nov · real weaker on PTAX, though the market close of 5.8213 was 1.44% firmer than Tuesday’s 5.9066 R$1,000 ≈ US$170 Source: Banco Central do Brasil (the central bank), PTAX open-data service, read 26 Nov 2026; market close from a commercial market-data feed, 25 Nov 2026 Mexican Peso MXN 19.594 pesos per US$1 Market close, Wed 25 Nov, not the official FIX rate (the Bank of Mexico’s daily reference rate) +0.184 (+0.95%) vs 19.41 on Tue 24 Nov · peso weaker MXN 10,000 ≈ US$510 Source: a commercial market-data feed, 25 Nov 2026 Colombian Peso COP 3,630.89 pesos per US$1 TRM (Colombia’s official reference rate) applying Thu 26 Nov +38.86 (+1.08%) vs 3,592.03 that applied Wed 25 Nov · peso weaker COP 1,000,000 ≈ US$275 Source: Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia (the financial regulator), open data at datos.gov.co, read 26 Nov 2026 Peruvian Sol PEN 3.4729 soles per US$1 Market close, Wed 25 Nov; the central bank’s interbank rate could not be read −0.0095 (−0.27%) vs 3.4824 on Tue 24 Nov · sol firmer PEN 1,000 ≈ US$288 Source: same market feed as the Mexican peso card, 25 Nov 2026 Argentine Peso ARS 1,608.62 pesos per US$1 Wholesale reference rate, Wed 25 Nov; blue (informal) sell 1,710 and CCL (dollars obtained by trading securities) sell 1,767.90, both quoted Wed 25 Nov at 3:55 p.m. ET +16.60 (+1.04%) vs 1,592.02 on Tue 24 Nov · peso weaker ARS 1,000,000 ≈ US$622 at the wholesale rate, US$566 at the CCL sell rate Source: Banco Central de la República Argentina (the central bank), wholesale rate, read 26 Nov 2026; DolarApi (a public exchange-rate data service), blue and CCL, 25 Nov 2026

Brazil’s PTAX is an average of four midday quotes, so it can differ from the market close. The Mexican and Peruvian figures are market closes, not official fixings.

04 Status Board

Brazil Fiscal Law Night of Mon 23 to Tue 24 Nov: the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, approved Complementary Bill 299/2026, a budget bill, without changes to the Senate textTue 24 Nov: President Lula signed it without vetoes, and Complementary Law 239 took effect on publication in the Official Gazette (the government’s legal journal)From 2027 the government can freeze more spending if a bimonthly report shows the fiscal target at risk, and real spending growth is then capped at 2%, against 2.5% now; the government estimates an improvement of up to R$56 billion (about US$9.5 billion) in the budget balance Source: Agência Senado (the Senate’s news agency), 24 Nov 2026; Agência Câmara (the lower house’s news agency), 24 Nov 2026 Colombia Official Rate Wed 25 Nov: the TRM was 3,592.03 pesos per US$1Thu 26 Nov: the TRM is 3,630.89Up 1.08% in one day and 4.88% above the 3,461.92 that applied from Sat 21 to Mon 23 Nov; we found no official statement on the cause Source: Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia, datos.gov.co, read 26 Nov 2026 Mexico Peso Fri 20 Nov: the market close was 19.1625 pesos per US$1Wed 25 Nov: the market close was 19.594The dollar is up 2.25% in three sessions, and we found no official statement on the cause Source: a commercial market-data feed, 20 and 25 Nov 2026 Argentina Dollars Tue 24 Nov: the wholesale rate was 1,592.02 pesos per US$1Wed 25 Nov: wholesale 1,608.62; blue sell 1,710 and CCL sell 1,767.90Peso weaker by 1.04% at the wholesale rate, and the blue sell rate sits 6.3% above it Source: Banco Central de la República Argentina, 25 Nov 2026; DolarApi, 25 Nov 2026, 3:55 p.m. ET

05 Visas, Residency and Tax

Argentina 11 Days Left Argentina’s central bank lists Monday 7 December 2026, a non-working day for tourism, and Tuesday 8 December, the Immaculate Conception holiday, as bank holidays. Banks should be closed for both days. Plan visa, tax and banking errands around the long weekend. Banks are open as usual until then. Source: Banco Central de la República Argentina, 2026 bank holidays (bcra.gob.ar), read 26 Nov 2026 Colombia Deadline Passed Holders of a permanent-resident visa issued under the earlier rules had to transfer it by 31 October 2026. The Foreign Ministry’s Resolution 9316 of 2024 set that deadline. The 31 October deadline has passed, and we found no extension. If you have not finished, ask the ministry’s visa office what applies to your case. Source: Cancillería de Colombia (Foreign Ministry), Resolution 9316 of 2024 and its visa-transfer guidance

File photo: the Obelisco monument in central Buenos Aires, Argentina.

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06 What Prediction Markets Say

As of 12:31 a.m. ET (2:31 a.m. Brasília), 26 November 2026 Brazil’s Central Bank Rate Decision in December Polymarket (a crypto-based prediction platform) on the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark rate: no change 89.0%, a 0.25-point cut 4.5%, a 0.25-point rise 3.8%. US$172,736 traded in total. Bank of Mexico Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change 96.5%, a 0.25-point cut 2.6%. US$34,594 traded in total. Colombia Central Bank Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change 68.5%, a 0.25-point rise 26.3%. US$48,075 traded in total. Argentina Annual Inflation 2026 Polymarket: a reading of 30.0% to 34.9% 95.0%, and 35% to 39.9% 3.5%. US$120,709 traded in total. How to Read This Prices are real-money bets, not polls, and each price is the implied probability of that outcome. Listed outcomes are not exhaustive, since other outcomes also trade, and markets with little money traded can move on a few bets. Why We Show This Prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them. Source: Polymarket, 26 Nov 2026

07 The Calendar Ahead

Thu 26 Nov Hour not confirmed Brazil: IPCA-15, a mid-month preview of the official inflation index, from IBGE, the statistics institute

Thu 26 Nov Hour not confirmed Mexico: unemployment rate for October from INEGI, the statistics institute

Thu 26 Nov United States: Thanksgiving holiday, so US banks and markets are closed

Fri 27 Nov Hour not confirmed Brazil: IGP-M, a monthly price index from the FGV economics institute, for November

Fri 27 Nov Hour not confirmed Brazil: unemployment rate for the quarter to October from IBGE

Fri 27 Nov Hour not confirmed Chile: unemployment rate for October

Mon 30 Nov Hour not confirmed Colombia: unemployment rate for October from DANE, the statistics agency

Mon 30 Nov United States: the official end date of the Atlantic hurricane season, as set by the US National Hurricane Center

Tue 1 Dec Hour not confirmed Peru: inflation for November from the national statistics institute

Mon 7 Dec Argentina: non-working day for tourism and bank holiday, according to the central bank’s 2026 list

Tue 8 Dec Argentina: Immaculate Conception bank holiday, according to the central bank’s 2026 list

Wed 9 Dec Hour not confirmed Brazil: the central bank’s interest rate decision (Copom, its rate committee)

Dates: Rio Times economic calendar, 26 Nov 2026, not yet checked against the issuing bodies’ own calendars; holidays: national governments

08 Frequently Asked Questions

Are US Banks Open Today for Transfers to Latin America? No, US banks and markets are closed on Thursday 26 November 2026 for Thanksgiving. US-dollar transfers can resume from Friday 27 November. How Many Pesos Is a Dollar Worth in Colombia Today? The TRM, Colombia’s official reference rate, is 3,630.89 pesos per US$1 on Thursday 26 November 2026. That is 38.86 pesos weaker than the 3,592.03 that applied on Wednesday. Is Brazil’s New Fiscal Law Already in Force? Yes, President Lula signed Complementary Law 239 without vetoes, and it was published in the Official Gazette on Tuesday 24 November 2026. The government estimates it could improve the budget balance by up to R$56 billion (about US$9.5 billion).

09 Go Deeper

Sources: Rio Times economic calendar; US National Hurricane Center; Banco Central do Brasil; a commercial market-data feed; Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia; Banco Central de la República Argentina; DolarApi; Câmara dos Deputados; Agência Senado; INEGI (Mexico’s statistics institute); IBGE (Brazil’s statistics institute); FGV (Brazil’s Getulio Vargas Foundation, an economics institute); DANE (Colombia’s statistics agency); Cancillería de Colombia (Colombia’s Foreign Ministry); Polymarket.