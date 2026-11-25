Mexico’s investment record rests on foreign firms keeping their profits at home rather than on new arrivals, which leaves growth tied to companies already there.

Photo: Alejandro Islas / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Economy: Mexico

Foreign companies put US$43.09 billion into Mexican businesses and plants, known as foreign direct investment, in the first nine months of 2026, which the Secretaría de Economía (Economy Ministry) called the largest for a January-to-September period since records began. The ministry announced the figure on Tuesday 24 November 2026, and it is 5.3% above the US$40.906 billion first reported for the same months of 2025.

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Four-fifths of that record is profit that foreign firms already in Mexico chose to keep there. New investment, the cash for brand-new projects, fell by about 42%.

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Key Facts Who. Foreign companies investing in Mexico, led by United States firms.

What. Record US$43.09 billion in foreign direct investment in January to September 2026.

When. Announced Tuesday 24 November 2026.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 25 November 2026, 11:30 GMT.

Mexico’s investment record rests on foreign firms keeping their profits at home rather than on new arrivals, which leaves growth tied to companies already there.

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Reinvested profits were US$34.975 billion, or 81.2% of the total, up 26.0% on a year earlier and the highest on record, the ministry said. These are earnings that a foreign-owned plant or bank keeps in Mexico instead of sending them home to its parent company.

Intercompany accounts, which are loans between a foreign parent and its Mexican unit, brought US$4.315 billion, or 10% of the total and 34.6% less than a year earlier. New investment was US$3.8 billion, or 8.8% of the total, against US$6.563 billion in January to September 2025.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo. The Mexico City skyline along Paseo de la Reforma. Photo: JavierDo, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Manufacturing took US$19.231 billion, or 44.6% of the total and 26.6% more than a year earlier. Financial and insurance services drew US$10.635 billion, up 3.7%, and transport, mail and storage US$3.099 billion, up 59.3%.

New investment in manufacturing rose 58.8%, from US$708 million to US$1.124 billion, driven by transport equipment and by computers and electronic components, the ministry said. It added that the result consolidates a trend of sustained growth in foreign investment since 2021.

The United States supplied US$19.334 billion, or 44.9% of the total, and Canada’s US$2.447 billion brings the North American share to just over half. Spain (US$6.208 billion), Germany (US$2.895 billion) and the United Kingdom (US$2.586 billion) complete the top five, which together account for 77.7%.

The ministry reported a record US$23.591 billion for the first quarter (release of 25 May 2026) and US$34.968 billion for the first half (release of 24 August 2026). Growth against the same period of 2025 was therefore 10.4% after three months, 2.1% after six and 5.3% after nine.

New investment made up about 16% of the US$40.906 billion in January to September 2025, against 8.8% now. President Claudia Sheinbaum told her morning news conference on Tuesday 24 November: “I can tell you in advance that it is a record again.”

A ministry statement said the result reflects the strength of Mexico’s macroeconomic and institutional fundamentals and the push of Plan México, the government’s economic development strategy to attract investment. Marcelo Ebrard, the economy secretary, speaking from Beijing on Tuesday 24 November, said the record reflects “confidence, jobs and well-being” for Mexico.

He was finishing the China leg of an Asia tour, where on Monday 23 November he met the Chinese commerce minister, Wang Wentao. For US readers the link is direct, because American companies are the largest source of the money.

Under the ministry’s method, profits kept in existing Mexican plants count as investment, so the headline can keep rising even as fewer new projects arrive.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is foreign direct investment?

It is money that companies from abroad put into factories, offices and operations in a country, including profits they leave there. Governments count it to gauge how much outside firms are committing.

Why does the fall in new investment matter?

New investment is the clearest sign of companies starting fresh projects. Its decline means the record depends on firms already in Mexico, as the ministry’s own breakdown shows.

Does the record mean new factories are coming?

Not by itself. Most of the record is reinvested profit, and money for fresh projects was lower than a year earlier.

Sources Secretaría de Economía (Economy Ministry), foreign direct investment release of 24 November 2026, first-half release of 24 August 2026 and first-quarter release of 25 May 2026, via the ministry’s FDI statistics page; President Claudia Sheinbaum, morning news conference of 24 November 2026; Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, statement of 24 November 2026.

In depth Mexico's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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