Vivo Quarterly Profit Rises 30% to US$440M

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BRAZIL · TELECOMS

Key Facts Net profit R$2.456 billion in Brazilian reais (US$440 million), up 30.1% in the third quarter.

Revenue R$16.023 billion (US$2.87 billion), up 7.2%, led by mobile services.

EBITDA R$7.136 billion (US$1.28 billion), up 10%; EBITDA is operating profit before depreciation.

Customers 120.2 million lines and connections, up 3% in 12 months; 74.7 million on monthly plans.

Exchange rate R$5.5833 per US$1, the market close for 10 November 2026.

Vivo, one of Brazil’s largest mobile operators, said on Tuesday 10 November 2026 that third-quarter net profit rose 30.1% to R$2.456 billion (US$440 million). The company, formally Telefônica Brasil S.A., is part of Spain’s Telefónica group and trades under the ticker VIVT3 on B3, the Brazilian stock exchange, and as VIV on the New York Stock Exchange.

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Vivo serves about 120 million connections, so the results matter to anyone who holds its shares in São Paulo or New York, or lives on its network. Part of the profit jump came from one-off asset sales and lower depreciation, which makes the underlying gain smaller.

What Vivo Reported on 10 November

The quarter covers July to September 2026. Net profit was R$2.456 billion (US$440 million), up 30.1% from the same quarter of 2025.

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Over nine months, net profit reached R$5.29 billion (US$947 million), up 23.3% from the same period of 2025. The nine-month figure covers January to September 2026.

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Revenue Grows on Mobile Services

Net revenue was R$16.023 billion (US$2.87 billion), up 7.2%. Mobile services brought in R$10.437 billion (US$1.87 billion), up 7.4%.

Fixed services, such as home broadband and landlines, earned R$4.47 billion (US$801 million), up 2.7%. Mobile is therefore the engine of growth.

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Why the Profit Jump Is Partly One-Off

EBITDA, which is operating profit before depreciation, rose 10% to R$7.136 billion (US$1.28 billion). Its margin reached 44.5%, which is 1.1 percentage points higher than a year earlier.

Vivo booked R$366 million (US$66 million) of gains from asset sales, mainly old copper network assets. Depreciation and amortisation also fell 2.9% to R$3.611 billion (US$647 million) because accelerated depreciation of older technology ended.

More Customers on Monthly Plans

Vivo ended the quarter with 120.2 million accesses, meaning lines and connections, up 3% in 12 months. Mobile accesses reached 106.4 million, up 3.4%.

Postpaid customers, who pay a monthly bill, numbered 74.7 million, up 7.1%. Prepaid users, by contrast, top up as they go.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

Telefónica is a Spanish telecoms group and the parent group of Vivo. B3 is the Brazilian exchange where VIVT3 shares trade.

Our earlier report covers Vivo’s satellite-to-phone trial. More Brazil news in English is on our country page.

What It Means for You

Customers on Vivo’s network are served by a company that keeps adding monthly-plan users. Holders of VIVT3 shares should note that one-off gains flatter this quarter.

Readers comparing Latin American telecoms should look at mobile revenue growth of 7.4% rather than the headline profit. That figure does not depend on asset sales.

What Is Not Known

The market reaction on 10 and 11 November is not known. How much of the profit jump repeats is also unknown, since asset-sale gains are one-off.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Profit Did Vivo Make?

Vivo reported third-quarter net profit of R$2.456 billion (US$440 million), up 30.1%. Nine-month profit was R$5.29 billion (US$947 million), up 23.3%.

Is the Profit Jump All Operating Growth?

No. The company booked R$366 million (US$66 million) of gains from asset sales, and depreciation fell 2.9%.

How Many Customers Does Vivo Have?

Vivo ended September 2026 with 120.2 million lines and connections, up 3% in 12 months. Of these, 106.4 million are mobile.

Sources: Telefônica Brasil, Third-Quarter 2026 Results (Form 6-K, a filing with the US securities regulator), released 10 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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