The DA holds the most seats in Nelson Mandela Bay but not enough to govern alone, and its provincial leader is aiming for a signed deal by Tuesday.

Photo: KeMang / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Politics: South Africa

Andrew Whitfield, the Eastern Cape leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), said on Friday 20 November 2026 that coalition talks in Nelson Mandela Bay are making “good progress behind closed doors”. The metro surrounds the port city of Gqeberha, formerly Port Elizabeth, and still has no governing majority after the local elections.

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Whitfield said he might have “a great birthday” on Tuesday 24 November 2026 if a stable deal comes together. He refused to name the parties involved until an agreement has been signed.

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Key Facts Who. Andrew Whitfield, Eastern Cape leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), says coalition talks are advanced.

What. The DA holds 53 of 120 council seats in the metro, 8 short of a majority.

When. Whitfield is working towards a deal on Tuesday 24 November 2026.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a betting platform, prices Retief Odendaal at 89% to be mayor (US$45,302 traded, 2:01 p.m. ET).

As of. Friday 20 November 2026, 19:01 GMT.

The DA holds the most seats in Nelson Mandela Bay but not enough to govern alone, and its provincial leader is aiming for a signed deal by Tuesday.

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The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), which runs the country’s elections, declared the final results of the November 2026 local elections. The DA won 53 of the 120 council seats in the metro with 44.17% of the vote.

A majority needs 61 seats, so the DA is 8 short and cannot elect a mayor on its own. Published tables give the African National Congress (ANC, which has led South Africa’s national government since 1994) 32 seats, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF, a left-wing party) 7 and the Patriotic Alliance, a smaller party, 4.

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“We have identified parties we’d prefer to work with and we are all finding consensus in our discussions,” Whitfield said on Friday. “With coalition partners we have chosen, we will have a stable partnership for the next five years.”

An Electoral Commission of South Africa poster for the 2026 local elections (File photo: KeMang, CC BY 4.0).

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After the election the DA was reported to be in talks with the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus, a conservative minority-rights party, 3 seats), ActionSA (a party led by Herman Mashaba, 2 seats) and the United Democratic Movement (UDM, an Eastern Cape party, 3 seats). Whitfield has not confirmed which parties are in a deal, and he said so plainly: “Unfortunately, I cannot tell you which parties we are working with until an agreement has been signed.”

Retief Odendaal is the DA’s mayoral candidate and a former mayor of the metro. It is not clear whether Whitfield or Odendaal would become mayor if the DA bloc takes control.

The ANC won 32 of the 120 seats, the second-largest bloc on the council. Whitfield says the DA’s own talks are already at an advanced stage.

The metro’s first council sitting, planned for this week, was postponed to allow talks to conclude. The date now in view is Tuesday 24 November 2026, the day Whitfield names.

Coalitions here have been fragile before. In November 2021 the ANC’s Eugene Johnson beat the DA’s Nqaba Bhanga by 60 votes to 59 with the help of smaller parties, and Odendaal became DA mayor in a council vote in September 2022.

Nelson Mandela Bay is not alone in this. Cape Town was the only metro where one party won an outright majority, and Johannesburg and Tshwane have no governing majority either.

Whitfield’s target is Tuesday 24 November 2026, the day he hopes for “a great birthday”. Readers can follow the other metros in our South Africa coverage.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a platform where people trade real money on outcomes, the market “Next Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay (Port Elizabeth)?” had US$45,302 traded in total at 2:01 p.m. ET on Friday 20 November 2026. Traders priced Retief Odendaal at 89%, another candidate, Andile Lungisa at about 6%, and every other name below 4%.

These prices are bets, not polls. The market cannot say whether any coalition has the 61 seats needed to elect a mayor.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the DA need coalition partners?

It won the most seats but not a majority of the council. Partners would close that gap and let it govern with a stable majority.

Who could run the metro if the DA talks fail?

The ANC has 32 seats and would need several smaller parties to reach 61. No party has published a signed agreement.

When will the new council meet?

The first sitting was postponed from this week, and the date now in view is Tuesday 24 November 2026. The delay gives the parties time to finish their talks.

Sources Sources: statements by Andrew Whitfield of the Democratic Alliance, Friday 20 November 2026; Electoral Commission of South Africa final results, November 2026; ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, 20 November 2026; Polymarket market data, 20 November 2026, 2:01 p.m. ET.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error