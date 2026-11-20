A teachers’ research centre says feeding a Venezuelan family cost US$744.55 in October, while the minimum wage buys a sliver of it.

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Venezuela: Cost of Living

Venezuela’s monthly cost of feeding a family of five reached US$744.55 in October 2026, according to the Centro de Documentación y Análisis Social de la Federación Venezolana de Maestros (CENDAS-FVM), a teachers’ federation research centre, in figures published on Friday 20 November 2026. The legal minimum wage of 130 bolívars a month (about US$0.14) would buy almost none of it.

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For US readers, the number is an independent gauge of living costs in a country where the dollar has become the yardstick for prices. It shows how far a wage paid in bolívars, Venezuela’s currency, sits from what a family must spend on food.

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Key Facts Who. CENDAS-FVM, a teachers’ federation research centre, prices a 60-food basket for five people.

What. The October 2026 basket cost US$744.55; the 130-bolívar (about US$0.14) minimum wage covers about 0.02% of it.

Where. Venezuela, national figure at an exchange rate of 880 bolívars per US$1.

When. Published Friday 20 November 2026; November basket expected around mid to late December.

As of. 20 November 2026, 18:15 UTC

A teachers’ research centre says feeding a Venezuelan family cost US$744.55 in October, while the minimum wage buys a sliver of it.

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CENDAS-FVM prices what it calls the Canasta Alimentaria Familiar, a fixed basket of 60 basic foods meant to feed five people for a month. It covers food only and leaves out health, housing, transport and education, so it is a floor for a household budget, not a full cost of living.

The centre, led by the economist Oscar Meza, put the October basket at 655,201.72 bolívars (about US$744.55), a conversion that implies a rate of 880 bolívars per US$1. Water for the household adds US$12.73, which takes the total to US$757.28.

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The bolívar price rose 3.7% from September, but the dollar price fell 2.2% from US$761.35. Sugar and salt, sauces and coffee were among the items that got cheaper in the centre’s count.

Since December 2025, CENDAS reports, the basket has climbed 250.16% in bolívars and 7.43% in dollars, about US$51.55 more. In other words, the local-currency price has risen far faster than the dollar price.

The minimum wage has stood at 130 bolívars a month since March 2022, the centre says. At the 880 rate that is about US$0.15, and at the Central Bank of Venezuela’s official rate of 918.76 bolívars per dollar on Friday 20 November 2026 it is about US$0.14.

CENDAS says a family would need 5,040 minimum wages to buy the basket, and our own division of 655,201.72 by 130 gives the same figure. On the wage’s share of the basket, CENDAS reports 0.01%; The Rio Times calculation gives about 0.02%, because 130 divided by 655,201.72 is 0.0198%.

Put plainly, 5,040 monthly wages equals 420 years of pay at the current minimum. A household living on the base wage alone is therefore far from affording the basket, by the centre’s own measure.

The comparison uses the base wage alone. Bonuses or other income that a household may receive on top of it do not enter the CENDAS calculation.

Dividing the US$744.55 basket by 30 days and five people gives about US$5 per person per day. That is the budget for a basic diet of 60 products, with nothing left for anything else.

The measure has clear limits for readers to keep in mind. It prices a fixed list of foods rather than counting what households actually eat.

The dollar total also depends on the exchange rate used for the conversion, so a small change in that rate moves the headline figure. Readers should treat the dollar number as an estimate tied to that rate.

The September basket, published on Wednesday 21 October 2026, was US$761.35. The wage then covered 0.02% of it, the same share as in October.

CENDAS has recently published each basket around the 17th to 21st of the following month. The November figure should therefore appear around the third week of December 2026.

What happens next depends on pay policy. The Venezuelan government has not announced a new base wage in the material checked for this report, and the wage figure used here has not moved in more than four years.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What does the Venezuelan food basket measure?

It prices 60 basic foods for a household of five for one month. It excludes health, housing, transport and education.

What share of the basket does the minimum wage cover?

CENDAS reports 0.01%; The Rio Times calculation gives about 0.02%. Our division of 130 bolívars by 655,201.72 bolívars gives 0.0198%.

Why did the basket fall in dollars but rise in bolívars?

Prices rose 3.7% in bolívars, while the dollar figure fell 2.2% from US$761.35. The dollar total depends on the exchange rate used for the conversion.

Sources Published Friday 20 November 2026 · Source: CENDAS-FVM Canasta Alimentaria Familiar report for October 2026 (cendasfvm.org); Central Bank of Venezuela official exchange rate, 20 November 2026 (bcv.org.ve)

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