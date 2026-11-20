A bottler’s water programme reaches one Caracas school, and the figures come from the company and its partners.

A hillside in Petare, Caracas, 2016. (Photo: Andrés Gerlotti, CC0)

Corporate: Venezuela

Coca-Cola FEMSA Venezuela said on 19 November 2026 that it has inaugurated a rainwater harvesting system at a school in Petare, a large district of eastern Caracas. The company is the Venezuelan unit of Coca-Cola FEMSA, the Mexican Coca-Cola bottler whose shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KOF.

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The company says the project benefits 930 students directly and about 7,000 people indirectly. It says the water is used for the school’s bathrooms and kitchen, and it did not describe the water as drinkable.

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Key Facts Who. Coca-Cola FEMSA Venezuela, builder Lata de Agua and school network Fe y Alegría.

What. A rainwater system at Unidad Educativa Manuel Aguirre in Petare, Caracas, of up to 190,000 litres a year.

Numbers. 930 students, 450 square metres of roof, 5,700-litre tanks.

Power Index. Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 11:30 GMT

A bottler’s water programme reaches one Caracas school, and the figures come from the company and its partners.

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The school is the Unidad Educativa Manuel Aguirre, in the 24 de Marzo sector of Petare, and it belongs to Fe y Alegría, a Catholic education movement for poorer communities. It has 930 students from preschool to the end of secondary school, plus 50 teachers, administrative staff and workers.

The system is called “Tinajero Lata de Agua”, and the company says it collects rain from 450 square metres of roof. It says the system can harvest up to 190,000 litres a year, which the company equates to 19 cisterns of 10,000 litres.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 with 29.4 points. Strongest pillar: military means (81); weakest: economic relationships (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Venezuela; see the index notes. WatchSovereign in selective default; inflation of 252%; public debt at 309% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Tanks of 5,700 litres each store the water, and first-flush separators discard the first, dirtiest rain before it reaches them. The water then passes through six filtration barriers and chlorine disinfection, and a solar system rated at 3.5 kilowatts powers the pump.

The company has not said how many tanks were installed or how much the project cost. It has also not said whether the treated water meets a drinking standard.

The project is part of “Red de Aliados por el Agua” (Network of Water Allies), a sustainability programme that aims to replenish water in communities near the company’s operating units. Rodrigo Anzola, the company’s president, said the project will reach other localities in 2027 and after.

Lata de Agua carried out the technical work. It describes itself as a triple-impact organisation with more than six years of rainwater-harvesting experience in Venezuela, and its founding director is Laurencio Sánchez.

Arqbiental A.C., a design group, handled the architecture, and Fe y Alegría, a network of schools for poorer communities, accompanied the school community. The company names all three partners as part of the same project.

File photo: a panoramic view of Caracas.

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Rodrigo Anzola, president and operations director of Coca-Cola FEMSA Venezuela, said: “At Coca-Cola FEMSA we understand that access to safe water is the engine that transforms entire communities.” He said the school is meant to improve water availability and quality for its community and to build environmental awareness in the next generations.

The company lists several extras around the tanks. A mural called “El agua es vida” (Water Is Life) covers the main façade, painted with company volunteers and students and designed by architect Marianna Massorini and the Arqbiental team.

The school also has ergonomic hand-washing sinks made from recycled plastic. The company adds tree planting, rain gardens and infiltration wells, which it describes as nature-based solutions to reduce flood risk.

An education programme called “Llueve y aprendo” (It Rains and I Learn) offers three training activities to more than 344 students and 12 teachers. A student environmental brigade, “Guardianes del agua” (Water Guardians), has 10 members, from fifth grade to the fourth year of secondary school, and is meant to ensure the system’s proper use and maintenance.

Lata de Agua’s first pilot, backed by the French Embassy in Venezuela, was installed at two Petare schools and a health clinic, including the Unidad Educativa Fermín Toro. The organisation’s founder estimated about 270,000 litres a year for that pilot, as reported in 2021.

Venezuelan media place the inauguration on 18 or 19 November. The company’s announcement was published on 19 November.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the rainwater safe to drink?

The company says the water is used for the school’s bathrooms and kitchen and does not say it is for drinking. It has not stated whether the water is treated to drinking standard.

Who paid for the system?

Coca-Cola FEMSA Venezuela presents the project as part of its own water programme. The company has not published the cost.

What is Lata de Agua?

A Venezuelan organisation that designs and builds rainwater systems for schools and communities. It has built pilot systems in Petare schools.

Sources Coca-Cola FEMSA Venezuela announcement of 19 November 2026; Lata de Agua; Fe y Alegría; Arqbiental A.C. Coca-Cola FEMSA · Fe y Alegría

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error