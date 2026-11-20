Venezuela’s acting president has promised elections but set no date, so opposition figures are arguing over the Assembly that must approve the steps toward one.

A panoramic view of Caracas, Venezuela's capital, pictured in 2014. The photo does not show any oil site or any US presence. Photo: Wilfredor / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

Politics: Venezuela

Henrique Capriles, a former governor of Miranda state who now sits in Venezuela’s National Assembly, said in an interview published on Friday 20 November 2026 that he would back opposition leader María Corina Machado “100%” in a presidential race. He also said the current Assembly “is no good” and should not stay longer in what he calls the country’s transition.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

The date of the next presidential election is the open question in Venezuela’s transition. The government of acting president Delcy Rodríguez has announced no date.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Opposition deputy Henrique Capriles; opposition leader María Corina Machado; acting president Delcy Rodríguez.

What. Capriles backs Machado “100%” and says the Assembly should not stay (interview, 20 November 2026).

Prediction markets. Polymarket, an online prediction market, gives 67.5% that a presidential election is scheduled by 31 December 2027 (13:37 ET, 20 November 2026).

Power Index. Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 18:40 GMT.

Venezuela’s acting president has promised elections but set no date, so opposition figures are arguing over the Assembly that must approve the steps toward one.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Venezuela Transformation Email address Follow

Rodríguez has governed since Nicolás Maduro, the longtime president, was removed in January, a change Capriles credits to US President Donald Trump rather than to voters. In February her brother Jorge Rodríguez, who presides over the National Assembly, said that “there will not be an election in this immediate period of time.”

On 23 September Rodríguez told the UN General Assembly that “elections will be held in Venezuela,” but she gave no date. Three days later a news-agency report quoted five sources who said a vote could be a year or more away, and two of them said it was unlikely before the end of 2027.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Mexico's election chief won't be named before late January” Get the brief

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The hurdles are institutional. The report listed replacing all 32 Supreme Court justices and the five directors of the National Electoral Council (CNE), which runs elections, and said the process after a new CNE is installed, including the voter rolls, could take up to a year.

A corridor of the Aula Magna hall at the Central University of Venezuela, Caracas, 2009. (File photo: Trinitro Tolueno, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons)

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

A US roadmap reported on 27 October puts those steps in order: a new court by mid-December, a renewed CNE alongside it, then a declaration that the presidency is vacant. That declaration would open a six-month constitutional window and, according to the report, an election expected in 2027, which points away from a vote this year.

Capriles holds his seat from the 2025 parliamentary election, the same Assembly he now criticises. He said he would have rejected that vote had he known what would happen on 3 January, the day Maduro was removed.

On Machado, Capriles said she has “the greatest recognition today” among Venezuelans. Asked whether he would campaign for her in a presidential race, he answered, “Yes, 100%.”

He said the Assembly “is no good” and, in his opinion, should not stay any longer in the transition, although he said his use there is to denounce and to gather information. The government’s position, as Jorge Rodríguez put it in February, is that a timetable needs agreement with all sectors of the opposition.

That sets Capriles’s view of the Assembly against the chamber’s own president, who leads the body Capriles says should not stay longer. The Assembly matters beyond rhetoric, because under the US-led transition plan the current chamber must approve the 32 new Supreme Court justices.

If that vote slips past mid-December, the later steps slip with it, since the court comes first, then the vacancy declaration. No election date has been announced in Venezuela.

The next dated checkpoint is mid-December, when Washington expects the new court to be in place.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, a platform where users trade real-money bets, the odds that a Venezuelan presidential election is scheduled by 31 December 2027 stand at 67.5%, by 30 June 2027 at 39.0% and by 31 December 2026 at 11.5%. The event has US$684,670 in volume, but the 2027 contracts trade thinly. In the market on the next president, María Corina Machado trades at 69.5% and Delcy Rodríguez at 11.5%, with US$74,530 traded. Prices read at 13:37 ET (18:37 UTC) on 20 November 2026 are bets, not polls.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Venezuela hold its next presidential election?

No date has been set. The government has only promised that a vote will happen, and the September report said it could be a year or more away.

What is the National Assembly’s role in the transition?

It is Venezuela’s parliament, and under the US roadmap it must approve the new Supreme Court justices. Capriles says it should not stay longer, but its own president says a timetable needs opposition agreement.

Who is María Corina Machado?

She is the leading opposition figure, whom prediction markets currently favour to win the next presidential vote. Capriles says he would campaign for her.

Sources: Capriles interview, 20 November 2026, Rodríguez at the UN General Assembly, 23 September 2026, report on election delays, 26 September 2026, report on the US roadmap, 27 October 2026, Jorge Rodríguez on elections, 10 February 2026, Polymarket, 20 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error