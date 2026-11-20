Capriles Backs Machado, Faults Assembly
Venezuela’s acting president has promised elections but set no date, so opposition figures are arguing over the Assembly that must approve the steps toward one.
Politics: Venezuela
Henrique Capriles, a former governor of Miranda state who now sits in Venezuela’s National Assembly, said in an interview published on Friday 20 November 2026 that he would back opposition leader María Corina Machado “100%” in a presidential race. He also said the current Assembly “is no good” and should not stay longer in what he calls the country’s transition.
The date of the next presidential election is the open question in Venezuela’s transition. The government of acting president Delcy Rodríguez has announced no date.
Key Facts
- Who. Opposition deputy Henrique Capriles; opposition leader María Corina Machado; acting president Delcy Rodríguez.
- What. Capriles backs Machado “100%” and says the Assembly should not stay (interview, 20 November 2026).
- Prediction markets. Polymarket, an online prediction market, gives 67.5% that a presidential election is scheduled by 31 December 2027 (13:37 ET, 20 November 2026).
- Power Index. Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 20 November 2026, 18:40 GMT.
Venezuela’s acting president has promised elections but set no date, so opposition figures are arguing over the Assembly that must approve the steps toward one.
Rodríguez has governed since Nicolás Maduro, the longtime president, was removed in January, a change Capriles credits to US President Donald Trump rather than to voters. In February her brother Jorge Rodríguez, who presides over the National Assembly, said that “there will not be an election in this immediate period of time.”
On 23 September Rodríguez told the UN General Assembly that “elections will be held in Venezuela,” but she gave no date. Three days later a news-agency report quoted five sources who said a vote could be a year or more away, and two of them said it was unlikely before the end of 2027.
The hurdles are institutional. The report listed replacing all 32 Supreme Court justices and the five directors of the National Electoral Council (CNE), which runs elections, and said the process after a new CNE is installed, including the voter rolls, could take up to a year.
A US roadmap reported on 27 October puts those steps in order: a new court by mid-December, a renewed CNE alongside it, then a declaration that the presidency is vacant. That declaration would open a six-month constitutional window and, according to the report, an election expected in 2027, which points away from a vote this year.
Capriles holds his seat from the 2025 parliamentary election, the same Assembly he now criticises. He said he would have rejected that vote had he known what would happen on 3 January, the day Maduro was removed.
On Machado, Capriles said she has “the greatest recognition today” among Venezuelans. Asked whether he would campaign for her in a presidential race, he answered, “Yes, 100%.”
He said the Assembly “is no good” and, in his opinion, should not stay any longer in the transition, although he said his use there is to denounce and to gather information. The government’s position, as Jorge Rodríguez put it in February, is that a timetable needs agreement with all sectors of the opposition.
That sets Capriles’s view of the Assembly against the chamber’s own president, who leads the body Capriles says should not stay longer. The Assembly matters beyond rhetoric, because under the US-led transition plan the current chamber must approve the 32 new Supreme Court justices.
If that vote slips past mid-December, the later steps slip with it, since the court comes first, then the vacancy declaration. No election date has been announced in Venezuela.
The next dated checkpoint is mid-December, when Washington expects the new court to be in place.
What Prediction Markets Say
On Polymarket, a platform where users trade real-money bets, the odds that a Venezuelan presidential election is scheduled by 31 December 2027 stand at 67.5%, by 30 June 2027 at 39.0% and by 31 December 2026 at 11.5%. The event has US$684,670 in volume, but the 2027 contracts trade thinly.
In the market on the next president, María Corina Machado trades at 69.5% and Delcy Rodríguez at 11.5%, with US$74,530 traded. Prices read at 13:37 ET (18:37 UTC) on 20 November 2026 are bets, not polls.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will Venezuela hold its next presidential election?
No date has been set. The government has only promised that a vote will happen, and the September report said it could be a year or more away.
What is the National Assembly’s role in the transition?
It is Venezuela’s parliament, and under the US roadmap it must approve the new Supreme Court justices. Capriles says it should not stay longer, but its own president says a timetable needs opposition agreement.
Who is María Corina Machado?
She is the leading opposition figure, whom prediction markets currently favour to win the next presidential vote. Capriles says he would campaign for her.
Sources: Capriles interview, 20 November 2026, Rodríguez at the UN General Assembly, 23 September 2026, report on election delays, 26 September 2026, report on the US roadmap, 27 October 2026, Jorge Rodríguez on elections, 10 February 2026, Polymarket, 20 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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