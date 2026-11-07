Argentine Bank to Absorb Online Broker

File photo. The Obelisco on Avenida 9 de Julio, Buenos Aires. Photo: Leonardo Samrani, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Banco de Valores, known as VALO, an Argentine bank, and the online broker PP Inversiones, known as PPI, announced a binding agreement on Friday 6 November 2026. Under it, VALO would absorb PPI in a merger by absorption, the companies said.

For US readers, PPI matters because Argentines use online brokers like it to buy US shares and dollar assets from home. The deal still needs several approvals before it can close.

Announced: The two companies said on 6 November that they signed a binding agreement for a merger by absorption.

The two companies said on 6 November that they signed a binding agreement for a merger by absorption. Scope: Included: payments firm PP Servicios de Pagos. Excluded: fund manager Novus Asset Management, tied to PPI’s shareholders.

Included: payments firm PP Servicios de Pagos. Excluded: fund manager Novus Asset Management, tied to PPI’s shareholders. Approvals: Shareholders, the central bank and the securities regulator must approve; the companies expect closing in 2027.

Shareholders, the central bank and the securities regulator must approve; the companies expect closing in 2027. Price: Neither company has made a price public.

What Happened

The two companies said in a joint announcement on 6 November that they signed a binding agreement for a merger by absorption. VALO would be the surviving company, and PPI would be folded into it.

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They said the deal covers PP Servicios de Pagos, a payments firm linked to PPI. Novus Asset Management, a fund manager tied to PPI’s shareholders, is not part of it.

Neither company has published the price, the number of clients or the assets PPI holds. The announcement describes a signed agreement that still needs several approvals.

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In Plain English

VALO is a Buenos Aires bank. PPI holds registrations with Argentina’s National Securities Commission (CNV): ALyC Integral (a full securities-trading licence, No. 686) and ACyDI FCI (a mutual-fund distributor licence, No. 73).

PPI’s website lists online brokerage, dollar trading through MEP (a legal way to buy dollars with local bonds) and CEDEARs (Argentine certificates that track US stocks). It also lists bonds, futures, options, more than 25 fund families and PPI Global, its platform for investing abroad.

Why It Matters

In the joint announcement, the companies said the combined group will strengthen its presence in retail, wealth management, corporate and institutional segments. No figures behind that claim have been published.

PPI gives its users an online route to US shares and funds, which is why the pairing draws attention. The plan depends on approvals still to come.

What Happens Next

The companies said closing needs approval from shareholder meetings, the Central Bank of Argentina (BCRA) and the CNV. They said they expect the process to finish during 2027.

The companies said PPI clients keep their investment accounts, trading platforms and advisers until then. They said holdings stay in custody under CNV rules and at Caja de Valores, Argentina’s central securities depository.

What Is Not Known

The price is not public, and neither company has confirmed any figure. The number of PPI clients, assets under custody and the exact closing date are also not disclosed.

The deal terms above rest on the companies’ joint announcement, not on the full text of any regulatory filing. It is not yet known whether regulators will attach conditions, or whether PPI’s brand will survive.

What It Means for You

If you hold Argentine assets through a US account, nothing changes today, because the transaction is a domestic matter between two Argentine firms. The announcement names no US listing, and no ADR (a US-traded share of a foreign company) tied to this deal has been identified.

If you invest in Argentina through PPI, watch for notices on accounts and fees during 2027. Investors tracking the sector can watch whether other banks pair with retail brokers.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PPI?

PPI is an Argentine online broker with securities-regulator registrations as a full trading agent (No. 686) and fund distributor (No. 73). It offers funds, bonds, Argentine certificates of US shares, dollar trading and international investing.

Is the price known?

No. Neither company has disclosed a price in its announcement, so any figure circulating is a market estimate that neither has confirmed.

Do PPI clients need to act?

The companies said clients keep their investment accounts, trading platforms and direct contact with advisers. They said no extra steps are required, and holdings stay in custody under existing rules.

Sources: The two companies’ joint announcement of 6 November 2026, for the deal terms; PPI company website, portfoliopersonal.com (read 7 November 2026), for its registrations and product list.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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