US Warns Colombia Visitors of Drugging Risk

Colombia · Cartagena Travel Safety

Key Facts What happened The US embassy in Bogotá issued a security alert on Friday 6 November for Cartagena’s independence holidays.

How long It covers Wednesday 11 to Monday 16 November, with parades, concerts and a Monday national holiday.

The real story The embassy expects more petty theft, illegal roadblocks demanding money, heavy traffic and drugging with scopolamine.

The catch It is a six-day precaution for a festival week, not a travel ban on the city.

Where it bites Avoid areas east of the Caribe Plaza mall, and use only Routes 90 and 90A to Barranquilla.

What comes next The main parade runs Thursday 12 November on Avenida Santander, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

The United States embassy in Bogotá warned American citizens on Friday 6 November to stay alert in Cartagena during the city’s independence holidays, which run from Wednesday 11 to Monday 16 November. The alert points to theft, illegal roadblocks, heavy traffic and the use of scopolamine, a drug that can incapacitate victims.

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Cartagena is one of Colombia’s best-known Caribbean destinations, and the festival week brings residents and visitors into the same crowded streets. The alert is a precaution for those six days rather than a ban on travel.

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What the US Embassy Alert Says

The embassy reminded US citizens to keep a high level of security awareness and said it expects a significant increase in petty theft. It also warned of unsanctioned checkpoints where people may demand money or valuables from pedestrians and drivers.

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Its most specific advice is to avoid areas east of the Caribe Plaza shopping centre, where residents often set up illegal roadblocks. Anyone who must cross those neighbourhoods should take extreme care, stay on main roads and avoid confrontations.

The warning extends to the road between Cartagena and Barranquilla, the Caribbean port city to the northeast. The embassy advised drivers to use only the main Routes 90 and 90A to avoid delays and confrontations.

An arcaded colonial building on a square in the walled city of Cartagena, Colombia, at dusk, with street vendors beneath the arches. Photo from 2024. Credit: ProColombia.

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The Scopolamine Risk

The embassy said criminal gangs use scopolamine and other incapacitating chemicals to rob victims, including people they meet through dating apps. It added that the substance can be given in food, in drinks or through the skin.

Its advice is to never leave food or drinks unattended in public places and not to accept food from strangers. It also asks visitors not to bring unknown people back to their lodging and to register every guest at the hotel front desk.

The Festival Calendar

Official events begin on Wednesday 11 November with a ceremonial council session and the reading of the Act of Independence. Thursday 12 November brings the Grand Independence Parade along Avenida Santander between 10 a.m. and noon, with severe road closures.

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Friday 13 and Saturday 14 November are given over to a nautical festival and the Bololó del Arsenal event, with total closure of Calle del Arsenal in the Getsemaní district and large concerts. Monday 16 November is a national holiday in Colombia marking Cartagena’s independence.

The city government says the parade alone will bring about 10,000 performers onto the avenue. The mayor, Dumek Turbay, has promised the best version of the independence festival in the city’s history.

What It Means for US Readers

Americans planning to be in Cartagena that week should expect crowds, closures and slow traffic, and should book transport through an app or by phone rather than hailing taxis on the street. The embassy also advises carrying only the cash needed, keeping car doors locked and windows closed, and not using a phone openly in public.

If someone attempts an armed robbery, the embassy says not to resist physically. Travellers who book hotels, tours or transfers for those dates may want to ask their providers how the closures will affect pickup points.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how many police the city will deploy for the six days. Cartagena’s mayor’s office and the city police can say, and the festivities start on Wednesday 11 November.

It is also not known whether the embassy will update the alert if conditions change during the week. The US embassy in Bogotá, which issued it, can answer through its security alerts.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Cartagena unsafe for American tourists?

The embassy did not tell travellers to avoid the city. It asked them to keep a high level of security awareness during the festival week and to avoid specific areas.

What is scopolamine?

Scopolamine is a drug that criminals use to incapacitate victims before robbing them. The embassy says it can be slipped into food or drinks or applied to the skin.

Which areas does the embassy say to avoid?

It names the areas east of the Caribe Plaza shopping centre, where illegal roadblocks demanding money are common. It also warns about the road to Barranquilla and says to use only Routes 90 and 90A.

When are the Cartagena independence holidays?

The celebrations run from Wednesday 11 to Monday 16 November 2026. The main parade is on Thursday 12 November along Avenida Santander, and Monday 16 November is a national holiday.

What should visitors do to stay safe?

The embassy advises using main roads, avoiding large crowds and ordering taxis by app or phone. It also says to guard food and drinks and to carry only the cash needed.

Sources: US Embassy Bogotá security alert for Cartagena independence celebrations, issued 6 November 2026 (co.usembassy.gov, travel.state.gov); Cartagena city government (Alcaldía de Cartagena) festival programme for 11 to 16 November 2026. Retrieved 7 November 2026.