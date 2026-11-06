US Jobless Claims Fall to 189,000 in Oct 31 Week
Rio Times Markets · United States
Fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, but people who are already out of work are finding it slow to get back in.
Key Facts
- What New US claims for unemployment benefits fell to 189,000 in the week ended 31 October 2026, from 195,000.
- Forecast Economists expected 196,000; the four-week average eased to 194,750 from 197,000.
- Trend The level matches mid-July, the lowest since 1969; the four-week average also eased.
- Catch Continuing claims, people still drawing benefits, rose 23,000 to 1,718,000 in the week ended 24 October.
- Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, gives 27.0% to 25,000 to 50,000 October jobs added, today’s report (6 Nov, 1:40 a.m. Eastern Time).
What The Labor Department Reported
New US claims for unemployment benefits fell to 189,000 in the week ended 31 October 2026, down 6,000 from a revised 195,000, the US Labor Department said on Thursday 5 November. Economists had forecast 196,000.
The four-week average, which smooths out weekly noise, eased to 194,750 from 197,000. The 189,000 level equals the mid-July reading, which was the lowest since 1969.
Where It Sits In The Trend
Initial claims, the first-time applications that act as a quick gauge of layoffs, are near the lowest levels in decades. Few American employers are cutting staff.
Hiring is also slow this year. That helps explain why claims are low while the labour market feels stuck.
The Catch In Continuing Claims
Continuing claims, which count people who keep receiving benefits, rose by 23,000 to 1,718,000 in the week ended 24 October. Economists had expected 1,710,000.
A rise in continuing claims alongside falling new claims suggests that people who lose jobs take longer to find new ones. Some analysts also link the low claims partly to a smaller labour force amid the immigration crackdown, not only to fewer layoffs.
What It Means For Readers Abroad
US labour data move the dollar and expectations for US interest rates, which in turn shape borrowing costs and currencies across Latin America and Africa. Steady layoffs support American household spending, the main driver of demand for imported goods.
Productivity, meaning output per hour worked, rose 3.6% in the third quarter, above the 2.8% forecast and the previous reading of 2.1%. Faster productivity lets firms grow without hiring many more people.
What Would End The Pattern
A weekly claims reading above 200,000 would end the low-layoff pattern and suggest layoffs are starting to rise. Continuing claims above 1,718,000 would show that hiring is still not absorbing the unemployed.
Today’s October jobs report, due on Friday 6 November, is expected by economists to show only a modest gain in jobs. A much stronger or weaker figure would change the reading.
What Is Not Known Yet
We do not know how much of the low claims reflects fewer layoffs and how much a shrinking labour force. Weekly claims are also revised, so the 189,000 figure may change next week.
The Labor Department’s release does not explain the drop, and we will not guess at a cause.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket traders, who bet real money on a prediction market, put the most likely range for October jobs added at 25,000 to 50,000 (27.0%), followed by 100,000 or more (25.5%) and 50,000 to 75,000 (19.5%), with US$39,447 traded (6 November 2026, 1:40 a.m. Eastern Time). Prices are bets, not polls, and they will move when the official report lands.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Sources: US Labor Department weekly unemployment insurance claims, released 5 November 2026; productivity and consensus and previous values from the Rio Times economic calendar; Polymarket (6 November 2026). Related reading: US Jobless Claims Hit 3-Month Low of 194,000 and US trade deficit report for September. This is news, not investment advice.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are initial jobless claims?
Initial claims count people filing for unemployment insurance for the first time in a week. They are one of the fastest signs of layoffs in the United States.
How low are 189,000 claims?
The level equals the mid-July reading, the lowest since 1969, and sits below the 196,000 forecast. The four-week average also eased to 194,750.
Why did continuing claims rise?
They rose 23,000 to 1,718,000 in the week ended 24 October. That suggests people who lose jobs are taking longer to find new ones.
When is the October jobs report?
It is due on Friday 6 November 2026, and economists expect a modest gain. A very different figure would shift the reading of this week’s claims.
More: United States news, every day from The Rio Times.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
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