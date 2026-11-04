Iran Airspace Closure Odds Drop to 18%

File photo: the Milad Tower in Tehran, the capital of Iran.

IRAN · AVIATION · PREDICTION MARKETS

Key Facts Prediction markets Polymarket: 18.0% by 30 November, down 14.0 points in 24 hours and 11.0 in seven days (4 November, 3:25 p.m. ET).

Trigger No single cause was reported. The fall coincided with Trump saying he saw no rush to strike and with Qatar-mediated talks.

What it measures A “Yes” needs Iran itself to suspend commercial flights across all of its airspace, the Tehran flight region.

What counts next The EU aviation safety agency’s advice to avoid Iran’s airspace runs to Monday 16 November; this bet closes 30 November.

Volume About US$11.0 million traded in all; about US$77,000 in the past 24 hours.

Traders now see less risk that Iran shuts its own sky to all commercial flights this month. On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, the price of a “Yes” on a closure by 30 November fell 14 points in 24 hours to 18%.

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It matters to US readers because a closed Iranian sky would reroute flights between Europe and Asia, and Iran closed its sky entirely when the US and Israel struck it on 28 February 2026. That affects airfares, oil prices and the risk to US forces and allies in the Gulf.

In Plain English General closure: Iran announcing that commercial flights may not use its airspace at all, rather than closing one corridor. Polymarket price: 18% means traders pay 18 cents for a share that pays US$1 if the closure happens. It is a bet, not a forecast by this newsroom. EASA: the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, the bloc’s air-safety regulator.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket asks whether Iran will start a general closure of its airspace by a set date. Its rules say a closure must apply to all commercial flights over Iran or the Tehran flight region, the block of sky its air traffic service controls.

Partial closures do not count, and the rules cite the total closure of 28 February 2026 as a qualifying example.

30 November: 18.0% “Yes”, down 14.0 points in 24 hours and 11.0 points in seven days; about US$62,800 traded in 24 hours.

18.0% “Yes”, down 14.0 points in 24 hours and 11.0 points in seven days; about US$62,800 traded in 24 hours. 31 December: about 28.5% “Yes”, down 8 points in 24 hours and 9 points in seven days; about US$13,700 traded in 24 hours.

About US$11.0 million has traded on the question in all, and about US$77,000 in the past 24 hours. Kalshi, the exchange regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), lists no matching Iran airspace contract, so the price on this page comes from Polymarket alone.

Read on 4 November 2026, 3:25 p.m. ET. These are bets, not polls, and a price can reverse within hours.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

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Why the Odds Moved

No single event was reported as the cause of the fall, and we do not claim one. It coincided with several developments in the first days of November.

On Saturday 31 October, Iranian negotiators met Qatari mediators in Doha, the Qatari capital. Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State, said President Donald Trump had not yet decided whether to resume attacks on Iran.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, ordered the armed forces to prepare for any attack. Reports before the US midterm elections, the national vote held on 3 November, said regional governments expected attacks could restart once voting ended.

Early this week, US officials described strikes on Qeshm Island, an Iranian island in the Strait of Hormuz, as defensive. Trump then said he saw no rush for further strikes, and the price fell as that message spread.

That is a coincidence in timing, not a proven cause. The sky over Iran is already restricted in practice.

The EU Aviation Safety Agency tells airlines not to operate in the Tehran flight region at any altitude, in a bulletin valid until Monday 16 November 2026. That advice is not an Iranian closure order, and the market does not pay out on it.

The Polymarket question resolves only if Iran itself announces a general closure.

Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Bitcoin · benchmark 75,981

-5.50% L 75,617 day range H 80,794 -26.87% over 12 months Market breadth · 17 names 0% advancing 0 ▲ advancing 17 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 2,237 -7.64% Solana 90.10 -5.64% Gold 4,099 +0.64% USD / BRL 5.50 +0.83% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume BTC 75,981 -5.50% -26.87% 80,405 80,794 75,617 46,386,311,168 ETH 2,237 -7.64% -34.71% 2,422 2,434 2,228 17,832,058,880 SOL 90.10 -5.64% -44.60% 95.49 96.88 88.85 4,590,818,816 XRP 1.22 -6.14% -47.78% 1.30 1.32 1.22 2,574,268,928 BNB 690.14 -4.09% -28.11% 719.55 720.76 687.66 1,672,999,552 ADA 0.18 -7.13% -66.41% 0.20 0.20 0.18 351,200,160 DOGE 0.07 -6.14% -56.82% 0.08 0.08 0.07 808,674,624 AVAX 8.33 -4.73% -49.99% 8.74 8.84 8.16 299,382,976 LINK 10.72 -6.31% -29.27% 11.44 11.63 10.63 399,744,608 DOT 0.93 -3.00% -65.36% 0.95 0.96 0.89 105,583,920 LTC 52.22 -7.15% -41.69% 56.24 56.36 51.37 241,878,800 BCH 273.88 -2.82% -44.04% 281.83 289.77 271.73 246,652,272 TRX 0.32 -0.50% +10.07% 0.32 0.32 0.32 434,037,216 XLM 0.15 -7.99% -44.94% 0.17 0.17 0.15 191,467,968 HBAR 0.07 -6.50% -61.23% 0.07 0.07 0.07 69,871,088 NEAR 3.72 -7.21% +90.43% 4.01 4.06 3.65 723,867,200 ATOM 1.41 -4.36% -47.06% 1.48 1.54 1.40 42,008,884 AAVE 130.42 -1.03% -35.60% 131.78 133.66 122.86 334,769,888 Largest moves today XLM

0.15

-7.99% ETH

2,237

-7.64% NEAR

3.72

-7.21% LTC

52.22

-7.15% ADA

0.18

-7.13% HBAR

0.07

-6.50% LINK

10.72

-6.31% XRP

1.22

-6.14% The session read The Bitcoin eased 5.50%, with breadth negative — 0 of 17 names higher. TRX led, while XLM lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 4 Nov 2026 Brazil Stocks Fall 1.4% Before Rate Decision Read →

What It Means for US Readers

Many European airlines already avoid Iran’s sky, so a formal closure would change few flight paths. A lower price may point to less fear of a sudden escalation, though that is our reading of the market, not a reported fact.

Fuel costs reach US drivers and airlines through the oil price, and Gulf tension feeds into it. A calmer market does not guarantee lower prices, because shipping risk in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway at the mouth of the Gulf, matters as much as airspace.

For policy, the odds sit beside our earlier coverage of the

ceasefire talks, such as Iran ceasefire odds dropping 17 points in a day, and our report on the 22 October jump to 41%. The price has since fallen well below that level.

What It Means for Latin America and Africa

Oil exporters such as Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Nigeria and Angola gain from higher crude prices and lose some of that gain when tension fades. Importers across both regions, including much of Central America and East Africa, pay more for fuel when Gulf risk rises.

We have no market or official data tying this contract to any single country’s trade or fuel bill. For more markets, see our

prediction markets hub.

What Is Not Known

It is not known what moved the price, and no Iranian aviation authority notice has pointed to a change of plan. We could not confirm the exact terms of Qatar’s latest proposal or exactly when Trump’s remarks reached the market.

It is also not known whether the fall reflects new information or simply a retreat from an earlier spike. With about US$77,000 traded in 24 hours, trading is modest and can amplify moves.

Finally, a lower price does not mean talks will succeed. The question closes on 30 November and 31 December, and either contract can rise quickly if fighting resumes.

Context: Ukraine Peace Talk Odds Pass 80%.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are prediction markets saying about Iran closing its airspace?

Polymarket gives an 18% chance that Iran starts a general airspace closure by 30 November, down 14 points in 24 hours. The 31 December line sits near 28.5% (4 November, 3:25 p.m. ET).

What counts as a general airspace closure?

A suspension of commercial flights across all of Iran or the Tehran flight region, started by Iran. Partial or regional closures do not count, according to Polymarket’s rules.

Why did the odds fall?

No single cause was reported. The fall coincided with Trump saying he saw no rush for new strikes and with Qatar-mediated talks, but we cannot tie it to one event.

Is it safe to fly over Iran now?

European regulators say no. The EU Aviation Safety Agency tells airlines not to operate in Iran’s airspace at any altitude, in a bulletin valid until 16 November 2026.

Does a market price mean a closure will happen?

No. Prices are bets by traders, not forecasts by this newsroom or any government, and they can reverse quickly when news arrives.

Sources: EU Aviation Safety Agency, Conflict Zone Information Bulletin 2026-04, revision 2, 30 September 2026 (easa.europa.eu) · Polymarket contract rules and Polymarket and Kalshi public market data (read 4 November 2026, 3:25 p.m. ET). Related: Prediction Markets.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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