US Envoy Wants US Firms in Peru Rebuild

The United States ambassador to Peru says Washington wants American companies to compete for the rebuilding work after El Niño, and he wants clear rules to do it.Ambassador Bernie Navarro made the pledge in Lima on Monday, 9 November 2026.

He spoke at an economic forum on investment and reconstruction after El Niño, the warm Pacific current that brings floods to Peru’s coast. For US readers, the message is about money and market access.

Peru is a copper-rich US trade partner, and its rebuilding contracts could draw American engineers, port operators and construction firms.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Who: Bernie Navarro, US ambassador to Peru, spoke at a Lima business forum.

Bernie Navarro, US ambassador to Peru, spoke at a Lima business forum. What: He pledged US backing for Peru’s rebuilding after El Niño and urged clear tender rules.

He pledged US backing for Peru’s rebuilding after El Niño and urged clear tender rules. Why it matters: American firms want a fair shot at contracts that could go to other countries.

American firms want a fair shot at contracts that could go to other countries. Not yet known: Which projects, what sums and when tenders open.

Which projects, what sums and when tenders open. As of 9 November 2026, 20:00 GMT

What the Ambassador Said About Tenders

Navarro said the United States wants to take part and to help Peru rebuild after El Niño. He added that he does not want the tenders to go to other countries, as he said often happens in such cases.

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Those words are our translation of his Spanish remarks, and we are paraphrasing rather than quoting him in full. We could not reach a transcript from the US Embassy in Lima, so we rely on the accounts of the forum itself.

He also asked for clear rules so that foreign companies know how to compete. The United States has said its aid will now be structured with Peru, with a focus on commercial diplomacy.

A tender is a public call for companies to bid on a government contract. Winning bids usually go to the firm that offers the best price and meets the technical terms.

The container port at Callao, next to Lima, in a 2013 file photo. Photo: Quado678, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

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A Wider Push for US Investment

Navarro said Washington is looking at four investment projects in Peru. He described one as close to being agreed, but he did not say which one.

He said the projects centre on infrastructure, ports and technology. He gave no sums or timetable, so readers should treat the plans as intentions rather than signed deals.

The ambassador also pointed to interest from American investors in mining, telecommunications, textiles and tourism. He made the remarks at an investment and reconstruction forum in Lima.

The Bigger Backdrop: El Niño and US Help

Peru is bracing for an El Niño season, and the United States has already promised help. In August 2026, Navarro said the hospital ship USNS Comfort, a US Navy medical vessel, would reach northern Peru in February 2027.

That aid is humanitarian, while the reconstruction message is commercial. The two together show Washington mixing emergency assistance with business diplomacy.

At the forum, Navarro said US development aid of the old kind will not return. He said any new aid would be structured with Peru, and that trade diplomacy now takes priority.

He also said declaring emergencies on time, once El Niño arrives, is the moment when the most lives can be saved. He said asking for foreign help should not be seen as weakness.

Peru’s own rebuilding record is a sensitive point. After the 2017 coastal El Niño, the government set up a dedicated reconstruction authority.

We did not see any statement from that body on the new US offer.

What We Do Not Know

We do not know which four projects the ambassador means, or how much money is involved. He said he could not name them.

We have not seen a written statement from the US Embassy or from Peru’s government on tender rules. We also do not know whether Peru plans to favour any country in the coming contracts.

What It Means for You

If you invest in US-listed firms with Latin American exposure, watch for contract announcements rather than speeches. Nothing here is a signed deal yet.

If you run a US contractor, the signal is that Washington will lobby for your access. The next step to follow is how Peru writes its emergency tender rules.

Travellers and expats on Peru’s northern coast should follow official weather and emergency notices. Reconstruction work can disrupt roads and ports once flooding begins.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Bernie Navarro?

He is the United States ambassador to Peru, the top American diplomat in the country. He spoke at a Lima forum on 9 November 2026.

Did the US promise money for reconstruction?

No sums were given in the coverage we saw. He pledged support, including technology and cooperation, and said the US is weighing four investment projects.

What is El Niño?

It is a periodic warming of the Pacific Ocean that changes weather worldwide. In Peru it can bring heavy rain, floods and landslides along the coast.

Where can I read more on the relationship?

Our explainer on ties between the two countries is a good start. See Peru and the United States: Relations Explained.

Sources: remarks by the US ambassador at the 9 November 2026 investment and reconstruction forum in Lima.

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