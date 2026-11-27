Obituary: Argentina

Jorge Born, the Argentine heir who survived one of history’s costliest kidnappings and then helped write a president’s economic plan, has died at 92. El Cronista, an Argentine business daily, and La Nación, a Buenos Aires newspaper, reported his death on Friday, 27 November 2026.

Neither report gives the cause, the date or the place of death. No funeral date is known.

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Key Facts Who. Jorge Born, 92, heir to Bunge & Born, the Argentine grain and food group.

What. Died, according to Argentine press; cause, date and place were not reported.

Known for. Surviving a 1974 guerrilla kidnapping that ended after a US$60 million ransom.

Legacy. Devised President Carlos Menem’s 1989 economic plan; his group is now Bunge, based in Missouri.

As of 27 Nov 2026, 21:30 GMT

From one of history’s largest ransoms to a president’s economic plan, Born’s life traced the rise and retreat of Argentina’s big national business groups.

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Born was the grandson of the Belgian-born businessman Jorge Born, who founded the group with his brother-in-law Ernesto Bunge, La Nación reported on 27 November 2026. El Cronista wrote the same day that the firm began more than 150 years ago as a commodity producer with a strong export bias and grew into one of Argentina’s main agri-food groups.

At its height, La Nación said, Bunge & Born counted as the largest industrial conglomerate of the Southern Cone, the southern tip of South America, with more than 80 companies. Its brands included Cocinero cooking oil, Alba paints and Nobleza Gaucha yerba mate, a herbal drink popular across the region.

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Born studied at the Colegio Nacional de Buenos Aires, a Buenos Aires secondary school, and then at the Wharton business school in the United States, La Nación reported. On 19 September 1974 the Montoneros, a left-wing guerrilla group, kidnapped him and his brother Juan in the so-called Operación Mellizas (Operation Twins).

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Born was held for nine months, and a ransom of US$60 million was paid in instalments, La Nación said, a sum that still ranks among the highest ransoms in history. The Argentine publisher Perfil reported in a 3 July 2015 interview that his father paid the US$60 million for both sons and that Born was freed on 20 June 1975.

His childhood friend Alberto Bosch, a manager at the food company Molinos Río de la Plata, sat in the front of the car during the ambush and was killed, Perfil reported. The journalist María O’Donnell reconstructed the case in her book “Born”, La Nación noted.

La Nación quoted O’Donnell on 27 November 2026: “After the kidnapping he never made statements about it, and when we got together to make the book it was the first time in 40 years that he gave details” (Rio Times translation from Spanish). The newspaper described Born as reserved, a man who gave almost no interviews.

In the 2015 Perfil interview with O’Donnell, Born said: “Until now I kept my mouth shut because I thought it was not convenient for me to speak” (Rio Times translation from Spanish). He added that he wanted the truth known, and his father’s suffering known, because “many believed everything was settled with money.”

After the kidnapping the family moved much of its operations and life to São Paulo, Brazil, La Nación and El Cronista reported. In 1989, La Nación wrote, Born devised the economic programme that Carlos Menem put in place after winning Argentina’s presidential election in May of that year, in the middle of galloping hyperinflation.

Under the so-called BB plan, named for Bunge & Born, executives of the group took key government posts, La Nación wrote. Miguel Roig, vice president of the holding company, became economy minister and died within days of taking office.

Néstor Rapanelli, another group executive, replaced Roig and lasted about six months, La Nación said. A photograph at the Bolsa de Cereales, the grain exchange, showed Menem embracing Born, who made a victory sign, and it became the symbol of an alliance between Peronism, the movement Menem led, and big business.

El Cronista judged the plan a failure, writing on 27 November 2026 that the measures did not work and led to hyperinflation. Menem then turned to Domingo Cavallo, his foreign minister, which led to convertibility, a regime that fixed one Argentine peso at one US dollar and collapsed in December 2001.

El Cronista added that during the Menem years Born drew close to Rodolfo Galimberti, a former Montoneros leader. Born explained it as pragmatic, a way to trace part of the ransom money, the newspaper wrote.

Born later withdrew from running the company, which professionalised and became simply Bunge, El Cronista wrote. Bunge is now a giant grain exporter with its headquarters in Missouri, in the United States.

La Nación framed his death as the end of an era: the rise of big national groups, the effect of 1970s political violence and the gradual globalisation of firms whose decision centres moved away from Argentina. For American readers, the story links a Wharton graduate, a Missouri-based grain trader and a ransom that remains among the largest ever paid.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Jorge Born?

He was an Argentine businessman and heir to Bunge & Born, the group that grew into one of Argentina’s main agri-food companies. He became known for surviving a kidnapping and for his role in Carlos Menem’s economic plan.

What is the link to Bunge today?

The group he inherited professionalised and became simply Bunge, a grain exporter headquartered in the United States. Born had withdrawn from running it.

How did he die?

The reports we read do not say how or where he died. They also give no funeral date.